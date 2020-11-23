 Skip to content
(WECT Wilmington)   Woman killed by lottery winner found with a single penny clenched in her hand. Also, cocaine. There was lots of cocaine   (wect.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Their luck has run out.
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cocaine. Not even a thin line.
Numbies only ladies and gentlemen
¯\_〳 • o • 〵_/¯
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA:    ... by a former North Carolina lottery winner ...

When do you stop being a lottery winner and become a former winner?  That's like saying 'former Nobel laureate' or 'former Oscar winner'.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmmm, It's almost like that if you take a thoroughly random selection of only the most obsessive gamblers in each state, you don't end up with the nicest people.
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think subby stole that headline from a 1987 TV Guide description of a Matlock episode.
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And the lottery winner has fallen so far as to be whacking some chick half his age in a notel-motel for a bit of coke. WTF did he do with the  10M $4.1M (after taxes)?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Were there any watches in her ass?"
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geez, the country music lifestyle has been tough on Hootie.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: FTFA:    ... by a former North Carolina lottery winner ...

When do you stop being a lottery winner and become a former winner?  That's like saying 'former Nobel laureate' or 'former Oscar winner'.


After you blow through it all, then you're a former winner.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: And the lottery winner has fallen so far as to be whacking some chick half his age in a notel-motel for a bit of coke. WTF did he do with the  10M $4.1M (after taxes)?



Maybe two chicks at once.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: And the lottery winner has fallen so far as to be whacking some chick half his age in a notel-motel for a bit of coke. WTF did he do with the  10M $4.1M (after taxes)?


Fark user imageView Full Size

"Theres a word for that. Lets see its not 'African American' rich..."
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dj_bigbird: And the lottery winner has fallen so far as to be whacking some chick half his age in a notel-motel for a bit of coke. WTF did he do with the  10M $4.1M (after taxes)?


Obviously, hookers and blow.
Its right there in the article!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JustHereForThePics: Geez, the country music lifestyle has been tough on Hootie.


lolz.  I just want to know more about the significance of the penny.
 
MinatoArisato013
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: JustHereForThePics: Geez, the country music lifestyle has been tough on Hootie.

lolz.  I just want to know more about the significance of the penny.


To pay the ferryman obviously.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: dj_bigbird: And the lottery winner has fallen so far as to be whacking some chick half his age in a notel-motel for a bit of coke. WTF did he do with the  10M $4.1M (after taxes)?


Maybe two chicks at once.


Exactly 😊
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: JustHereForThePics: Geez, the country music lifestyle has been tough on Hootie.

lolz.  I just want to know more about the significance of the penny.


I know. It doesn't make cents.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Somewhere in Time (1980)
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

berylman: JustHereForThePics: Geez, the country music lifestyle has been tough on Hootie.

lolz.  I just want to know more about the significance of the penny.


It was her lucky penny.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"To death" sounds a little much for shootings. Like it took thirty or forty rounds because she just wouldn't die. Maybe phrase it "shot and killed" or something.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
files.explosm.netView Full Size
 
dj_bigbird [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MinatoArisato013: berylman: JustHereForThePics: Geez, the country music lifestyle has been tough on Hootie.

lolz.  I just want to know more about the significance of the penny.

To pay the ferryman obviously.


But wait until he gets you to the other side.
 
