(KIRO-7 Seattle)   See, this is why you never let the cat drive   (kiro7.com) divider line
Circusdog320 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CAT-astrophe

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bifster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Alcohol and Road-Head were a factor.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hold muh beer and watch what I can do with muh car!
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: [Fark user image 342x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


And we are done here
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When deputies arrived at the scene, they saw a "a long set of skid marks

no mention as to why they inspected the driver's underwear
 
dittybopper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bifster: [Fark user image 342x252] [View Full Size image _x_]


From left to right:  distaffbopper, me, littlebopper.

/Actually, he drives pretty well.
//For a 16 year old.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Deputies said the man and woman were able to "crawl" out of the wrecked car and get help. Both suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

That's one of the strangest usage of air quotes I've seen for a journalist. What kind of car was it anyways? $5 on a maroon 2003 Toyota Tercel with everything in extreme disrepair
 
FloriduhGuy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Friggen Toonces
 
xaldin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Poor cat is now lost and alone. Feel sorry for the cat.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xaldin: Poor cat is now lost and alone. Feel sorry for the cat.


Maybe they picked up the cat as a stray and there was a demon troll in the car and the cat was fighting the troll and the only way to kill the troll was to crash the car and that killed the troll and it went back to hell and the cat left the scene of the crash to go find another person to help?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

xaldin: Poor cat is now lost and alone. Feel sorry for the cat.


Holy crap this. Any time I have to take one of the clowder to the vet, I turn into Super Paranoid Driver, yelling at other cars for their poor motor skills if I think they may have even remotely come close to causing an accident in which the furball could be injured.

I don't think I've ever driven that carefully with human family members in the car.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

FloriduhGuy: Friggen Toonces


Fark user imageView Full Size
I haven't heard that name in a very very long time
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

berylman: FloriduhGuy: Friggen Toonces

[Fark user image 266x190] I haven't heard that name in a very very long time


You know, looking back, I sometimes can't help but just marvel at some of the downright weird places SNL has gone over the years.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
CRAWLING FROM THE WRECKAGE - DAVE EDMUNDS
Youtube y4p8RYoJ9DQ
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Out of that crew the cat was no doubt the most important occupant.

Hopefully he/she is found by a well-suited new owner.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
My driving instructor never once told me to never let the cat drive.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

dittybopper: bifster: [Fark user image 342x252] [View Full Size image _x_]

From left to right:  distaffbopper, me, littlebopper.

/Actually, he drives pretty well.
//For a 16 year old.


I'm sure he does.

/when you're in the car with him.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

xaldin: Poor cat is now lost and alone. Feel sorry for the cat.


The cat's owners took him speeding and got into a high-speed crash. The cat is better off on its own, in this case.
 
Salmon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
xxBirdMadGirlxx: clowder

Learned a new word, thanks!

Now I want soup... clam clowder
 
