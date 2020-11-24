 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Boeing 747 being dismantled: "I don't want to go on the cart I feel happy"   (foxnews.com) divider line
sex_and_drugs_for_ian
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
That is sad.

/ same age as the 747
 
Flurching
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
747 I might be painted in BA colours but I'm Viking. Valhalla for me
 
Rent Party
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
BA used to fly two Seattle to Heathrow flights a day on 747s.   Great big comfortable gas sucking 747s.   I loved those flights.  Then the gas crunch came, and it got reduced to a single 777.  And while the 777 is a comfortable plane, too, it ain't the Cadillac the 747s is, and because it was 1 flight, it was always packed.

So that was sad.

/ Got nuthin'
 
PleaseHamletDon'tHurtEm
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


/sad trombone
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I was driving up the 395 last week and took a few photos around the former George Airforce Base airplane graveyard.

It's kind of surreal to see things like this all over the place.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
