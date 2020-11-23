 Skip to content
(WANE Ft. Wayne)   Should this t-shirt be banned from high school?   (wane.com) divider line
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only if you're a snowflake who can't accept a difficult truth.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.
 
Jackal_N [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
No, if they're complaining they're part of the problem.
 
Driedsponge [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, especially if the school allows Blue Lives Matter and Confederate flag shirts.
 
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Under Tinker v Des Moines, probably not. Unless the district argues that the shirt is disruptive, which I think clearly it is not.

So no.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No

end of story
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
YES!

It should be written in comic sans. That font offends me and I need to go cry about it.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.


Which is why it cannot be let stand.

The ACLU alleges that students at Manchester Jr-Sr High School regularly wear "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA" apparel supporting police and President Trump, respectively, and some students wear apparel adorned with Confederate flags.

If you're going to allow those symbols, then this should be allowed.

wane.comView Full Size
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.

Which is why it cannot be let stand.

This is why the administration wants it banned.

FTFM
 
Porkbelly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.

Which is why it cannot be let stand.

The ACLU alleges that students at Manchester Jr-Sr High School regularly wear "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA" apparel supporting police and President Trump, respectively, and some students wear apparel adorned with Confederate flags.

If you're going to allow those symbols, then this should be allowed.

[wane.com image 850x1133]


You have destroyed the nail's head.  Not only should he be allowed to wear it given the other side's clothing, he should also win a very tidy settlement in a lawsuit.

I (former teacher here) not have a problem with a school having a rule that no printing on any clothing is allowed but once you allow one kind of message you have to allow virtually all (non-violent) messaging.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes, absolutely.

Banning things is a perfectly sensible way of dealing with issues. When my plumber said I had a major blockage and it would cost hundreds to fix, I banned him from my house. I'm standing knee-deep in sh*t for completely different reasons right now.
 
Too-Tall [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Porkbelly: BizarreMan: Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.

Which is why it cannot be let stand.

The ACLU alleges that students at Manchester Jr-Sr High School regularly wear "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA" apparel supporting police and President Trump, respectively, and some students wear apparel adorned with Confederate flags.

If you're going to allow those symbols, then this should be allowed.

[wane.com image 850x1133]

You have destroyed the nail's head.  Not only should he be allowed to wear it given the other side's clothing, he should also win a very tidy settlement in a lawsuit.

I (former teacher here) not have a problem with a school having a rule that no printing on any clothing is allowed but once you allow one kind of message you have to allow virtually all (non-violent) messaging.


No.  Exactly for the reasons above.  Hope he gets a large settlement out of this.
 
TheHighlandHowler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tinker v. Des Moines - Landmark Supreme Court Ruling on Behalf of Student Expression
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Short answer: No.

Long answer:  JFC, of course not.  WTF is wrong with you?
 
potierrh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Should replace the wording to "I hope I don't get _______ for being black".  In this case:
"I hope I don't get [suspended] for being black".  Makes it more versatile.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, not at all.
 
Uranus [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
no.

it should be unnecessary.
 
HypnozombieX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you don't like it then do something about the police murdering black people and getting away with it.
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Would this shirt be more appropriate?
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Demetrius: Under Tinker v Des Moines, probably not. Unless the district argues that the shirt is disruptive, which I think clearly it is not.

So no.


My school banned all kinds of shirts when I was growing up.

Bart Simpson "Underachiever and Proud Of It"

AC/DC shirts of almost any stripe in grade school

Big Johnson shirts

Coed Naked shirts

I clearly grew up in the classiest place.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gopher321: Only if you're a snowflake who can't accept a difficult truth.


Another difficult truth? STFU and quit being a pain in the ass for the teachers and other students that have to put up with your shiat attitude everyday.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes! No!  I DON'T KNOW!!!
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose one could argue that such a shirt will rile up the right-wing hilljacks at the school who wear MAGA gear and therefore risk starting a fight. If the temperature is so hot already at the school, discretion is the better move.

But then the school should ban MAGA gear, too. You don't just ban the late-comer and keep letting the hatemongers do their thing.
 
holdmybones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.

Which is why it cannot be let stand.

The ACLU alleges that students at Manchester Jr-Sr High School regularly wear "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA" apparel supporting police and President Trump, respectively, and some students wear apparel adorned with Confederate flags.

If you're going to allow those symbols, then this should be allowed.

[wane.com image 850x1133]


Ayup. Hell, this kid's shirt is significantly LESS offensive than the other shirts.
 
Blink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a teacher, I'd be more offended by a shirt that says:  "What a save!"

But then that second one comes from a much darker place.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.

Which is why it cannot be let stand.

The ACLU alleges that students at Manchester Jr-Sr High School regularly wear "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA" apparel supporting police and President Trump, respectively, and some students wear apparel adorned with Confederate flags.

If you're going to allow those symbols, then this should be allowed.

[wane.com image 850x1133]


Promoting hate, violence, symbols of hate and treason are quite different than this kids desire to not be murdered.
 
blockhouse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As I get older, I'm starting to see the wisdom in the Catholic schools that require uniforms.
 
likwidflame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I made a shirt in Industrial Ed, screen printed 'Damnation sucks.' on it. It was a Catholic school.

I was doing the whole Jesus thing at the time, so I thought I was being clever.

Turns out they had a big problem with it, as I was suspended for a day (So a day home playing Wolverine on Genesis - Thanks Jesus!) and was told to not use the screen printer ever again, lest I get any ideas.
 
