 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Guardian)   Apparently "to smash some guy's face in" isn't a legitimate reason to leave home during the lockdown in France. Even if you do write it on the legally required paperwork   (theguardian.com) divider line
19
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

577 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 1:59 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Only in French, they say "mon aéroglisseur est plein d'anguilles".
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In his defense, the guy he wanted to beat the crap out of was mispronouncing "chowder".
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if he only wanted to push his shiat in?
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not to worry...contract tracing, implant chips, using phones to "allow" you to leave your house.
All coming....Orwell was just off a couple decades.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  

phrawgh: What if he only wanted to push his shiat in?


Alright, Sniper.
😂
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. 5 points for honesty.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No true Frenchman would want to fight.
 
nyseattitude [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe the guy he was going to smash was a Trump supporter, that should be an acceptable reason.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just don't expect to get your bloody black backpack back.
 
Wesdog
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

p51d007: Not to worry...contract tracing, implant chips, using phones to "allow" you to leave your house.
All coming....Orwell was just off a couple decades.


Never seen as many people with severely diminished mental capacity posting things on the internet as I have the last 4 years.

A worldwide pandemic (medical emergency) that requires swift action from governments as well as private citizens has nothing to do with eroding peoples rights. Your life isn't about "your rights" unless you give equal attention to "your responsibilities" as well. Your responsibility to not infect your elderly neighbors just because you want a night out. Your responsibility to be able to locate the people you were in contact with even if you didn't realize you were in contact with them and were infected. We make sacrifices to help others in extreme circumstances. This counts as extreme circumstances by anyone's definition. If you don't want to be a useful member of society and give a fark about your fellow man then please stay home and pass away to your eternal reward as soon as possible. Nothing we are being asked to do is a deadly dangerous sacrifice. It's inconvenient and sometimes a straight up pain in the butt. It is not however too much to ask that people not go out when it's not necessary so that we can slow the spread of the virus until the vaccination is widely available.

If you are going to spout some conspiracy theories at least get some that make sense. Try out jet contrails, alien autopsy, or any of the AREA 51 tales running around.

You have a phone, you are already tracked 24/7. You have no privacy even if it's just a 15 year old flip phone. The phone company still tracks your every move past a cell phone tower and they keep records of every text you send/receive and  your phone calls. 

You are a paranoid moron who doesn't have the critical thinking skills necessary to keep yourself from drowning in a childs paddling pool. Get off the internet and back on your medication.
 
ph0rk
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Hell, in Capitalist 'Murica that's just a Tuesday.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Should have put down car arson.  That's a legitimate French past time.
 
Stavr0
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Should have written 'Plan Q avec la copine de ma meuf'

'C'est bon monsieur, passez.'
 
dittybopper
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Should have put down car arson.  That's a legitimate French past time.


Johnny Car-arson?

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I love French slang. He wrote on his form that he was going to "aller péter la gueule à un mec".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

ansius: I love French slang. He wrote on his form that he was going to "aller péter la gueule à un mec".

[Fark user image 850x450]


Ali Baba and the Farty Thieves.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'll allow it.jpg
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

ansius: I love French slang. He wrote on his form that he was going to "aller péter la gueule à un mec".

[Fark user image 850x450]


Google missed two key words here. "Péter" without an object does mean "to fart", but with an object, it's also slang for "to break". This sentence literally means "To go break some guy's maw".
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.