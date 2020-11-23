 Skip to content
(9News (Australia))   Mustard man has a meth problem   (9news.com.au) divider line
farkingismybusiness [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Sounds like these smugglers didn't cut the mustard.
 
Dare to keep slugs off kids [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Mustard Man

Thats a name I've not heard in a long long time
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

cman: Mustard Man

Thats a name I've not heard in a long long time


🎶 Mustard mustard man,
I've got to be a mustard man
Mustard mustard man.... 🎶
 
tjsands1118 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
There's liquid meth now?
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Mean Mr. Mustard?
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He better ketchup!!
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
editions.lib.umn.eduView Full Size
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
I was told there would be no meth.
 
smokewon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tjsands1118: There's liquid meth now?


I take it you're not familiar with the production of methamphetamine.
 
mrparks
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Somewhere there is a barrel of yellow mustard.

It'll never go bad.
 
Snotnose
‘’ 1 minute ago  

tjsands1118: There's liquid meth now?


It's been a thing for a while now.  Smugglers mix it with booze, milk, whatever.  The idea is it's easier to sneak in, and fairly cheap and easy to get the meth back.
 
