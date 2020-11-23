 Skip to content
(KTLA Los Angeles)   Wisconsin prosecuters have questions for John Pierce the would-be attorney for Kyle Rittenhouse. Such as his pronounciation of "Gallo", "Callow", "ute" and "youth"   (ktla.com) divider line
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sidney Powell has some free time to join Pierce, they both share similar thinking and experience. Wisconsin traditionally doesn't let people way behind on child support to appear in court except as a defendant.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That guy has fat, baby hands.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
What a dingbat.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
subby provides me another opportunity to remind Farkers that Marisa Tomei in a unitard rules the world.
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Well, he did shoot and kill two people, I guess that's sorta like hunting.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If Rittenhouse (and his parents/guardians) are serious about their defense, this is not the guy. He'll try to Perry Mason/Johnny Cochran his way through and fail utterly.

/ Of course there is nothing wrong with that.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

buravirgil: subby provides me another opportunity to remind Farkers that Marisa Tomei in a unitard rules the world.


And to think that Costanza could have had some of that.
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

blatz514: Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Well, he did shoot and kill two people, I guess that's sorta like hunting.


But the people he shot were white!
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Hang on, some guy from California is offering to represent Killer Kyle? And he and his family want him? Instead of a local attorney that is familiar and experienced with Wisconsin criminal law?

One of them could go to prison, and one could go to the conservative lecture circuit.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: buravirgil: subby provides me another opportunity to remind Farkers that Marisa Tomei in a unitard rules the world.

And to think that Costanza could have had some of that.


I heard she loves funny, quirky, bald men.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Pierce has no real criminal defense experience and has been promoting Rittenhouse as a patriot, saying the case is one of political prosecution, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He has also worked to solicit donations for Rittenhouse's defense.

This is a con. Rittenhouse is still going to jail and his lawyer is going to shrug while carrying sacks with dollar signs on them.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: That guy has fat, baby hands.


Can we go one frigging thread without bringing up Trump ?!
 
Petey4335
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

blatz514: Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.



Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

I'm sorry, but this just bears repeating.
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Pierce has no real criminal defense experience and has been promoting Rittenhouse as a patriot, saying the case is one of political prosecution, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported. He has also worked to solicit donations for Rittenhouse's defense.

This is a con. Rittenhouse is still going to jail and his lawyer is going to shrug while carrying sacks with dollar signs on them.


Likely that the court's going to require a second chair who has a clue.

/you know you done farked up selecting your lawyer when the prosecution tries to go ahead and get in front of your ineffective assistance of counsel appeal
 
Monkeyfark Ridiculous [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Petey4335: blatz514: Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.


Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

I'm sorry, but this just bears repeating.



His parents should be on trial too.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Petey4335: blatz514: Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.


Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

Wisconsin law doesn't permit minors to carry or possess a gun unless they're hunting.

I'm sorry, but this just bears repeating.


Antifa season
BLM season
Antifa season
BLM season
Antifa season
BLM season
Antifa season
BLM season
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 minute ago  

NewportBarGuy: That guy has fat, baby hands.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
