Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
SOFI TUKKER - Benadryl (Official Video) [Ultra Music]
Youtube NLynxwbALaE
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mine just needed any food without soy.  The itching disappeared immediately.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being allergic to stuff is all in your head said the guy who isn't allergic to anything except "Mr. Bubble".
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Next we'll have them mixing that stuff with Sprite and recording rap albums.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FrancoFile:

Dramamine
Youtube OwvY2Pl3lfA
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Benadryl is for when the Great Dane of incredibly average intelligence decides to eat a bee and his face swells up.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TwilightZone: Benadryl is for when the Great Dane of incredibly average intelligence decides to eat a bee and his face swells up.


Don't eat bees.
 
cheap_thoughts [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
My cat tolerated Zyrtec better.
 
Another one of them varmits
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My dog is allergic to cats claws. He's learned to avoid them.

/bleeding nose is a sign of allergies, right?
 
crinz83
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
"Anything's possible," Deboer says. "But it seems clear that it is not very common, if it exists at all."

how about an actual monster party?
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Destructor: TwilightZone: Benadryl is for when the Great Dane of incredibly average intelligence decides to eat a bee and his face swells up.

Don't eat bees.


Your advice is wasted on a dog who eats his own shiat.
 
semiotix
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Wait, why does my dog need Benadryl? Is she haunted by a nightly double feature of her great and many failures too?

Actually, I could see that. I mean she's not terrible, but there have been some disappointments.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TwilightZone: Destructor: TwilightZone: Benadryl is for when the Great Dane of incredibly average intelligence decides to eat a bee and his face swells up.

Don't eat bees.

Your advice is wasted on a dog who eats his own shiat.


I see your point.
 
Dinodork
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: TwilightZone: Benadryl is for when the Great Dane of incredibly average intelligence decides to eat a bee and his face swells up.

Don't eat bees.


You gotta say that in Great Dane.
 
a far candle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This is the best photo of a dog sneezing I have ever seen.
Please post better ones.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Crackers Don't Matter
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I gave my cat a children's Benadryl at the vets suggestion. He immediately started foaming at the mouth and drooling. All over my brand new couch and rug. Like buckets of drool. I had to lock him in the bathroom for 30 minutes.
 
