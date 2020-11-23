 Skip to content
(History Channel)   On this day in history, in 1981, President Reagan gave the CIA authority to establish the Contras, a rebel force meant to attack the Sandinista government across multiple stages consisting of side-scrolling, pseudo-3D, or boss battles   (history.com) divider line
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
When my parents moved to Florida, they sent me a bunch of crap that was still in the old house.  Included was my NES, but Contra was missing.  It's left a giant hole in my being.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I've visited the Sandinista museum in Leon. It was in an old Government communications building, complete with bullet holes and the residue of torture areas. Reagan's little game came just as they had overthrown a decades long dictatorship and established a Government by popular demand.

The son of the dictator wanted to rule the country, so the US helped him try to gain power by overthrowing the will of the people.

Fark user imageView Full Size


From the wiki on this:

Following the United States occupation of Nicaragua in 1912 during the Banana Wars, the Somoza family political dynasty came to power, and would rule Nicaragua from 1937 until their ouster in 1979 during the Nicaraguan Revolution.

The US, under Taft and Wilson, invaded and overthrew many Latin American nations to establish Banana Republics all in order to help fruit companies make massive profits. They didn't care about how the people were treated and certainly weren't interested in Democracy.

More wiki:

The Somoza Regime, which included the Nicaraguan National Guard, a force highly trained by the U.S. military, declared a state of siege, and proceeded to use torture, extra-judicial killings, intimidation and censorship of the press in order to combat the FSLN attacks. This led to international condemnation of the regime and in 1978 the administration of U.S. president Jimmy Carter cut off aid to the Somoza regime due to its human rights violations (Boland Amendment). In response, Somoza lifted the state of siege in order to continue receiving aid.

His regime fell soon after.

Is it any wonder why these nations embrace left wing economic and political views? Our horrible right wing imperialism literally kills them. Reagan and his trickle down neoliberalism was The Bad Guy in our hemisphere and his War on Drugs was a way to F up US citizens and topple leaders in other nations.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I grew up in the 80s and I'll never forget the rallying cry of "Arriba, arriba! Abajo, abajo! Izquierda! Derecha! Izquierda! Derecha! B! A! START!"

It was like they were invincible.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
upload.wikimedia.org
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
↑↑↓↓←→←→BA
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
↑↑↓↓↔↔  B A B A
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Snapper Carr: [upload.wikimedia.org image 300x28]


Sweet, we got the two player action.
 
advex101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reagan?  Remember when he was revered by he right?  No longer.  It's Trumpy all the way down now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
ruthlessreviews.comView Full Size
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two games I could never beat from those days: Contra and Ghouls n' Ghosts.  Imagine my shame watching streamers blowing through these games like my grandma through sailors.  Also, imagine my shame watching my grandma blowing through sailors.

/needed the money.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

advex101: Reagan?  Remember when he was revered by he right?  No longer.  It's Trumpy all the way down now.


Reagan was the practice sketch. Trump is the GOP's "masterpiece".
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 1 hour ago  
what about isometric 3d?  diablo comes to mind

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MagicBoris [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

logieal: ↑↑↓↓↔↔  B A B A


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LordJiro [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.
 
Cache
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: advex101: Reagan?  Remember when he was revered by he right?  No longer.  It's Trumpy all the way down now.

Reagan was the practice sketch. Trump is the GOP's "masterpiece".


Their logic was tight.  If you'll buy Reagan, you'll buy anything.
 
phalamir [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And remember that this was also part of Reagan's deal with the Iranians.  You know, the people he accused Carter of being too soft on.  But the GOP can't see an evil fark without trying to give them innocents to chop up, no matter what the decade.
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: advex101: Reagan?  Remember when he was revered by he right?  No longer.  It's Trumpy all the way down now.

Reagan was the practice sketch. Trump is the GOP's "masterpiece".


In today's GOP Reagan would be a moderate right. Overhead some people at work a while back call Reagan a RINO because he compromised with the Dems to get what he wanted.

Can't make this stuff up.


