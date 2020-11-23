 Skip to content
(KSTU FOX 13)   Protip: State troopers really aren't trying to race you   (fox13now.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Wonko Fortytwo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
STOP
Step
Toe
On
Pedal
Or you'll find a State Trooper 😎 on Patrol.
Col Forest Calhoun FST Comandet
 
668NeighborOfTheBeast [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Dad?
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Few people understand the psychology of dealing with a highway traffic cop. Your normal speeder will panic and immediately pull over to the side when he sees the big red light behind him...

This is wrong. It arouses contempt in the cop-heart... Never pull over with the first siren-howl. Mash it down and make the bastard chase you at speeds up to 120 all the way to the next exit. He will follow."
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

The Irrelevant Gamer: "Few people understand the psychology of dealing with a highway traffic cop. Your normal speeder will panic and immediately pull over to the side when he sees the big red light behind him...

This is wrong. It arouses contempt in the cop-heart... Never pull over with the first siren-howl. Mash it down and make the bastard chase you at speeds up to 120 all the way to the next exit. He will follow."


My first thought as well. Nice!
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Having just bought his new Corvette, he took it on the highway to open her up. Looking in his rear view mirror, he saw a State Trooper, blue lights flashing and siren blaring. He floored it to 100 mph, then 110, then 120. Suddenly he thought, "What am I doing? I'm too old for this!" and pulled over to await the trooper's arrival.
Pulling in behind him, the trooper got out of his vehicle and walked up to the Corvette. He looked at his watch, then said, "Sir, my shift ends in 30 minutes. Today is Friday. If you can give me a new reason for speeding--a reason I've never before heard-- I'll let you go."
The old gentleman paused then said: "Three years ago, my wife ran off with a State Trooper. I thought you were bringing her back."
"Have a good day, sir," replied the trooper.
 
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Lies!
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bullshiat...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Years ago I was driving on I-24. To set the stage, I was driving a 2002 Saturn SC1. 4-banger, 5 speed manual man. I wasn't paying attention to my speed (I'm in a Saturn FFS). A state trooper pulls up beside me, gives me the stink eye which prompts me to look at speedometer.......I'm doing 90. I rolled the window down and yelled "you want see what they've got?"  He slows down, gets behind me blue lights on. Sorry if that is not interesting. I just like that story. And I'm high but that's a CSB
 
