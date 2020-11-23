 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Utah drops restrictions on gatherings just days before Thanksgiving. What's the worst that could happen?   (thehill.com) divider line
21
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Funeral Potatoes?
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
So do these officials hold a lot of coffin and embalming fluid stock, or is Putin just paying out per gross of American corpses now?
 
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I would say that it doesn't really matter . A lot of people would just blow off a mandate anyway.

Mormon families can be huge. A family gathering could be over a hundred people.
There are going to be instances where a family looses 5-10 and  20-40 set sick.  It's going to be bad.

god helps those that help themselves, and that doesn't mean reaching over to grab a few rolls and the gravy boat.

I don't know what LDS' is on meetings but if they hold services after Thanksgiving, that's T+4, prime transmission time.

This isn't really a Utah thing. This stupidity is rampant across America. The last figure I read was that 30% (no source. Sorry) of people said that TDay was a go.

The post TDay travel numbers are going to be telling.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Get a brain, Mormins.
 
don't understand
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Mormons!
 
don't understand
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Loucifer: Get a brain, Mormins.


Your line was better but I spelled the word right.

It's a wash.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

blender61: I would say that it doesn't really matter . A lot of people would just blow off a mandate anyway.

Mormon families can be huge. A family gathering could be over a hundred people.
There are going to be instances where a family looses 5-10 and  20-40 set sick.  It's going to be bad.

god helps those that help themselves, and that doesn't mean reaching over to grab a few rolls and the gravy boat.

I don't know what LDS' is on meetings but if they hold services after Thanksgiving, that's T+4, prime transmission time.

This isn't really a Utah thing. This stupidity is rampant across America. The last figure I read was that 30% (no source. Sorry) of people said that TDay was a go.

The post TDay travel numbers are going to be telling.


media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Since I can't become an LDS I find it hard to care
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Since I can't become an LDS I find it hard to care


You should. With the size LDS families can reach, they're gonna spread the SHIAT out of this virus.
 
Johnny_Canuck [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Good Luck Utah.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Goodbye granny. Thanks for the yams.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

don't understand: Loucifer: Get a brain, Mormins.

Your line was better but I spelled the word right.

It's a wash.


You don't understand. The meme requires incorrect spelling.
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
No sympathy.  fark them if they're going to be stupid about things.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
70Ford
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

lolmao500: [Fark user image 361x258]


Mormans
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
They'll just make more kids with their multiple wives to repopulate.

More sex for the plague rats!

Winning!
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Take some COVID home to the wives.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Well at least they won't have to convert the corpses to Mormonism after death.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Maybe it's a warning.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I was very surprised last year when I went to Utah and went to visit some of their cult BS that I didnt caught on fire.

It was really disgusting seeing all those school kids being brainwashed to all this BS. All your religion is fake people! Helloooooo joseph smith was a scammer !!
South Park - Joseph Smith: Part 1
Youtube jRwbtgLQ5No
 