/have also heard Bill Clinton called a DINO
 
squegeebooo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Killer Mike - "Reagan" (Official Music Video)
Youtube 6lIqNjC1RKU
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Long ago I did consulting work for "the only unindicted coconspirator in the Iran-contra scandal."

Unpaid.

It was agreed that when we got to point X I'd be paid half my fee.  Got past point X and he balked on paying so I balked on further work.

/The stories I was told almost make it worth it
 
apathy2673
‘’ 1 hour ago  
photographers.acparadise.comView Full Size

which way to the beach?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ltdanman44: what about isometric 3d?  diablo comes to mind

[Fark user image 640x480]


Devin Nunes' worst nightmare.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Don't know about the Contra video game, but I remember the Contra comic books were fun to read as a kid, and taught important life skills.

destructables.orgView Full Size
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ahem. I believe Reagan said he didn't recall being involved in any of this. And that guy never lied.
 
squidloe
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ahem. I believe Reagan said he didn't recall being involved in any of this. And that guy never lied.


In fairness at the time that he said that wasn't he hiding his own Easter eggs and not able to find them?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
It's all 8 bit processors and Chomsky up in here. Nixon's policies were dubbed the War on Drugs. Nancy put the soft-sell on Reagan's aggressive foreign policy with the Just Say No campaign.

Tom Cruise doesn't receive much fan mail on Fark given his promotion of Scientology, but American Made (2017)Wikipedia is as close to fact as any film I've seen on the topic-- it even works in Bill Clinton's role in the aftermath of Regan's policies.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Gleeman: In today's GOP Reagan would be a moderate right. Overhead some people at work a while back call Reagan a RINO


Just a RINO? In todays GOP parlance Reagan would be far left. I overheard him called a 'Maoist' recently due to his tax policies.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

phalamir: And remember that this was also part of Reagan's deal with the Iranians.  You know, the people he accused Carter of being too soft on.  But the GOP can't see an evil fark without trying to give them innocents to chop up, no matter what the decade.



Yes, illegally sell weapons to Iran to illegally fund the Contras after Congress prohibited it.  Then have Bush lie about it, get elected, and pardon everyone.  Distain for the rule of law has been a core Republican value for decades now.
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

squidloe: Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste: Ahem. I believe Reagan said he didn't recall being involved in any of this. And that guy never lied.

In fairness at the time that he said that wasn't he hiding his own Easter eggs and not able to find them?


Just because he would sometimes attempt to negotiate arms treaties with his mashed potatoes didn't mean he wasn't still sharp, right?
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I've visited the Sandinista museum in Leon. It was in an old Government communications building, complete with bullet holes and the residue of torture areas. Reagan's little game came just as they had overthrown a decades long dictatorship and established a Government by popular demand.

The son of the dictator wanted to rule the country, so the US helped him try to gain power by overthrowing the will of the people.

[Fark user image image 850x503]

From the wiki on this:

Following the United States occupation of Nicaragua in 1912 during the Banana Wars, the Somoza family political dynasty came to power, and would rule Nicaragua from 1937 until their ouster in 1979 during the Nicaraguan Revolution.

The US, under Taft and Wilson, invaded and overthrew many Latin American nations to establish Banana Republics all in order to help fruit companies make massive profits. They didn't care about how the people were treated and certainly weren't interested in Democracy.

More wiki:

The Somoza Regime, which included the Nicaraguan National Guard, a force highly trained by the U.S. military, declared a state of siege, and proceeded to use torture, extra-judicial killings, intimidation and censorship of the press in order to combat the FSLN attacks. This led to international condemnation of the regime and in 1978 the administration of U.S. president Jimmy Carter cut off aid to the Somoza regime due to its human rights violations (Boland Amendment). In response, Somoza lifted the state of siege in order to continue receiving aid.

His regime fell soon after.

Is it any wonder why these nations embrace left wing economic and political views? Our horrible right wing imperialism literally kills them. Reagan and his trickle down neoliberalism was The Bad Guy in our hemisphere and his War on Drugs was a way to F up US citizens and topple leaders in other nations.


