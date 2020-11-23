 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   $50bn housing project threatens Pakistani mangroves. Please, won't someone think of the Pakistani manscaping?   (aljazeera.com) divider line
218 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 10:00 PM (55 minutes ago)



AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That's a lot of money for a housing project, enough to sweep away any regulatory agency.

Next big storm may sweep the houses away without the trees but that's a problem for the buyers.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Sounds like a job for Four Seasons Total Manscaping, a Chuck Tingle guide to intimate grooming.
 
SBinRR [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Man, that'll warble your throat.
 
Resident Muslim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
This will be Pakistan's Florida.
 
gunsmack [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

SBinRR: Man, that'll warble your throat.


What you did there, I see it.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: That's a lot of money for a housing project, enough to sweep away any regulatory agency.

Next big storm may sweep the houses away without the trees but that's a problem for the buyers.


2020: "Who needs mangroves? We need more housing right on the coast!"

2040: "The storm surge from Cyclone Delta killed 140,000 people on Bundle Island and East Karachi. How could this have possibly happened?"
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
You know that thing about chocolate and peanut butter being awesome together? This is the opposite of that
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ChrisDe [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Now all I can think of is Pakistani manscaping. Subby is a bad man.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I have the best real estate, very best, developer who is currently just hanging out waiting for his contract to end and the contents of Fort Knox to be relocated to somewhere secure.  He's already actively participating in other deals on a worldwide basis.  Is there an extradition treaty?

What is the address we can send him to?
 
