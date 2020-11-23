 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   As God is my witness, I thought turkeys wouldn't fly   (ktla.com) divider line
37
    More: Facepalm  
•       •       •

937 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 9:26 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



37 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Millions of Americans stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings

This just in: Millions of Americans are stupid
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Based on surveys in mid-October, the association was expecting 47.8 million people to drive to Thanksgiving gatherings, down 4% from last year.

LOL 4% got the message.
Fark user imageView Full Size

/farkers are smarter than most americans : fact
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.
 
Great_Milenko
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Millions of Americans stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings

This just in: Millions of Americans are stupid


And when they get the vaccine, they'll be the louded to crow about how "we" beat the virus.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey! I've seen this movie before, about the spreading of a virus:

Rise Of The Planet Of The Apes Mid Credits Scene
Youtube 5EyC3o4UsI0
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
One meal with the wife and kids. That's it. I'm even giving up leftovers this year. Maybe next year, too. Yup. Quittin cold turkey.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stay the Fark home
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.


Sorry, all the ICU beds are filled (before Thanksgiving)

https://mynbc15.com/news/local/alabam​a​-hospitals-overwhelmed-icu-beds-full

https://kttc.com/2020/11/17/mayo-icu-​b​eds-are-full-clinic-working-to-expand-​capacity/

https://www.gjsentinel.com/news/weste​r​n_colorado/mesa-county-icu-beds-are-fu​ll/article_263329e8-2a96-11eb-8e90-bf3​236bc58ad.html
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tell the kids I sacrificed myself and their grandparents, for my right to eat Aunt Karen's bull-shiat canned green bean slop and then smell their racist Uncle Steve's farts for the rest of the evening. Freedom."
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Summoner101: It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.


Nope because all the ICU beds will already be full so they'll get to die in a hallway or the ER waiting room.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

robodog: Summoner101: It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.

Nope because all the ICU beds will already be full so they'll get to die in a hallway or the ER waiting room.


It's winter this go around so we'll save bigly not needing as many refrigeration trucks in many areas of the country.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Turkey Keeps Hunter from Getting Game || ViralHog
Youtube Vdy6SThKt-k
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Summoner101: It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.

Sorry, all the ICU beds are filled (before Thanksgiving)


Something something manger joke.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mock26: [YouTube video: Turkey Keeps Hunter from Getting Game || ViralHog]


You know, I'd give up a single deer for a unique experience like that!
 
phishrace
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Millions of Americans stick to Thanksgiving travel plans despite warnings

This just in: Millions of Americans are stupid


On the bright side, many of these stupid people will be dead by the time they start rolling out the vaccines. Will make it that much quicker for us at least moderately intelligent people to get our vaccinations. Won't need as many doses too.

I'm going to go out in my backyard the next couple of days to wave at them as they fly over. Thanks, suckers!
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Around the corner, and under a tree, I saw a bird, it pooped on me. I said to a stranger, passing by, it's a darn good thing, that cows can't fly.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size

Cases and deaths dipped a bit over the weekend. Hospitalizations are still going up.

Stay home.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dolly Parton - Hard Candy Christmas
Youtube bvK1F6bUrzU
 
Mock26
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

robodog: Mock26: [YouTube video: Turkey Keeps Hunter from Getting Game || ViralHog]

You know, I'd give up a single deer for a unique experience like that!


Closest I have had to that was moose "hunting" in Finland. I say "hunting" because I was not on the hunting permit so I was not allowed to actually hunt, but I was allow to go with the hunters. I remember sitting down on the ground and this massively large moose walked about 2 feet in front of me. I could leaned forward and poked it. After it walked by I asked the guy I was with why he did not shoot it he said they were hoping for a larger moose!
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Summoner101: It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.


It's going to be a white Xmas!

White sheets, white uniforms, white rooms, white curtains...
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The only thing I can think of is that the powers that be want this to happen.
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is cancelled here. Dad has COVID.  We are in quarantine. Love you

Text from mom. They'll get it eventually.

/ that sentence has 2 meanings
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [pbs.twimg.com image 850x483]
Cases and deaths dipped a bit over the weekend. Hospitalizations are still going up.

Stay home.


Typical weekend dip, lots of places don't have anyone working weekends to collect or upload data, that's why most places use a 7 day moving average.
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mock26: robodog: Mock26: [YouTube video: Turkey Keeps Hunter from Getting Game || ViralHog]

You know, I'd give up a single deer for a unique experience like that!

Closest I have had to that was moose "hunting" in Finland. I say "hunting" because I was not on the hunting permit so I was not allowed to actually hunt, but I was allow to go with the hunters. I remember sitting down on the ground and this massively large moose walked about 2 feet in front of me. I could leaned forward and poked it. After it walked by I asked the guy I was with why he did not shoot it he said they were hoping for a larger moose!


