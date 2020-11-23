 Skip to content
(CNN) NewsFlash The Biden GSA transition officially begins
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump campaign to file a lawsuit against their own administration in 3...2...
 
MorgothsDishwasher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if Donald was aware of this before it was announced?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ZZ9 Plural Z Alpha [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CATEGORY 5 TWEETSTORM incoming
 
Deathbymeteor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.


There was just a tweet about a report he's starting a new trade war with Gyna. Gotta go find more.

Yeah, he knows.

Prepare yourselves.
 
NateAsbestos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Never change, Fark.

"The administration is ready to begin the formal transition process"
"Holy shiat the military is about to nuke PA!"
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FINALLY
 
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.


He's been quiet today. Too quiet... That "I haven't heard my 3 year old for five minutes" dreadful quiet.
 
swaniefrmreddeer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Seems like she didn't want to be escorted to the house floor by the Sergeant at Arms.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.


I really wish I could see and hear Trump when he finds out about this. I'm thinking it's impotent rage coupled with screaming about how they need to arrest people to stop this from happening all the while aides are doing everything possible to keep his phone and any other Internet connect device away from him so he doesn't tweet out something catastrophically bad.
 
cameroncrazy1984 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Never change, Fark.

"The administration is ready to begin the formal transition process"
"Holy shiat the military is about to nuke PA!"


Yeah my god, the fear is just ridiculous in here.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The letter:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EnizuNWXM​A​ICMIX?format=jpg&name=large

Emily is big mad about it.
 
Alley Rat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About farkin' time.

She was farking around for no other reason than to be a dick.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Failure is Trump's legacy
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Them good ole boys are drinking whiskey and rye, Singin' this'll be the day that the MAGA dies.

/cry moar
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: The letter:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EnizuNWXMA​ICMIX?format=jpg&name=large

Emily is big mad about it.


What a whiny c-...ountry bumpkin.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Emily Murphy "comes down the elevator" and launches Trump's 2024 campaign.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.


They will not follow illegal orders. CJC has made that very clear, repeatedly.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Professor_Doctor: The letter:

https://pbs.twimg.com/media/EnizuNWXMA​ICMIX?format=jpg&name=large

Emily is big mad about it.


Didn't even need to get beyond the first paragraph.

The Trump meltdown will be epic.
 
Torgo_of_Manos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
About as close to a concession speech as we will get

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally.  Still, haul her ass in and demand to know WHY and WHO ordered the delay.

Now excuse me, I feel the urge to go extrude a statue of the current occupant of the Oval Office.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carter Pewterschmidt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CNN just reported Trump Tweet, that sounds reasonable and calm. So who actually wrote that for him? And who is holding him in the corner stopping him grabbing the phone?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: About as close to a concession speech as we will get

[Fark user image image 597x255]


And he knows she's been threatened, harrassed and abused, because he's the one who threatened, harassed and abused her.
 
AxiomJackson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: About as close to a concession speech as we will get

[Fark user image 597x255]


"...STRONGLY continues..."

I will not miss the way he phrases things. It's like translating toddler speak in written form.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And for the second time today, I say


ABOUT.....MOTHER.....FARKIN'....TIM​E!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
God DAMMIT! I told him to get a CDMA phone!
 
twoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So grateful I never have to hear the name "Emily Murphy" again.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sailing... sailing away...

on an ocean of right winger tears.
 
Farkage
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Bout f'ing time.
 
Dimensio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Never change, Fark.

"The administration is ready to begin the formal transition process"
"Holy shiat the military is about to nuke PA!"


You believe that other Farkers are underestimating Trump?
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
WHERE IS THE farkING KRAKEN?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mpirooz [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: CNN just reported Trump Tweet, that sounds reasonable and calm. So who actually wrote that for him? And who is holding him in the corner stopping him grabbing the phone?


The GSA moved independently. What else can he do? He said he's still putting up the fight and even indicated he think he'll prevail. That's all his cult needs to hear, the rest of us tune it out.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Biden should really just concede. He's embarassing the entire Democrat Party.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Carter Pewterschmidt: CNN just reported Trump Tweet, that sounds reasonable and calm. So who actually wrote that for him? And who is holding him in the corner stopping him grabbing the phone?


He's in the bunker and they gave him a toy phone full of jelly beans to keep him busy.

Yeah, the tweet above that Torgo posted was not written by Trump.
 
Wadded Beef [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

red230: lolmao500: So that means Trump is gonna go full scorched earth or call the military to stage a coup.

Shiat is in the end game now.

I really wish I could see and hear Trump when he finds out about this. I'm thinking it's impotent rage coupled with screaming about how they need to arrest people to stop this from happening all the while aides are doing everything possible to keep his phone and any other Internet connect device away from him so he doesn't tweet out something catastrophically bad.


I'm picturing the "Downfall" meme only with Trump instead of Hitler, and a bunch of KFC buckets instead of a large map.
 
Professor_Doctor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump has lost about a billion times and I've had two greens in as many days. This is the best month ever.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If there is a god, the screams and tantrums and rageshiatting will be recorded for posterity.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

swaniefrmreddeer: Seems like she didn't want to be escorted to the house floor by the Sergeant at Arms.


It would have had to have been a really, really, beefy set of Arms.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NateAsbestos: Never change, Fark.

"The administration is ready to begin the formal transition process"
"Holy shiat the military is about to nuke PA!"


Better PA than CA.
 
Number 216
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


GTFO loser.
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Torgo_of_Manos: About as close to a concession speech as we will get

[Fark user image 597x255]


He didn't write that, guaranteed.
 
