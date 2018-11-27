 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNBC)   YELLEN TO BE TREASURY SECRETARY!   (cnbc.com) divider line
107
    More: News  
•       •       •

2141 clicks; posted to Main » and Politics » on 23 Nov 2020 at 5:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



107 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hope she releases Trump's tax returns.

/shall furnish
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!


Unless you're poor, of course.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Officer Barrelroll: Hope she releases Trump's tax returns.

/shall furnish


Ummmmmm... Yeah.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I generally have little or no confidence in any president's ability or willingness to pick good cabinet appointees, but that's a surprisingly good pick.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Unless you're poor, of course.


Hard assets are going to get bid to the stratosphere. Rents based on property values. Poors get farked.

Again

/Fark needs a "remind me button" so I can revisit this post in a year

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
King Something [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Unless you're poor, of course.


OR HARD OF HEARING!!
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Waiting for Admiral Snackbar to show up with a comment where she ate a school free lunch and didn't share her apple brown betty so she has to be a GOP plant.
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On the one hand, it's not Warren. On the other hand, it's still a personal slight Trump won't miss, so, that's nice.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I deducted hearing aids on my last taxes.  SHOULD I BE TEXTING IN ALL CAPS NOW?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hope Biden puts an abortion clinic in every middle school and Malcolm X on the ten dollar bill just to piss off the yokels.
 
comrade
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess anything to make Biden look young. :(
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Once she gives us all free money, she will be Yellen, the generous.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!


Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart agree.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!


No, no its not
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King Something: AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Unless you're poor, of course.

OR HARD OF HEARING!!


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, I see we're continuing the American tradition of farking over the poors and the working class.
/guess this means Biden will fail to fix any of America's serious inequality problems.

//Trumpist Fascist will win in 2024.
///Centrist Third Way House Dems will lose all seats in 2022.
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And she's only 74. I applaud Bidens commitment to reaching out to the younger septuagenarians. We need fresh eyes in government.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: Hard assets are going to get bid to the stratosphere.


In our reality, Gold dropped $30/ounce on her announcement.

Fark user imageView Full Size

/ Not very much, grand scheme of things, but just amusingly exact opposite of your guess.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's going to be interesting to see where Buttigieg lands. Assuming Biden doesn't run in 24, he would give Harris a run for her money. I'm willing to bet that is a major factor in what position, if any, he gets.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: AsparagusFTW: Hard assets are going to get bid to the stratosphere.

In our reality, Gold dropped $30/ounce on her announcement.

[Fark user image 630x410]
/ Not very much, grand scheme of things, but just amusingly exact opposite of your guess.


Because a 1 day chart means a whole lot.
 
8 inches [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I love this headline.  Bravo Subby!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Wait till she sees the state Mnuchin left the books in on his way out the door. She'll be running for the exits screaming "DIG A BUNKER! DIG A BUNKER NOW!!!" before you know it.
 
wantingout
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Oh good. Hopefully he'll pick a former pharm exec to head the FDA too!
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Unless you're poor, of course.


Goddam Biden hasn't fixed poverty yet. What the hell did we elect him for!!!
 
fark account name
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Yeah, old white lady!
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is good news, for Garrett Morris.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The age thing may be problematic but I am not sure what about her or her decisions people don't like?
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Unless you're poor, of course.

Hard assets are going to get bid to the stratosphere. Rents based on property values. Poors get farked.

Again

/Fark needs a "remind me button" so I can revisit this post in a year

[upload.wikimedia.org image 300x222]


Hyperinflation!! Hyperinflation!!! Just like when Obama was in office. REMEMBER THE HYPERINFLATION!!
 
Comic Book Guy [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I was going to write a little diatribe complaining how it wasn't Warren, but all Senate Dem seats with Republican governors are locked in place.

Still waiting for the acknowledgement for progressives that got him here though.  I'll take Preet as AG for that.
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

TheSubjunctive: AsparagusFTW: Hard assets are going to get bid to the stratosphere.

In our reality, Gold dropped $30/ounce on her announcement.

[Fark user image 630x410]
/ Not very much, grand scheme of things, but just amusingly exact opposite of your guess.


IE, the markets liked this pick and expect stability and logic in her time in service.

/gold goes down when everything else goes up
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: TheSubjunctive: AsparagusFTW: Hard assets are going to get bid to the stratosphere.

In our reality, Gold dropped $30/ounce on her announcement.

[Fark user image 630x410]
/ Not very much, grand scheme of things, but just amusingly exact opposite of your guess.

Because a 1 day chart means a whole lot.


Not to mention $30/ounce is only 1.5%.
 
thepeterd
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Who's a clever boy?!
 
sprgrss
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Biden is basically telling the progressive wing to pound sand.
 
Jiggatron69
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Hopefully she organizes aerial hunting trips for gold bugs
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Biden is basically telling the progressive wing to pound sand.


The progressives had one job. Get the Senate.

