(Guardian)   Former WAAF sergeant celebrates 100th birthday after surviving Covid, breast cancer, a plane crash and a Nazi assassin   (theguardian.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Did someone say WAAF?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Okay, I'll never complain about my life again
 
blodyholy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good lord, what a life. Hats off for her commendable service. Sounds like someone I'd love to sit down and have a cuppa with.
 
Corbow6
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiate, after reading that article...

memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
swankywanky [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
100 years? Could have swore they started in the 1970's

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jim32rr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Salute, and I hope her daughter can see her soon.
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

nyseattitude: Okay, I'll never complain about my life again


Meh, but what's she done *lately*? Can't keep coasting, lady.
 
Corbow6
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prof. Frink: nyseattitude: Okay, I'll never complain about my life again

Meh, but what's she done *lately*? Can't keep coasting, lady.


Surviving C13 as a nonagenarian isn't enough? That's harsh, Prof.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Father says, "Your mother's right, she's really up on things
Before we married mommy served in the WACs in the Philippines"
Now I had heard the WACs recruited old maids for the war
But mommy isn't one of those
I've known her all these years
 
qorkfiend
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
In that order? Wow. Did not know Nazi assassins were still a thing.
 
squidloe
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

swankywanky: 100 years? Could have swore they started in the 1970's

[Fark user image image 630x630]


107.3 is now a Christian music station
 
Truck Fump
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

squidloe: swankywanky: 100 years? Could have swore they started in the 1970's

[Fark user image image 630x630]

107.3 is now a Christian music station


Wonder if they still do "WOW"?
 
BlackCloudofDespair
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Even with dementia more logical, sane, and bad ass than anyone on Trump's Elite strike force legal team.

Thank you for having the courage to stand up to Fascism unlike most of today's Republican Party.
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
"One day the driver picked her up and, en route to the destination, deliberately crashed the car in an attempt to kill her.   . . . "

Sound like a really lame assassination attempt.

I should probably put my Mom's journal online.  My obviously Jewish Mom travelled across France with a Nazi as her traveling companion.  Mom's theory was that the other woman was a spy and did not wish the openly admit she was a Nazi, but had trouble hiding her contempt.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Truck Fump: squidloe: swankywanky: 100 years? Could have swore they started in the 1970's

[Fark user image image 630x630]

107.3 is now a Christian music station

Wonder if they still do "WOW"?


Opie and Anthony would fit in there perfectly now, in the same way Trump is beloved by Christians.
 
elkraf
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Some people have all the luck. It's not fair
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Corbow6: Prof. Frink: nyseattitude: Okay, I'll never complain about my life again

Meh, but what's she done *lately*? Can't keep coasting, lady.

Surviving C13 as a nonagenarian isn't enough? That's harsh, Prof.


That's good and all, but that was like her previous decade already.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Billy Liar: Father says, "Your mother's right, she's really up on things
Before we married mommy served in the WACs in the Philippines"
Now I had heard the WACs recruited old maids for the war
But mommy isn't one of those
I've known her all these years


She does seem a little weird.  Your dad too.
 
groppet
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
What a set of giant brass ovaries.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

elkraf: Some people have all the luck. It's not fair


That dementia she's got now ain't not picnic.

My grandmother lived to 105, still moving about her house with a walker and chatting with folks.  On her 100th birthday she stood up to read us a poem she wrote for the occasion.  She kept on truckin' right up to the morning when she said she didn't want to get out of bed any more.  Took her another ~6 months to die, but I guess she'd finally had enough.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Everyone does not everyone lives

/ as a kid I was in awe of Jack Pallance. I wanted to grow up to be a tough old man.  It's a work in progress.
 
