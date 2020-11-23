 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   The Oxford vaccine shows at least 70% effectiveness, joining the other main contenders Moderna, Pfizer, and the strippers   (bbc.com) divider line
38
    More: Repeat  
•       •       •

259 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 8:33 PM (49 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



38 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
70%?  Slackers.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Will it compel the vaccinated to add extra commas to lists?
 
jph
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.


This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Who really cares about the Oxford Comma? Nobody but I, a grammarian and an educated person.
 
Eravior
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I'll just take all of them. That's like 287% effective or something?
 
MBooda
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
70%? Better than Sex Panther.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jph
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Eravior: I'll just take all of them. That's like 287% effective or something?


This is something I'd love to find out about. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use different techniques, but the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine uses Different Science™, so perhaps the ultimate answer will be some sort of cocktail.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.


Most importantly they say they can make enough for 2B people by the end of 2021. That means we're up to 50% of the world with a 90+% efficiency vaccine in 13 months. Let's hope the rest of the major trials are as successful as we can hit nearly 100%.
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

jph: Eravior: I'll just take all of them. That's like 287% effective or something?

This is something I'd love to find out about. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use different techniques, but the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine uses Different Science™, so perhaps the ultimate answer will be some sort of cocktail.


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
The Oxford effectiveness gap. The capitalarchy strikes again
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jph: Eravior: I'll just take all of them. That's like 287% effective or something?

This is something I'd love to find out about. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use different techniques, but the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine uses Different Science™, so perhaps the ultimate answer will be some sort of cocktail.


They all use a means to produce the spoke protein for the immune system to identify, so it's unlikely a combination would be any more effective than a booster of the one you originally took, and assuming you didn't have any side effects from the first one you'd likely be exposing yourself to more risk than you mitigated.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.

Most importantly they say they can make enough for 2B people by the end of 2021.


2B or not 2B, that is the question.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

robodog: jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.

Most importantly they say they can make enough for 2B people by the end of 2021. That means we're up to 50% of the world with a 90+% efficiency vaccine in 13 months. Let's hope the rest of the major trials are as successful as we can hit nearly 100%.


They say?
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Keep your vaccine. I'll just be snorting Lysol up my nostrils and praying to Jesus Christ to save me from the 'rona.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
I'll bet the fine print includes a proviso that it is not to be distributed to any location named Cambridge.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

jph: Eravior: I'll just take all of them. That's like 287% effective or something?

This is something I'd love to find out about. Pfizer and Moderna's vaccines use different techniques, but the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine uses Different Science™, so perhaps the ultimate answer will be some sort of cocktail.


So vaccines follow Jager rules?  Best served cold or in a cocktail. Would have been better to not need it, but you're glad it's there when you're in a bind.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Between this, Pfyzer and Moderna on top of a couple of other things today, the almost immobilizing anxiety I have had all year is beginning to subside somewhat. Perhaps I'll sleep better tonight.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WTFDYW: Between this, Pfyzer and Moderna on top of a couple of other things today, the almost immobilizing anxiety I have had all year is beginning to subside somewhat. Perhaps I'll sleep better tonight.


Don't worry. Drew knows where you sleep.
 
akede
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
All assuming it hasn't mutated yet..

There are two big reasons we can't eliminate the flu. One of them is the mutation issue.

The other is that not enough people would get the shot.

Welcome to getting flu and COVID each year.
 
thisispete
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Apparently it increases to 90% if you start with a half dose and then have a full dose later on as a booster. Also it doesn't need to be kept at as low a temperature as the other two successful candidates. This is really, really good news. Three vaccines in less than a year.
 
gaspode
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
The more the better then
 
bfh0417
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

akede: All assuming it hasn't mutated yet..

There are two big reasons we can't eliminate the flu. One of them is the mutation issue.

The other is that not enough people would get the shot.

Welcome to getting flu and COVID each year.


Fark and pessimism. Aren't there drugs for this?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The difference between them and pfizer/moderna? They are british. They are less likely to lie their asses off for profit.

I bet the pfizer/moderna vaccine is also around 70% effective, not 90%.
 
