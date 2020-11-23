 Skip to content
(WJAC TV Johnstown)   The original Gerber baby just turned 94   (wjactv.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back to the same food again, right?
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Back to the same food again, right?


Depends.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Reminds me of my college marketing class, when I learned about epic marketing fails. One of them was Gerber attempting to sell its baby food in Africa. The problem was, in Africa, the label always shows what is in the container.

Yeah, they didn't sell much baby food.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Nixon?
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Reminds me of my college marketing class, when I learned about epic marketing fails. One of them was Gerber attempting to sell its baby food in Africa. The problem was, in Africa, the label always shows what is in the container.

Yeah, they didn't sell much baby food.


A few tribes in central Congo went nuts for it, but otherwise, big fail.
 
Paul Hackett
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Thanks subby, now I feel old.
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Reminds me of my college marketing class, when I learned about epic marketing fails. One of them was Gerber attempting to sell its baby food in Africa. The problem was, in Africa, the label always shows what is in the container.

Yeah, they didn't sell much baby food.


We talked about why the Chevy Nova didn't sell well in Mexico.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Back to the same food again, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
What, someone used Gerber code to turn a motor 94 rotations?
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Back to the same food again, right?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordOfThePings [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It was a strange ad campaign, but it sold a lot of knives.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: MattyBlast: Reminds me of my college marketing class, when I learned about epic marketing fails. One of them was Gerber attempting to sell its baby food in Africa. The problem was, in Africa, the label always shows what is in the container.

Yeah, they didn't sell much baby food.

We talked about why the Chevy Nova didn't sell well in Mexico.


Yep. "no va" (as you know) is Spanish for "doesn't go". I don't think they sold a single one.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

MattyBlast: Monty_Zoncolan: MattyBlast: Reminds me of my college marketing class, when I learned about epic marketing fails. One of them was Gerber attempting to sell its baby food in Africa. The problem was, in Africa, the label always shows what is in the container.

Yeah, they didn't sell much baby food.

We talked about why the Chevy Nova didn't sell well in Mexico.

Yep. "no va" (as you know) is Spanish for "doesn't go". I don't think they sold a single one.


Urban legend.  AKA "Bullshiat".

"No go" is "no VAH" in Mexish whereas "nova" is "NO vah".

A "nova" is something Spanish speaking people recognize as either a bright flash from a star or a old model of car made by General Motors.  Or they recognize it as both, as GM intended.
 
