(Task and Purpose)   Three Marines and a Porn Star sounds like a HBO sitcom, but when all four are white supremacists manufacturing illegal firearms, it's not so funny   (taskandpurpose.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How dare they.

"A well regulated Militia, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to build, transport and sell illegal guns, shall not be infringed. "
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gun?  GUN?  That is a worship word.  America worship.  You will not speak it.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because when I think of smart people capable of carrying out conspiracies, I think Marines.
 
GielZwerg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Male porn star? Waste of a click.
 
Mukster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Three Marines and a Porn Star" is the working title. On TV it will be called "Big Bang Me" theoretically.

It's the title of the replacement for Big Bang Theory...
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Defense Secretary was just filled. What positions are open? Something on the National Security Council maybe?
 
ranchguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
male porn star = fluff boy
 
psykick dancehall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to the feds, the crew filmed a "training montage"
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet real, old timey Nazis would look at these guys the way Dracula looks at Count Chocula.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products


Yup that makes no sense. Theres basically no law to buy any gun from any people even felons in many states but somehow its illegal to make your own guns?

The gun manufacturers dont want competition and thats all there is to that law.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was told that violent alt right assholes were just a vocal minority, yet we keep hearing about new ones just about every day. Weird.
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mukster: "Three Marines and a Porn Star" is the working title. On TV it will be called "Big Bang Me" theoretically.

It's the title of the replacement for Big Bang Theory...


I would have pitched it as, "Big Bang Bus"
 
kindms
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Male ? They are just props
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: The gun manufacturers dont want competition and thats all there is to that law.


Yes, but theres always a good chance things will go sideways when you give rednecks explosives.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products


Yes and we should all be allowed to manufacture our own narcotics
/You realize how stupid that sounds, right?
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The gun is good!  The penis is evil!
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products.


These types of onerous anti-gun polices and regulations makes it hard for the small businesses of america to succede.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tom Marvolo Bombadil: The gun is good!  The penis is evil!


I just saw that movie for the first time about a month ago. It was surprisingly smart, though the low-budget-ness really hurt it like those gigantic clear balloons which were supposed to be "advanced scifi technology."
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, I'm pretty sure this could still work as a situational comedy.

Like a funny Breaking Bad.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ranchguy: male porn star = fluff boy


i was thinking more "male porn star" =  "on the sex offenders list for sending unsolicited pics to minors"
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put them up against a wall and shoot the traitors.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And they said the Jews would replace them?
 
McGrits [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I want to make a porn joke about Two Guys A Girl and a Pizza Place, but the show was too holsum. And the actors were all cool peeps and were very successful. Except for maybe that one guy. Anyways, here is a picture I found.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: lolmao500: The gun manufacturers dont want competition and thats all there is to that law.

Yes, but theres always a good chance things will go sideways when you give rednecks explosives.


Some Farkers may remember Shotgun News.  During the 80s and 90s it was the Wild West with ads to buy MAC 10 flats alongside completer kits with all the innards.

Drop in auto Sears for AR 15s were sold alongside select fire switches and bolt carriers.

Silencers?  All you want in parts kits.

Tubes for Sten guns were sold with cuts pre printed, and the surplus innards sold on the following page.  NONE of this stuff was registered, serialized or legal in any way shape or form but they sold millions.  It all went brrrrrrrrp if you were smart enough to follow a simple recipe

Nothing new under the sun.  If anything it has been toned way down.
 
FightDirector
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose it's pointless to point out to the thread at large that it's notfederally illegal to build your own firearms?

What's illegal is (short version) building them and selling them in a significant quantity, or selling your DIY firearms to people in other states, or building firearms which are regulated under the National Firearms Act (ie, short-barreled rifles, destructive devices, full-auto weapons, etc).

If you build a half-dozen semi-auto firearms for yourself out of parts in a year, and take your firearms around to ranges to shoot, and generally aren't a flaming asshole, nobody cares.  If you build fifty guns, and sell forty of them to people all over the country, the Feds get mad.  If you build ONE gun, that's functionally a homebrew belt-fed machinegun, the Feds get mad.

I suppose we're living in a post-fact world now, though, so I guess it doesn't matter.
 
Sgt Otter [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
roofmonkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Know a lot of former Marines, most of them are extra f'ed up. A few made it back into society OK, eventually.
 
Daedalus27 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: And they said the Jews would replace them?


I do have to laugh that examples of the so called "Master Race"  tend to look and behave like the dumbest most inbred examples of human beings.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: I want to make a porn joke about Two Guys A Girl and a Pizza Place, but the show was too holsum. And the actors were all cool peeps and were very successful. Except for maybe that one guy. Anyways, here is a picture I found.

[Fark user image 425x566]


I would give her a disappointing 30 seconds or so
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: I want to make a porn joke about Two Guys A Girl and a Pizza Place, but the show was too holsum.

Fark user imageView Full Size

?

/if you mean the show was too white-bread, I agree with you there
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 Marines and a porn star sounds like the all male sequel to 2 girls 1 cup.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

McGrits: I want to make a porn joke about Two Guys A Girl and a Pizza Place, but the show was too holsum. And the actors were all cool peeps and were very successful. Except for maybe that one guy. Anyways, here is a picture I found.

[Fark user image image 425x566]


Late 90s fashion could be so damn sexy.
 
indy_kid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.


WAT?

Show me in the article where it states they printed guns.  It's not illegal for a person to make a firearm (or 50) for their own use; that's what all those 80% kits are for.  However, if you want to sell it, it has to be registered and have a serial number.  Selling out-of-state?  Has to go through an FFL on the buyer's end.

Does a  rifle have a barrel less than 16" and a fixed buttstock?  Illegal.  Does your AR contain M-16 parts?  Illegal machine gun.