Schlubbe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
JnJ is still developing another version, also with concurrent production
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AliceBToklasLives: Will it compel the vaccinated to add extra commas to lists?


Nah. But it will allow some to accept loses and disassociate for the greater good.
i.imgur.comView Full Size


/Sad for the loss and the loss to come
//Hey, where are all the dinosaurs?
///Childhoods End.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i took two astra ones at 90% to take it to 99% effective....it feels like its getting warmer and the room is spinning
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
There is so much pressure and money involved with all of these companies and scientists I would take any figure with a teaspoon of salt. There is not even a consensus on what effectiveness even means other than generating some degree of resistance and how you translate that into numerics
/no I am not an anti-vaxxer just skeptical of everything...I'll take them all right now if given the offer
//I think Moderna has the best one just for transportation purposes
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
If I take one of each can I get to 99.9%?
 
jph
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The difference between them and pfizer/moderna? They are british. They are less likely to lie their asses off for profit.

I bet the pfizer/moderna vaccine is also around 70% effective, not 90%.


The Pfizer vaccine is co-developed with BioNTech. As for 'lying their asses off,' I seriously doubt any company would want to get caught lying about this. The consequences would be immense.

For a good idea of what 'immense consequences' look like, go read the book (not the movie) World War Z.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Snarfangel: robodog: jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.

Most importantly they say they can make enough for 2B people by the end of 2021.

2B or not 2B, that is the question.


2B?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.


We can't feed everyone with shelf stable food. How can anyone think we have solved even this logistical problem? So many are so bad at maths. Enjoy your leech therapy you farking vampires.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.


We are as ignorant as we have always been. Nothing has changed in 6000 years.

It's sickening. Oh look, cute doggies! I want to sp nd money on them while I ignore the crippled woman on the corner that I can't even b bothered to look at in my personal moving coffin that burns dead dinosaurs

/Fu Fark ai
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

berylman: There is so much pressure and money involved with all of these companies and scientists I would take any figure with a teaspoon of salt. There is not even a consensus on what effectiveness even means other than generating some degree of resistance and how you translate that into numerics
/no I am not an anti-vaxxer just skeptical of everything...I'll take them all right now if given the offer
//I think Moderna has the best one just for transportation purposes


Better than taken with a grain of salt, right?
 
Wendigogo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: jph: AlgaeRancher: So if you keep it really cold does it work better?

Just kidding the article says they think they can hit 90 percent by modifying the two doses.

This is exactly it - efficacy is actually 90%. What's more, the storage properties are superior. While it might not be 95% (unlike the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines), this one may work better for the undeveloped world without a cold transport infrastructure.

We are as ignorant as we have always been. Nothing has changed in 6000 years.

It's sickening. Oh look, cute doggies! I want to sp nd money on them while I ignore the crippled woman on the corner that I can't even b bothered to look at in my personal moving coffin that burns dead dinosaurs

/Fu Fark ai


Somebody needs a hug
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Schlubbe: JnJ is still developing another version, also with concurrent production


Yeah, I'm less enthused with the J&J/Janssen vaccine due to it using a common human virus as the spike carrier, but it's the most stable and it's being tested as a single dose, so as long as it's reasonably effective it will have a use case in countries with very poor medical supply chain facilities. I just wish they had applied their tech to a primate or pig virus to lower the chance of it having reduced reaction from the immune system.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Status of Scumbag Vaccine currently unclear.


i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

akede: All assuming it hasn't mutated yet..

There are two big reasons we can't eliminate the flu. One of them is the mutation issue.

The other is that not enough people would get the shot.

Welcome to getting flu and COVID each year.


This coronavirus has a proofreading mechanism that suppresses most mutations when it's being copied.  And it's a single strand, versus flu which has seven (for the relatively uncommon influenza C) or eight different strands; within a genus, flu viruses can pretty easily swap strands with each other, leading to much larger scale mutations.

My only concerns about these were (a) how effective would they be, and (b) were the side effects going to be terrible.  The answers so far are "very" and "no", so get in a (socially distanced) line for your shots!
 
Displayed 38 of 38 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.