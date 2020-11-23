 Skip to content
(SoraNews24)   Hokkaido woman digitally penetrates 13 melons (SFW)   (soranews24.com) divider line
I am Tom Joad's Complete Lack of Surprise [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Well, that just got silly.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Aren't you supposed to microwave them first? Maybe light a scented candle and put on a Barry White album too?
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
In a row?

Try not to poke any melons on your way through the parking lot!
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


Nunes couldn't find any grapefruit?
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The funny thing is, old people just ruining fruit like this IS a thing in Japan. Bruising peaches, poking melons, cracking melons, pinching all sorts of stuff. It's a weird thing, but it is a very Japanese sort of crime. Not that you don't get assh*les anywhere else, but Japan has a thing with folks who set out to ruin expensive fruit.
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I bet she smelled her finger after
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Prefer analogue penetration. It's warmer.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Teledildonics is making some rapid thrusts forward during the pandemic.
 
Salmon
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fist of the North Star rules.
 
carnifex2005
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Should have ruined them the normal way...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
We just had a cantalope farker in a thread the other day. He extolled the texture of the fleshy inner pulp.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It's important to note that these aren't just ordinary melons, but the renowned Yubari King which often make headlines for selling at exorbitant prices. The victimized melons had a combined worth of 14,000 yen (US$135).

I mean, yeah, that's expensive for a few melons but I wouldn't play a dramatic effect noise before announcing the total value. The build up made me think thousands minimum.
 
