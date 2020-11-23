 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(YouTube)   On November 23rd 1978 at the Pinedale Shopping Mall history was made   (youtube.com) divider line
34
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

1440 clicks; posted to Main » and Entertainment » on 23 Nov 2020 at 8:10 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



34 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One of the best TV shows ever & I have all 4 seasons on DVD. Thanksgiving episode is a classic.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
42 years ago, and there is a Dolly Parton joke in there, and it is still funny.
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, I was six months old. Weird to think about.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are hitting the ground like sacks of wet cement.
 
eKonk [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought it was 1985....

No wait, that was the Twin Pines Mall...
No, the Lone Pine Mall...

/Damnit, I don't even know what I'm talking about
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 1 hour ago  

eKonk: I thought it was 1985....

No wait, that was the Twin Pines Mall...
No, the Lone Pine Mall...

/Damnit, I don't even know what I'm talking about


1985 was probably "Chopping Mall." Classic.
 
AliceBToklasLives [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Herr Morgenstern: Wow, I was six months old. Weird to think about.


I was six years old, almost seven. I don't remember seeing it but I'm sure I did because my parents watched every episode of WKRP and I watched whatever they watched because they were bigger than me and I wasn't quite literate so what else was I gonna do? My point is: my parents were TV hogs. Jerks.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

s30886.pcdn.coView Full Size
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Anywhere to get the show with the original music?  I understand the licensing has ripped it apart.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: One of the best TV shows ever & I have all 4 seasons on DVD. Thanksgiving episode is a classic.

[Fark user image 400x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


Watch that every Thanksgiving.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

berylman: [Fark user image image 259x194]
[s30886.pcdn.co image 630x424]


I definitely hit them
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: One of the best TV shows ever & I have all 4 seasons on DVD. Thanksgiving episode is a classic.

[Fark user image 400x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


Saw all the reruns a couple years ago. It's  funnier now then teenage me appreciated back when.
 
Closed_Minded_Bastage [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was 28 and watched the initial broadcast.

/off my lawn

P.S. Bailey Quarters!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You used to be cool, Ohio. What the hell happened?
 
studebaker hoch [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
berylman:
[s30886.pcdn.co image 630x424]

What's that from?
 
Mikey1969
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I know subby. I own the shirt...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Incident on 57th Street [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CrazyCurt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Last night my Mom tells me WKRP is on. I could hear the beginning and yes it was "Turkey's Away." I ran in and told her to not change the channel because I'm going to watch it with her. She had never, or didn't remember, seeing it. Now she has. She hasn't laughed that much since Dad died in August.

/ One of the best things ever shown on television.
// Loosely based on a true story too.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
studebaker hoch:What's that from?
It came from hell. Straight from retro mall hell.
i.insider.comView Full Size
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

eKonk: I thought it was 1985....

No wait, that was the Twin Pines Mall...
No, the Lone Pine Mall...

/Damnit, I don't even know what I'm talking about


Is that where Tiffany played?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

bifster: One of the best TV shows ever & I have all 4 seasons on DVD. Thanksgiving episode is a classic.

[Fark user image 400x299] [View Full Size image _x_]


As God IS my witness.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
That is probably the best 10 minutes of sitcom to have ever been made.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: Anywhere to get the show with the original music?  I understand the licensing has ripped it apart.


The most recent dvd set, I think from Shout Factory, got pretty close from what I've heard. Maybe 90% or more intact.
 
SPARC Pile [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Trainspotr: Snatch Bandergrip: Anywhere to get the show with the original music?  I understand the licensing has ripped it apart.

The most recent dvd set, I think from Shout Factory, got pretty close from what I've heard. Maybe 90% or more intact.


That is correct. The latest DVD set from Shout Factory (2015) had nearly all of the original music. It is only missing a couple of Led Zepplin songs.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

edmo: bifster: One of the best TV shows ever & I have all 4 seasons on DVD. Thanksgiving episode is a classic.

[Fark user image 400x299] [View Full Size image _x_]

Saw all the reruns a couple years ago. It's  funnier now then teenage me appreciated back when.


Yes. I was 16. Laughed then and still do.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Closed_Minded_Bastage: I was 28 and watched the initial broadcast.

/off my lawn

P.S. Bailey Quarters!


She made my motor run on all cylinders for sure.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You used to be cool, Ohio. What the hell happened?


WLW.
 
bluorangefyre [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: You used to be cool, Ohio. What the hell happened?


Decades of inept football teams.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
"As God is my witness, no one told me to thaw the turkeys first"
 
IamTomJoad
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Last night my Mom tells me WKRP is on. I could hear the beginning and yes it was "Turkey's Away." I ran in and told her to not change the channel because I'm going to watch it with her. She had never, or didn't remember, seeing it. Now she has. She hasn't laughed that much since Dad died in August.

/ One of the best things ever shown on television.
// Loosely based on a true story too.


Now I'm curious.....what was so funny about your dad's death?
 
kb7rky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Howard Hessman's Dr. Fever was a big reason why I got into radio.

"BOOGER!"
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I watched it in college. I had to stake out my space in the TV room on Monday nights to be sure and see it as well as "White Shadow" and "Lou Grant."
 
Hal5423
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I watched the whole series in reruns when I was living in Belgium a few years ago. Crazy to think this aired 5 years before I was born.
 
deadromanoff
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: Last night my Mom tells me WKRP is on. I could hear the beginning and yes it was "Turkey's Away." I ran in and told her to not change the channel because I'm going to watch it with her. She had never, or didn't remember, seeing it. Now she has. She hasn't laughed that much since Dad died in August.

/ One of the best things ever shown on television.
// Loosely based on a true story too.


I actually saw a turkey drop in yellville Arkansas circa 2008. It's part of the towns festival.
 
Displayed 34 of 34 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.