Purple picks it is.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

jaytkay: AdmirableSnackbar: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Unless you're poor, of course.

Goddam Biden hasn't fixed poverty yet. What the hell did we elect him for!!!


Hasn't yet, won't even try to, po-tay-to, po-tah-to.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Biden is basically telling the progressive wing to pound sand.


Why? Because he didn't appoint someone who was just going to print money to pay for all those college degrees in underwater basketweaving? Look, normalcy is good - especially in economic and market terms. We need a retreat back to normalcy for at least a little while.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

6nome: Once she gives us all free money, she will be Yellen, the generous.


That is wonderful.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The age thing may be problematic but I am not sure what about her or her decisions people don't like?


My biggest issues are 2 fold:

- Didn't raise rates fast enough which compounded the problems
- She was the previous head at the Fed. Fed is supposed to be an independent operation. It has been getting murky since 2008, but this is full on mixing the two.

.......

And if you wanted to see income inequality be addressed through monetary policy, this is the exact opposite of that.

/At least we will have a lot more income inequality threads to biatch in on Fark
//More clicks on those means Drew can feed the squirrels
///There is an upside
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: sprgrss: Biden is basically telling the progressive wing to pound sand.

The progressives had one job. Get the Senate.

Purple picks it is.


Yup. Thems the breaks. Want a socialist? Elect some socialists. Until then, qwityerbiatchin.
 
BeansNfranks
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

sprgrss: Biden is basically telling the progressive wing to pound sand.


Yes, and we knew that was coming. I simply voted for Biden just to stop the god damn ridiculous headlines every. farking. day.

"Let's see what's going on today.."

*opens browser*
*proceeds to slam head into desk*

These doctor bills are getting expensive.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Trump considered renominating Yellen for another term, but on November 2, 2017 nominated Jerome Powell to succeed Yellen when her term ended on February 3, 2018. Yellen's height was reportedly a factor in Trump's decision.

https://www.washingtonpost.com/politi​c​s/trump-slams-fed-chair-questions-clim​ate-change-and-threatens-to-cancel-put​in-meeting-in-wide-ranging-interview-w​ith-the-post/2018/11/27/4362fae8-f26c-​11e8-aeea-b85fd44449f5_story.html

So basically, Trump wanted Yellen and would have re-nominated her if she would have been taller.

So Biden is nominating someone that Trump wanted...  Statusquo Biden strikes again.
 
wantingout
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Karma Chameleon: And she's only 74. I applaud Bidens commitment to reaching out to the younger septuagenarians. We need fresh eyes in government.

they prob got those fresh eyes from poor third world children.
 
demonfaerie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Aetre: On the one hand, it's not Warren. On the other hand, it's still a personal slight Trump won't miss, so, that's nice.


If the democrats take the senate, I want her to be the senate majority leader. I like Schumer, but Warren takes no shiat. That is if she gets no secretary positions.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
She has gobs of experience and no affiliation with Goldman-Sachs. That's enough for me
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

iron_city_ap: It's going to be interesting to see where Buttigieg lands. Assuming Biden doesn't run in 24, he would give Harris a run for her money. I'm willing to bet that is a major factor in what position, if any, he gets.


The vast majority of cabinet picks will be people you've never heard of.  For example, the six or so on his foreign policy team he picked before Yellen.  The reason there's no thread on them is because nobody has heard of any of them (although several of them worked in Obama's administration).  Well, John Kerry was named as "Climate Change Czar" or some such shiat.

I would not be surprised if no other 2020 Presidential candidate gets named to anything.
 
Joshudan [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

BitwiseShift: markie_farkie: THIS IS GOOD NEWS FOR AMERICA!!

Helen Keller and Amelia Earhart agree.


Can't they hear in the attic?
 
killershark
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: The age thing may be problematic but I am not sure what about her or her decisions people don't like?


Every treasury secretary comes from the finance sector so therefore they're bad. It happens with every single Treasury nominee, even Obama's. But the people with the experience for the treasury job are people who know banking so it is what it is. Better to at least have someone in there who knows how the sector operates.

On the other hand, this means Warren is likely staying in the Senate, which is a good thing. I really think the Dems need to consider her for majority leader. We need someone tougher than Schumer to ho hum through any more years with McConnell leading the Republlicans.
 
max_pooper
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

AsparagusFTW: johnny_vegas: The age thing may be problematic but I am not sure what about her or her decisions people don't like?

My biggest issues are 2 fold:

- Didn't raise rates fast enough which compounded the problems
- She was the previous head at the Fed. Fed is supposed to be an independent operation. It has been getting murky since 2008, but this is full on mixing the two.

.......

And if you wanted to see income inequality be addressed through monetary policy, this is the exact opposite of that.

/At least we will have a lot more income inequality threads to biatch in on Fark
//More clicks on those means Drew can feed the squirrels
///There is an upside


She hasn't been at the Fed for 4 years.
 
Displayed 50 of 107 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.