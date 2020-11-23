 Skip to content
Coppery titi monkeys. Doesn't matter, you're clicking   (phys.org)
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
daffy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
That is todays norm among people too. It is a shame that traditional family has gone out the window.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Further studies must show whether genetic monogamy also prevails in other populations of coppery titi monkeys, especially in fragmented habitats."

Yeah about that. Are you sure you can distinguish between genetic influences and sociocultural primate behavior?
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
