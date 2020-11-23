 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Eat a Cranberry Day, which might seem strange unless you decide to let it linger until Thursday   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

146 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 12:39 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EvilEgg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
In your Dreams subby, I plan to become a Zombie on buttered foodstuffs.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Anything that you would normally put cranberries on is made even better if you put lingonberries on instead.

/Prove me wrong.
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cranberry-orange relish is one of my favoritest things in the world
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't I just be a mean drunk instead? It seems like that's what Dolores would have wanted.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd eat Delores's cranberry like I'd stuff Martha's muffin.

To quote my GF, "Like they'd let you."
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do you have to?
Do you have to?
Do you have to let it linger?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'd eat Delores's cranberry like I'd stuff Martha's muffin.

To quote my GF, "Like they'd let you."


At this point Delores wouldn't object, but her heirs might.
 
DarwiOdrade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today, just one.

Thursday, a whole bunch.
 
JohnHall
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm using the opportunity to recommend Miley Cyrus's cover of Zombie. It's really good.

That is all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l81u-​o​SIAp4
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Game Grumps Animated - Cranberries - by Mike Bedsole
Youtube r0gUbeKCUwk
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I'd eat Delores's cranberry like I'd stuff Martha's muffin.

To quote my GF, "Like they'd let you."


That's one cranberry that's past its sell by date.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

JohnHall: I'm using the opportunity to recommend Miley Cyrus's cover of Zombie. It's really good.

That is all.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l81u-o​SIAp4


You were not wrong. She's got a voice like a mule, but it works in that song. Everything Miley Cyrus has done except for this and that Black Mirror episode (I'm probably the only one who liked it) has sucked extraordinary amounts of ass.
 
Road_King
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm such a fool for you, Subby.
 
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My sister thinks cranberry juice "makes you have to pee" in relation to urinary tract infections and she'd rather drink water.  I tried to explain to her that it doesn't "make you have to pee" anymore than water does.  It's the acidity that makes it a no fun zone for bacteria and that's why it's recommended for that.  She still doesn't believe me.
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.