Clearly Canadian [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Nadie_AZ: No. It could do that one thing our students NEED to learn: kick start some critical thinking skills.

Which is why it cannot be let stand.

The ACLU alleges that students at Manchester Jr-Sr High School regularly wear "Blue Lives Matter" and "MAGA" apparel supporting police and President Trump, respectively, and some students wear apparel adorned with Confederate flags.

If you're going to allow those symbols, then this should be allowed.

[wane.com image 850x1133]


Whelp. That's another notch in the ACLU belt.
 
wantingout
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
dunno, would they allow one that says "I Love My White Privilege"?
 
GreenSun
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm all for freedom. I want people to be able to freely choose what they wear. If some kid wants to wear a political statement, that's fine. If some kid wants to show off their Trump support, that's fine. Just remember, you gotta be fair to all sides, not just one. That's how equality works :P
 
MorningBreath [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, but I would go even further.  I would ban all shirts.
 
whidbey
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

blockhouse: As I get older, I'm starting to see the wisdom in the Catholic schools that require uniforms.


You do, huh?
 
wantingout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
GreenSun: I'm all for freedom. I want people to be able to freely choose what they wear. If some kid wants to wear a political statement, that's fine. If some kid wants to show off their Trump support, that's fine. Just remember, you gotta be fair to all sides, not just one. That's how equality works :P

but but some are more equal than others!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The problem is how about a Blue Lives Matter?  Or a MAGA shirt?  Or a Pro-Life shirt?

Wouldn't that also fit under Tinker v Des Moines?

Or do we just support persons wearing shirts with messages the majority of Farkers agree with?
 
IHadMeAVision
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
No but I would ban the pencil stache.
 
fanbladesaresharp
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: No, especially if the school allows Blue Lives Matter and Confederate flag shirts.


My kids HS does not, but my daughter's Zoom Civics class is a farking joke. Her teacher straight said (and I heard it) all cops are pigs. For the whole damn week and if you disagreed, you lost participation points.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The only thing I'd change would be word order, otherwise, the shirt is fine. I think "I hope I don't get killed today for being black" makes more sense, the original wording seems to say there are days he isn't black.
 
palelizard
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Only if the school has uniforms, which it doesn't.
 
Random Celebrity Insult Generator [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EqualOpportunityEnslaver
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: The problem is how about a Blue Lives Matter?  Or a MAGA shirt?  Or a Pro-Life shirt?

Wouldn't that also fit under Tinker v Des Moines?

Or do we just support persons wearing shirts with messages the majority of Farkers agree with?


So you DNRTFA and see that two of those three shirt slogans already ARE present at the school that banned this one - got it.
 
ScottRiqui [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: The problem is how about a Blue Lives Matter?  Or a MAGA shirt?  Or a Pro-Life shirt?

Wouldn't that also fit under Tinker v Des Moines?

Or do we just support persons wearing shirts with messages the majority of Farkers agree with?


I don't think anyone is suggesting those other shirts should be banned - it's just establishing a double standard in the treatment of political/social themed shirts at that particular school.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: Driedsponge: No, especially if the school allows Blue Lives Matter and Confederate flag shirts.

My kids HS does not, but my daughter's Zoom Civics class is a farking joke. Her teacher straight said (and I heard it) all cops are pigs. For the whole damn week and if you disagreed, you lost participation points.


Damn that teacher for teaching the truth!
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

wantingout: dunno, would they allow one that says "I Love My White Privilege"?


Considering they let confederate flags be worn the answer is yes.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

potierrh: Should replace the wording to "I hope I don't get _______ for being black".  In this case:
"I hope I don't get [suspended] for being black".  Makes it more versatile.


It would be awesome if this was the shirt he wore the very next day in class.
 
IndyJohn [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This kid is going to get paid. And he should get paid.

And the two administrators involved should get fired. At a bare minimum, they should be fired for incompetence for not consulting the districts legal counsel before pulling such an idiot move.
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Driedsponge: No, especially if the school allows Blue Lives Matter and Confederate flag shirts.


I was gonna say, this isn't cut and dried and context matters. How free speech interacts with public education is not nearly as simple as people think, with many Court decisions doing a bad job at drawing a consistent line.

People can easily see the free speech issue but often miss the fact that we're FORCING kids to be there. In normal circumstances, we can just move on if we don't like the guy on the soapbox. But because we oblige attendance, some consideration must be made for the students who would normally have a right to keep walking.
 
whidbey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: gopher321: Only if you're a snowflake who can't accept a difficult truth.

Another difficult truth? STFU and quit being a pain in the ass for the teachers and other students that have to put up with your shiat attitude everyday.

No.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

fanbladesaresharp: gopher321: Only if you're a snowflake who can't accept a difficult truth.

Another difficult truth? STFU and quit being a pain in the ass for the teachers and other students that have to put up with your shiat attitude everyday.


Why is it a pain?
 
palelizard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

whidbey: blockhouse: As I get older, I'm starting to see the wisdom in the Catholic schools that require uniforms.

You do, huh?


Got to be honest, as a teen I was quite vocal about my high school moving towards a stricter dress code. As a parent, my perspective's changed. My kid's going to a public school in khakis and a polo in the school colors. Shopping's easy and there's no political/social/etc controversy either direction.

I'm not against this kid's shirt or his right to wear it, I'm just saying uniforms are a hell of a lot easier on parents.
 
