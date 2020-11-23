 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   They're here   (theguardian.com) divider line
45
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

2200 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 3:44 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I wonder if, before they touched it, they heard, "eeeeeeeeeeEEEEEEEEEEEEEEeeeeeeeeeee​eeeeeEEEEEEEE​EEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEEE!​!"
 
Courtney Cox-Zucker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's been there for awhile, but it took them this long to find it because every time they count sheep, they fall asleep halfway through.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clearly not 'out of this world' since it is in it. just sayin
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Truly mysterious.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1-4-9 it's not.
 
phedex
‘’ 1 hour ago  
townsquare.mediaView Full Size
 
asciibaron
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alienated
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rob3Fan
‘’ 1 hour ago  

buravirgil: 1-4-9 it's not.


You're just counting the dimensions in the wrong order.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The US military doesnt have any history of building weird shiat in the Utah desert.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do weird stuff. Enjoy it. Confuse future archeologists.
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tommyknockers, tommyknockers, knocking at the door...
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have one.
 
deanis
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size



i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size


i.dailymail.co.ukView Full Size
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like the post for a really nice sign that the state of Utah never got around to installing.

"Don't feed the goats"
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I ordered one.  There's a pre black Friday sale.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?


Like Stonehenge. No way it could be reduced in size.
 
Natalie Portmanteau [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?


Technically a monolith is a single, freestanding stone.
 
Jubeebee [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: [i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x371]


[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x356]

[i.dailymail.co.uk image 634x347]


I mean clearly it's useful to get the exp bonus for those units, but the surrounding land is so desolate that it's probably not worth settling unless you put a condenser nearby.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Are we sure this isn't the Daily Mail posing as the Guardian?
 
scalpod
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?

Technically a monolith is a single, freestanding stone.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And if Obelix carved it, it's called a 'menhir'.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
State employee spotted mysterious metal structure amid red rocks while counting bighorn sheep


Yeah, sure they were "counting" them.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Not a single bullet hole? That is weird.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Dating is strange in Utah, but we should celebrate the betrothed and his newest son-husband.  Yay you guys, I guess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Dating is strange in Utah, but we should celebrate the betrothed and his newest son-husband.  Yay you guys, I guess.

[Fark user image 634x347]


The first guy did look like a bottom.
 
JasonOfOrillia [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?


I believe that monoliths, henges, menhirs etc can be as tall as 18".
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

JasonOfOrillia: deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?

I believe that monoliths, henges, menhirs etc can be as tall as 18".


And dance they did.....
2.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
buckybear
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Dating is strange in Utah, but we should celebrate the betrothed and his newest son-husband.  Yay you guys, I guess.

[Fark user image image 634x347]


A young biden sniffing the melange of orders on a co workers boot
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Paul Bunyan did tell me that he lost a thumb drive in Utah once.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A mysterious monolith has been discovered in a remote part of Utah, after being spotted by state employees counting sheep from a helicopter.
The structure, estimated at between 10ft and 12ft high (about 3 metres), appeared to be planted in the ground. It was made from some sort of metal,

Then it's not a bloody mono-LITH now is it?

lith- comes from Greek, where it has the meaning "stone"
 
Petey4335
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
ok....

So it is a triangular metal pillar with on corner facing the water pooling behind it?
 
itchyvelour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Natalie Portmanteau: deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?

Technically a monolith is a single, freestanding stone.


Yup. Literally means "one stone"
 
TelemonianAjax [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

discgolfguru: Tommyknockers, tommyknockers, knocking at the door...


Knocked so hard his tommyknocker got sore?
 
ansius
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
ALL THESE WORLDS ARE YOURS - EXCEPT EUROPA.
ATTEMPT NO LANDINGS THERE.

Also sprach Zarathustra, Op. 30 (Thus Spoke Zarathustra or Thus Spake Zarathustra)
Youtube YU88Awrb0fE
 
inner ted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mysterious pillar in the desert

un fun at parties farkers: time grammar class

woooo
 
inner ted
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TelemonianAjax: discgolfguru: Tommyknockers, tommyknockers, knocking at the door...

Knocked so hard his tommyknocker got sore?


That was a man from Nantucket
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
It's a sundial, therefore absolute proof of ancient Babylonian presence in North America. That or sheep having developed the ability to tell time.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Like there's only one...
 
epyonyx
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

phedex: [townsquare.media image 850x566]


"Hell of a butt plug, honey!"
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
la_mariee_mise_a_nu
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I'd go with either "aliens" or "an artist that looked at a lot of Michael Heizer, Walter De Maria, and Tony Smith."

Occam's razor definitely suggests aliens. But hey, if you are into conspiracy theories, it could be someone steeped in land art, earthworks, and minimalism.
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkertopc
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

deanis: Don't monoliths have to be large? Like HHHUUUGGEEEEEE?


That's how you know that thing was made by a civilization more advanced then ours, we do not have the technology to make monolith that aren't huge.
 
davynelson
‘’ less than a minute ago  
i don't see a monolith  where is it
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.