The issue is far more complex than just "legal - illegal".

If you're confused about the legality of a certain firearm, perhaps you shouldn't be buying it.
 
2farknfunny
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Three Marines and a Porn Star sounds like a hot gay pron launch vehicle for 3 new gay pron stars

/now with extra launches
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

FightDirector: I suppose it's pointless to point out to the thread at large that it's notfederally illegal to build your own firearms?


The "manufacture" of firearms almost certainly meant the modification of firearms to specifications that are illegal.  Such as full auto conversions for civilian semiauto rifles.  Also the shortening of barrels below legal lengths.  This is all definitely illegal.

Also, shipping them across state lines is illegal, without a FFL, which apparently they do not have.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I was just reminded of this:

Two and a Half Men - Hitler got allies ( Gretchen Fantasy )
Youtube LkDF2wUYlg8
 
ThatGuyFromTheInternet
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Trump's DoJ is prosecuting them??? They sound like the kind of people he loves.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

2farknfunny: Three Marines and a Porn Star sounds like a hot gay pron launch vehicle for 3 new gay pron stars

/now with extra launches


I'm pretty sure that's how it started but two of the marines could't get an erection so they had to come up with a plan B
 
geggam
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products


Completely legal to build your own. Just cant sell it or manufacture to sell. 

Not sure what the threshold would be to build one... use it then sell it later, probably need a lawyer for that one
 
FightDirector
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ThrobblefootSpectre: FightDirector: I suppose it's pointless to point out to the thread at large that it's notfederally illegal to build your own firearms?

The "manufacture" of firearms almost certainly meant the modification of firearms to specifications that are illegal.  Such as full auto conversions for civilian semiauto rifles.  Also the shortening of barrels below legal lengths.  This is all definitely illegal.

Also, shipping them across state lines is illegal, without a FFL, which apparently they do not have.


You know how I know you only read the first line of my post and ignored the rest?
 
whitroth
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Turbo Cojones: McGrits: I want to make a porn joke about Two Guys A Girl and a Pizza Place, but the show was too holsum. And the actors were all cool peeps and were very successful. Except for maybe that one guy. Anyways, here is a picture I found.

[Fark user image 425x566]

I would give her a disappointing 30 seconds or so


So, 30 sec, and you'd roll over and fall asleep?
 
kindms
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products

Yes and we should all be allowed to manufacture our own narcotics
/You realize how stupid that sounds, right?


depending on your definition.

You are allowed to legally brew beer and wine in your home
some states allow you to grow cannabis, and now some are adding psychedelic mushrooms to the list

you are legally allowed to build your own firearms.I believe the issue is if you sell or intend to sell the weapon
 
ThrobblefootSpectre
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

FightDirector: You know how I know you only read the first line of my post and ignored the rest?


I ignored nothing.  The point was they aren't "building" guns which is what you kept saying.  In plainspeak, they were simply modifying legal commercially available guns (like the Colt AR-15 rifle for example) to specifications that are not legal.

I didn't disagree with you so, much as simply clarify your post which continued using language suggesting they were "building guns".  There seems to be some confusion in the thread, among people unfamiliar with this practice, as to what exactly they were actually doing.  And it is illegal.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
That's a lot of words for "Secret Gay Club"
 
nobody11155
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

lolmao500: Yup that makes no sense. Theres basically no law to buy any gun from any people even felons in many states but somehow its illegal to make your own guns?



The article is a bit vague on the actual charge but generally the legal issues come into play when you sell a gun you manufactured yourself.

If you are not prohibited (felon/mentally ill):  Buy?  May be Ok.  Make?  Ok.  Sell?  Whoa, now.  Hold on there.

Similar to Prohibition and alcohol.  Buy?  Ok.  Own?  Ok.  Drink?  Ok.  Sell or make?  Off to prison!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

chitownmike: waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products

Yes and we should all be allowed to manufacture our own narcotics
/You realize how stupid that sounds, right?


What part of shall not be infringed do you not understand?

I personally don't like guns but I don't see what's wrong with a non-felon printing a gun.

(Felons should not be prohibited from owning weapons)


I can make my own wine can't I?

And if cocaine was legal would I be prohibited from making my own cocaine?


Is it illegal to grow tobacco?
 
1funguy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ThatGuyFromTheInternet: Trump's DoJ is prosecuting them??? They sound like the kind of people he loves.


They are hoping to all be assigned to the same prison.
Dons wants to take it over once he's inside, these guys will be security.
And a snack.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: waxbeans: I'm completely confused either guns are legal or they're not it should not be illegal to print guns.
Especially when we consider all other gun manufacturers as being innocent people manufacturing innocent products.

These types of onerous anti-gun polices and regulations makes it hard for the small businesses of america to succede.


My point is either guns are legal or not.
If an item is legal then it should be perfectly legal to manufacturer said legal item.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FightDirector: I suppose it's pointless to point out to the thread at large that it's notfederally illegal to build your own firearms?

What's illegal is (short version) building them and selling them in a significant quantity, or selling your DIY firearms to people in other states, or building firearms which are regulated under the National Firearms Act (ie, short-barreled rifles, destructive devices, full-auto weapons, etc).

If you build a half-dozen semi-auto firearms for yourself out of parts in a year, and take your firearms around to ranges to shoot, and generally aren't a flaming asshole, nobody cares.  If you build fifty guns, and sell forty of them to people all over the country, the Feds get mad.  If you build ONE gun, that's functionally a homebrew belt-fed machinegun, the Feds get mad.

I suppose we're living in a post-fact world now, though, so I guess it doesn't matter.


Maybe the feds need a tighter leash around their throat?
 
