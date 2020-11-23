 Skip to content
(MLive.com)   You thought 2020 couldn't get any worse? Some stores are now limiting alcohol sales, just a few days before your relatives show up to kill you   (mlive.com) divider line
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
greentea1985 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
PA just went one step further. No bars and restaurants are allowed to sell alcohol from 5 PM 11/25 to 8 AM 11/26.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Meijer spokesperson Frank Guglielmi told the TV station the move is meant to insure against shortages that would leave some shoppers without ingredients for their holiday cocktails.

WTF? That doesn't make any sense at all. "Guglielmi " is obviously a dago and he wants to bring back prohibition so middle aged women can drink high balls?
 
Aetre [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
The secret is to have been stocking up all along...

aetre.xepher.netView Full Size
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
You thought 2020 couldnt get worse? Wait till the government shuts down on december 11 and that the eviction moratorium ends on december 31.
 
proteus_b
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
this is actually a measure to ensure that we all will be able to get alcohol. which, btw, thanks for the reminder...
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
My buddy, who barely drinks, made a lot of homemade cider. Bottled six beer-sized servings for me. It wasn't half bad. He's stopping by on Wednesday to trade the empties for full ones. I'm being a good friend by recycling and helping him make a dent on his booze stash.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Not a problem in the green states.
Unless you don't have cash.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
This is going to really screw up my Shadowlands launch experience.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

kbronsito: My buddy, who barely drinks, made a lot of homemade cider. Bottled six beer-sized servings for me. It wasn't half bad. He's stopping by on Wednesday to trade the empties for full ones. I'm being a good friend by recycling and helping him make a dent on his booze stash.


Beer sized servings? Like a bucket?
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
The limit doesn't apply to beer, wine or giftsets.

Good. Is 20 bottles of scotch considered a giftset? Do I need to put a ribbon on one or the bottles or something?
 
kindms
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

ComaToast: The limit doesn't apply to beer, wine or giftsets.

Good. Is 20 bottles of scotch considered a giftset? Do I need to put a ribbon on one or the bottles or something?


you just get a bunch of free glasses
 
morg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Only amateurs leave this sort of thing to chance.
 
wxboy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I wonder if their distributors are having problems with supply, or if there is maybe a behind-the-scenes dispute over wholesale pricing (since Meijer is apparently the only retailer in Michigan doing this).
 
khatores
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

ComaToast: The limit doesn't apply to beer, wine or giftsets.

Good. Is 20 bottles of scotch considered a giftset? Do I need to put a ribbon on one or the bottles or something?


20 boltlles fofof  sco


scooot

scotothhch

its relly fkcsing ffkcks gooooood mann
 
4th Horseman
‘’ 1 minute ago  
...But, you see, all 14 boxes are gifts that I intend to send to friends in lieu of visiting them for the holidays. Totally not for myself.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Also, would you happen to have anymore of these giftsets in the back?
 
