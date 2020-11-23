 Skip to content
 
(MovieWeb)   Pauly Shore has heard your pleas and is willing to step up and make Encino Man 2   (movieweb.com) divider line
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Be sure to check out the Link
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No weezing the juice!
 
BFletch651
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I forgot Sean Astin was in that.
 
hardinparamedic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Isn't Paulie Shore a QAnon lackey?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pauly is the kandy korn of the 80's comedy grab bag.
 
farkyorefeelings [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark it, why not?
 
Representative of the unwashed masses
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hardinparamedic: Isn't Paulie Shore a QAnon lackey?


The politics tab is ===================>

Buuuday
 
dletter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would rather have "Grandson In Law".
 
NIXON YOU DOLT!!!!!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who cried for what now?
 
Straight Outta Wells Branch [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So Pauly is broke now? I can't imagine how that could have happened.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
2020 isn't bad enough so we have to produce more Pauly Shore movies
 
db2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's 2020, there are no rules, let's do it.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.


Sometimes I think about a random celebrity and think "I wonder what they are doing, right now."

I mean, its about 2:30 in LA, Sean Astin is almost assuredly awake. What do you think he's doing, right this second?
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Encino Man 2: Link Meets the Mummy.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Magnanimous_J: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.

Sometimes I think about a random celebrity and think "I wonder what they are doing, right now."

I mean, its about 2:30 in LA, Sean Astin is almost assuredly awake. What do you think he's doing, right this second?


2nd breakfast.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had to look up Pauly's career on IMDB. He has been in so many terrible terrible roles and movies.
media-amazon.comView Full Size
If anything deserves a sequel this is it
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pauly is a cracker.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget the other Shore / Fraser team-up: Biodome!. Never saw it but can safely assume it sucked balls
 
marcre3363 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  

farkyorefeelings: fark it, why not?


I literally came here to post this exact thing. 

I thought the last Bill & Ted was terrible, but my kids enjoyed it and it introduced them to the original, so why not?
 
redonkulon [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Magnanimous_J: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.

Sometimes I think about a random celebrity and think "I wonder what they are doing, right now."

I mean, its about 2:30 in LA, Sean Astin is almost assuredly awake. What do you think he's doing, right this second?

2nd breakfast.


Cooking up some Po Tay Toes
 
ar393
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: Don't forget the other Shore / Fraser team-up: Biodome!. Never saw it but can safely assume it sucked balls


It's great for how much it sucks. There are worse movies out there.
 
Corn_Fed [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.

Sometimes I think about a random celebrity and think "I wonder what they are doing, right now."

I mean, its about 2:30 in LA, Sean Astin is almost assuredly awake. What do you think he's doing, right this second?


Probably on the toilet squeezing out a huge jobber.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

redonkulon: SBinRR: Magnanimous_J: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.

Sometimes I think about a random celebrity and think "I wonder what they are doing, right now."

I mean, its about 2:30 in LA, Sean Astin is almost assuredly awake. What do you think he's doing, right this second?

2nd breakfast.

Cooking up some Po Tay Toes


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rogue49
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Gotta luv those nugs in the movie. ;)
 
jmswentzel
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

berylman: Don't forget the other Shore / Fraser team-up: Biodome!. Never saw it but can safely assume it sucked balls


Fraser waan't in that. Stephen Baldwin i believe. Wasn't that bad. I just remember Kylie Minogue's...lines...yeah... that was it.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Straight Outta Wells Branch: Sean Astin's invited but Pauly Shore can't come.

Sometimes I think about a random celebrity and think "I wonder what they are doing, right now."

I mean, its about 2:30 in LA, Sean Astin is almost assuredly awake. What do you think he's doing, right this second?


Drugs. Lots of 'em.
 
alfresco001
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The article lost all credibility in the first sentence with "...classic Pauly Shore comedy..."

Words I never thought would be put together in that order.  Covid take me away :(
 
inner ted
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
His appearance on Your Moms House shows how unfunny Pauly shore is
/high and tight
/follows proto
/always featherin it
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Forget the movies - bring back the MTV show, buddy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
As if this dumpster fire of a year can't get any worse, we have this shiat.


Ugh.
 
jtown
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm holding out for the Biodome sequel.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I love Pauly Shore. A lot of people didn't like his new movie Guest House (and a lot more, I assume, didn't see it or knew it existed) but I thought it was fantastic. Then again, I like movies and watch them and enjoy them.

Anyhow it's worth it just for Flakka Possum.

Anyhow #2, sign me the fark up for any Pauly sequel.

Jury Duty 2: Weeze the Bench. Pauly went to law school and is now a judge.

Bio-Dome 2: Hydro-Dome. Pauly and Doyle are involved with another locked-in simulation but this time it simulatds a colony on Mars and he's secretly growing weed in the facility.

In the Army Now 2: Anything So Long As You Don't Involve Andy Dick

Grandson-in-Law: Pauly's son follows in his dad's party slacker footsteps and must win over a rich black family.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
*put revolver down

Finally something to live for.
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Explains a lot.  Early 80's Japanese and European cars are gaining in value.  Pauly Shore will get financing.

Kids who appreciated both are now in charge of stuff and have disposable income to fulfill all those same dreams that were manifested under a poster of The Weeze, Magnum's Ferrari, and 16valve Toyota's which were the cool HS car at the time.....
 