I went to the war museum in El Salvador. My guide was a former guerrilla. Among the deactivated weapons in the arms exhibit was a US manufactured Redeye missile. As I understand, it's like an old school stinger.

I asked the guerrilla if they had those by stealing them from the Salvadoran military. Turns out they'd just buy them from the Contras. So we'd give free weapons to the Nicaraguans fighting commies and they'd sell those to the Salvadoran commies who were fighting the US-supplied Salvadoran government. What tangled webs we weaved.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
FLMountainMan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Dryad: Just a RINO? In todays GOP parlance Reagan would be far left. I overheard him called a 'Maoist' recently due to his tax policies.


Sure you did.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.


Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.

Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...


What country did Obama invade?  Which did CLinton, for that matter?  I can think of plenty of missile and drone strikes but not invasions, and if that's the standard then Trump sure as fark is up there, too.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.

Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...


Ask the Kurds what they think of Trump
 
inner ted
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

buravirgil: It's all 8 bit processors and Chomsky up in here. Nixon's policies were dubbed the War on Drugs. Nancy put the soft-sell on Reagan's aggressive foreign policy with the Just Say No campaign.

Tom Cruise doesn't receive much fan mail on Fark given his promotion of Scientology, but American Made (2017)Wikipedia is as close to fact as any film I've seen on the topic-- it even works in Bill Clinton's role in the aftermath of Regan's policies.


That movie was great , but I also like most Tom cruise movies - I can admit it

As for old games , I tried playing an Atari 2600 we found stashed in a closet at a cabin - the nostalgia in my mind far exceeded the actual gameplay
The gray dot chasing the red dot just doesn't do it for me - and this was twenty years ago

But again , I don't get Minecraft or roblox- I just know folks love them
 
Dryad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

FLMountainMan: Dryad: Just a RINO? In todays GOP parlance Reagan would be far left. I overheard him called a 'Maoist' recently due to his tax policies.

Sure you did.


Really did. A quotes from Reagans 1980 speech about rich dodging taxes did it.
"We're going to close the unproductive tax loopholes that allow some of the truly wealthy to avoid paying their fair share" and "Do you think the millionaire ought to pay more in taxes than the bus driver or less?"
-
/Though really, almost anything actually correctly quoted from Reagan on taxes will raise the ire of so-called 'conservatives' now.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
The contras, aka Fascist Death Squads and nun-rapers and murderers.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Bleed for Me
Youtube kjd0hgwqJVs
 
patcarew [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
With malice towards nuns,
with charity towards oil...
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Two games I could never beat from those days: Contra and Ghouls n' Ghosts.  Imagine my shame watching streamers blowing through these games like my grandma through sailors.  Also, imagine my shame watching my grandma blowing through sailors.

/needed the money.


Imo contra was a cake walk compared to Ghouls and Ghosts. Ghouls and ghosts is torture.
 
BigGrnEggGriller
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: TheGreatGazoo: LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.

Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...

What country did Obama invade?  Which did CLinton, for that matter?  I can think of plenty of missile and drone strikes but not invasions, and if that's the standard then Trump sure as fark is up there, too.


Libya for Obama, and Clinton had troops on the way to Haiti, and "invaded" Somalia.  You libs have selective memories.  BTW, Nixon got us out of the clusterfark that you guys got us into in Vietnam.
 
Cajnik [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Subby's headline is missing the part where Congress explicitly told him to stop funding the Contras and he ignored them, breaking the law in the process.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

kbronsito: I went to the war museum in El Salvador. My guide was a former guerrilla. Among the deactivated weapons in the arms exhibit was a US manufactured Redeye missile. As I understand, it's like an old school stinger.

I asked the guerrilla if they had those by stealing them from the Salvadoran military. Turns out they'd just buy them from the Contras. So we'd give free weapons to the Nicaraguans fighting commies and they'd sell those to the Salvadoran commies who were fighting the US-supplied Salvadoran government. What tangled webs we weaved.


That's crazy. Real eye opening moments for me when listening to our guide (also a veteran of the conflict).
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

BigGrnEggGriller: weddingsinger: TheGreatGazoo: LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.

Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...