I'm jelly, I've spent months total in moose country and I've yet to see one. I came within minutes of seeing the even more rare bighorn sheep in Yellowstone but they had moved off by the time we got up the path to where they had been spotted.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In a democratic republic, all people enjoy the same First Amendment rights you do, even if they make decisions you disagree with.

mediamoves.comView Full Size


If you want a government that can order citizens to stay home and punish them for disobeying, keep in mind that the government won't give that power back when the crisis is over, and next time the government might decide to curtail your First Amendment rights because it doesn't like your politics or race or any other arbitrary reason.

No need to wait, though: Just move to China, where the government will be happy to place you under house arrest. And also to muzzle the press so the rest of the world won't know about COVID until it's too late to contain it.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Summoner101: It looks like we'll be able to look forward to that ICU Christmas.

It's going to be a white Xmas!

White sheets, white uniforms, white rooms, white curtains...


I can live with one more white Christmas, because I know it'll be a rainbow Groundhog Day.
 
Mabman
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Once again, Americans have learned nothing from Canadian Thanksgiving. Namely, it should be held in October as God, Martin Frobisher, Samuel de Champlain, and the Parliament of Canada intended.

/also, it was a terrible idea this year and accelerated spread of COVID-19.
//as in all national calamities, this is probably Celine Dion's fault.
 
Burn_The_Plows
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: White sheets, white uniforms, white rooms, white curtains...


No, the white room has black curtains. Or are you not talking about the one near the station?
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: In a democratic republic, all people enjoy the same First Amendment rights you do, even if they make decisions you disagree with.

[mediamoves.com image 195x261]

If you want a government that can order citizens to stay home and punish them for disobeying, keep in mind that the government won't give that power back when the crisis is over, and next time the government might decide to curtail your First Amendment rights because it doesn't like your politics or race or any other arbitrary reason.

No need to wait, though: Just move to China, where the government will be happy to place you under house arrest. And also to muzzle the press so the rest of the world won't know about COVID until it's too late to contain it.


I'm going to take you seriously for a moment.

1. Is there ANY degree of pandemic danger that would justify a government restriction on your movement or travel?

2. Are you talking freedom of assembly here? Because Skype wants a word.
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

wantingout: Around the corner, and under a tree, I saw a bird, it pooped on me. I said to a stranger, passing by, it's a darn good thing, that cows can't fly.


If Pigs Had Wings
Youtube n3R4SE3excw
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Smackledorfer:
2. Are you talking freedom of assembly here? Because Skype wants a word.

Question for you: Do you believe the Second Amendment protects the right of people to own weapons that didn't exist in 1791?
 
Sensei Can You See [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: 1. Is there ANY degree of pandemic danger that would justify a government restriction on your movement or travel?


Do you believe the government is competent to manage your affairs for you, let alone whether the government has your best interests at heart?

If you do, you're either more trusting or naive than I am.
 
Alex_Lee [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Considering that the ICU beds are already filling up and there's going to be a bump after Thanksgiving, things look a bit grim at the moment. Here's hoping that our appendix don't rupture, our livers don't give out, the cat doesn't give us oozing puncture wounds, and we have no need of the ER until at least June of 2021.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Golden Brown Delicious
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
WKRP trifecta in play
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Sensei Can You See: Smackledorfer:
2. Are you talking freedom of assembly here? Because Skype wants a word.

Question for you: Do you believe the Second Amendment protects the right of people to own weapons that didn't exist in 1791?


To answer your question: yes, a weapon built after 1791 can have the 2nd amendment apply. Not all weapons after 1791 have it apply.

Terrible analogy btw. In your comparison, you would be saying "does the right to assemble include the right to Skype".

Beyond that, you might want to check into time, manner, and place restrictions. Physical assembly is limited all over the place based on reasonableness.


Weird you'd avoid the question I asked. If you honestly believe a super nasty pandemic shouldn't allow for limitations on travel or assembly (and btw, there is no right to fly), it would be easy to say so.

But then you'd get bogged down and forced to admit you are a covidiot of some kind, I suspect.

How do you feel about quarantine for specific illnesses of specific people? Typhoid mary?
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: The only thing I can think of is that the powers that be want this to happen.


Unfortunately, too many of them do. Or at the very least, they're too timid and spineless to anger people by telling them 'no, stay the fark home' and, say, shutting down the airports.
 
daffy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
My son and daughter in law and two grandsons are coming to visit. My husband and I have barely  left our  house. The also have been staying home. The boys are being homeschooled and my son works from home. They are not flying. They are driving because it is safer then being crammed into a tube with canned air. I know people may not agree with us, but I only get to see them once or twice a year.
 
Displayed 37 of 37 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.