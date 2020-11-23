 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC News)   In what has to be a Guinness Record, man leaves $3,000 tip for a single beer   (abcnews.go.com) divider line
11
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

480 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 5:35 PM (46 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ArkAngel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Did he get a bar towel at least?
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Single malt beer?
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
How did the customer get the whole 3Gs worth of singles into the stripper's g-string?
 
Weird Hal
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Truly a grand gesture.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Must've been a very high-end beer...like shiatz.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: How did the customer get the whole 3Gs worth of singles into the stripper's g-string?


There's a slot
 
C18H27NO3 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I hope this is genuine and not a case where he had 14 before he got there and disputes it the next day to get his money back.
/temporary cynicism.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Weird Hal: Truly a grand gesture.


A three grand gesture, to be precise.
 
a_room_with_a_moose
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I left a fifty on a $17.89 check when I got takeout from a local restaurant bar, but I got nothing on this dude.

Big Joe's in Chas., WV. The best pastrami you will ever eat, and I've been to Katz's.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: Must've been a very high-end beer...like shiatz.


Filterpwnd!

breweriana.comView Full Size
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.