What country did Obama invade?  Which did CLinton, for that matter?  I can think of plenty of missile and drone strikes but not invasions, and if that's the standard then Trump sure as fark is up there, too.

Libya for Obama, and Clinton had troops on the way to Haiti, and "invaded" Somalia.  You libs have selective memories.  BTW, Nixon got us out of the clusterfark that you guys got us into in Vietnam.


Uhm...Bush, Sr. sent 28K troops to Somalia...but then you may be one of those that thinks Clinton is responsible for Ruby Ridge, too.

Also, fark off with that Nixon got us out of Vietnam....my husband wound up there after Nixon's second term.  I know many Americans kind of forgot that American soldiers, not to mention Vietnamese people, were still dying in Vietnam.   There is a family joke, Nixon's "Peace with honor" was such a great slogan in 1968, he used it again in 1972.  (I'm pretty sure he didn't actually use it in '72), but it was the Make America Great Again, Again of it's time.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: my husband wound up there after Nixon's second term


I mean he wound up there after Nixon won his second term,
 
rdxdave
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: BigGrnEggGriller: weddingsinger: TheGreatGazoo: LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.

Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...

What country did Obama invade?  Which did CLinton, for that matter?  I can think of plenty of missile and drone strikes but not invasions, and if that's the standard then Trump sure as fark is up there, too.

Libya for Obama, and Clinton had troops on the way to Haiti, and "invaded" Somalia.  You libs have selective memories.  BTW, Nixon got us out of the clusterfark that you guys got us into in Vietnam.

Uhm...Bush, Sr. sent 28K troops to Somalia...but then you may be one of those that thinks Clinton is responsible for Ruby Ridge, too.

Also, fark off with that Nixon got us out of Vietnam....my husband wound up there after Nixon's second term.  I know many Americans kind of forgot that American soldiers, not to mention Vietnamese people, were still dying in Vietnam.   There is a family joke, Nixon's "Peace with honor" was such a great slogan in 1968, he used it again in 1972.  (I'm pretty sure he didn't actually use it in '72), but it was the Make America Great Again, Again of it's time.


Eisenhower was a liberal? Vietnam started way before Johnson.
 
orbister
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


Well, we know where ISIS got their tactics.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

rdxdave: Dewey Fidalgo: BigGrnEggGriller: weddingsinger: TheGreatGazoo: LordJiro: Every Republican President since at least Nixon should have died in prison. Farking criminal scumbags, every single one of 'em.

The Democrats aren't perfect, not by a long shot, but the Republican Party is an outright criminal organization.

Bill Clinton loved to invade brown countries and killing a bunch of people whenever he got in trouble at home.  JFK and Johnson should have gone down for war crimes in Vietnam.  Nixon... Well. yeah.  Obama ordered attacks on hospitals and weddings.

Trump is the first president since Jimmy Carter to not invade another country (yet).

/We pick some real winners...

What country did Obama invade?  Which did CLinton, for that matter?  I can think of plenty of missile and drone strikes but not invasions, and if that's the standard then Trump sure as fark is up there, too.

Libya for Obama, and Clinton had troops on the way to Haiti, and "invaded" Somalia.  You libs have selective memories.  BTW, Nixon got us out of the clusterfark that you guys got us into in Vietnam.

Uhm...Bush, Sr. sent 28K troops to Somalia...but then you may be one of those that thinks Clinton is responsible for Ruby Ridge, too.

Also, fark off with that Nixon got us out of Vietnam....my husband wound up there after Nixon's second term.  I know many Americans kind of forgot that American soldiers, not to mention Vietnamese people, were still dying in Vietnam.   There is a family joke, Nixon's "Peace with honor" was such a great slogan in 1968, he used it again in 1972.  (I'm pretty sure he didn't actually use it in '72), but it was the Make America Great Again, Again of it's time.

Eisenhower was a liberal? Vietnam started way before Johnson.


Are you replying to me?
 
Mister Peejay [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Contra (Konami Code IV)
Youtube Qz6h_sgSJog
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The Last Narc on Prime is great if you are interested in this type of thing.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.