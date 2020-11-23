 Skip to content
(NBC News)   COVID-19 vaccines could be available to Americans as soon as the end of December   (nbcnews.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Good. I plan on getting it as I want to be known as a hero in the war against this awful disease.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Yay, science!
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So looking forward to scheduling this appointment with my doctor
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Yes, if you are DOD, BOP, VA or at most risk of dying...
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


Exactly. Subby is trolling.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Well that's good to know.

I just wish/hope/pray that whatever corners they cut - if any - to have the vaccine available so quickly don't bite us all in the ass in the long run.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
But I thought Trump not conceding was gonna slam the brakes on all that progress? Oh, was that also made up nonsense? GOTCHA!

Hope they mail them out. It's the most reliable way! The logistics are settled! XD
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Exactly. Subby is trolling.


Or Subby just read the headline and DNRTFA.

Which, well, is fine, this is after all Fark.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: But I thought Trump not conceding was gonna slam the brakes on all that progress? Oh, was that also made up nonsense? GOTCHA!

Hope they mail them out. It's the most reliable way! The logistics are settled! XD


what?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Yay, science!


Maybe now we'll stop villainizing education and just accept that experts know better than some random crank on Facebo....stop. Put down your phone. What are you doing? Tweeting? Stop. The election? You think they waited for the election? Oh Jesus take me.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

question_dj: So looking forward to scheduling this appointment with my doctor


First of all, the distribution network won't be set up until early February. And there's still a priority matrix governing who gets what when. So it'll be the military and police first in line. (No paramedics or healthcare workers yet.) Then, hospitals will be allowed to set vaccination appointments for commoners, priority based on a simple questionnaire. It'll take two minutes for the Internet to figure out which questionnaire answers are the "correct" ones to bump yourself to the front of the line, so actual high-risk people will still have to wait until all of them are sorted out.

If you're honest about your risk, you're probably looking at May or June until you get your first shot. Assuming we don't run out.

And just for laughs, I'd like to ask if we ever resolved that needle shortage.
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: stinkynuts: But I thought Trump not conceding was gonna slam the brakes on all that progress? Oh, was that also made up nonsense? GOTCHA!

Hope they mail them out. It's the most reliable way! The logistics are settled! XD

what?


He said he has stinky nuts! What are you, deaf?
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Let's all give bigly thanks to President Trump for strongly developing these beautiful vaccines!
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
December of next year maybe...
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


Yeah.

Health professionals first.
Then teachers and day-care workers.
Then the elderly.
Then everybody else.
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I volunteered to test one of the vaccines.  Oh no.  I'm doing for the money and the outside chance I can be Zombie Zero.  Take the high school "world needs ditch diggers too" counselor.

But my next eval isn't until Mid December.  That's not even the shot so no Christmas Zombie coming down your chimney.  Then it's two years of follow-ups so I don't think I'll get paid until 2024.  By then, we'll be a cash less socialist society.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Exactly. Subby is trolling.


Well, while Trump is still in charge, it is more likely only going to be available for rural hospitals in red states 1st. Don't discount the pettiness involved. He already promised to withhold it from New York.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
COVID-19 vaccines could be available to RICH AND "IMPORTANT" Americans as soon as the end of December

FIFY
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'll patiently wait for v2.0.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

freddyV: COVID-19 vaccines could be available to RICH AND "IMPORTANT" Americans Trump supporters as soon as the end of December

FIFY


FTFIFY
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
April, June, whatever. I don't care, I can wait. Do what you have to do FDA, etc. When all the necessary steps are completed and the time comes for John and Jane Q. Public to get the vaccine, I'll be as close to the front of the line as I can get in order to get poked.

This is excellent news. I just hope that as the vaccines get taken, confidence by the public in its safety and effectiveness increases big-time. Right now only about 60% (give-or-take) of Americans say they would take the vaccine if it were available now, and I believe that that is our biggest obstacle toward achieving herd immunity.

I'll say it again: this is excellent news.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Thanks, Obama.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: I'll patiently wait for v2.0.


I didn't know Microsoft was involved.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


You may want to have a seat before as this may come as a shock to you, but in some circles, first responders and health care workers residing in the United States are considered Americans.

They are perhaps even, dare I say, even the most American Americans that ever Americaned.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Exactly. Subby is trolling.


Stubby is correct...from a certain point of view
 
capn' fun [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


Fine with me. Wife is an ICU nurse; I'd make sure that she and my kids get it before I do, anyway.
 
lectos
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
For $3000 a shot?  yes, I am cynical
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


This can't be stressed enough. People need to understand this.

It's going to front line first. Then high risk. There are also the logistic challenges to be sorted as to how PCPs are tracking both doses, ensuring people come in as planned, managing 4 different vaccines at once...

This is going to be a giant clusterfark before it is a saving grace.  By that time, 1/3rd of the population will already have had it.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: Keyser_Soze_Death: I'll patiently wait for v2.0.

I didn't know Microsoft was involved.


Thank god they didn't force tablet mode this time.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Seriously though for perspective, Altman hospital near me is on of Ohio sites for the vaccine. With the first round they are only expecting 975 doses total. Article had said that was only for shot 1, shot 2 wasnt secured yet.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

TheManofPA: Nadie_AZ: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Exactly. Subby is trolling.

Stubby is correct...from a certain point of view


A certain point of view?
 
guestguy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Cake Hunter: stinkynuts: But I thought Trump not conceding was gonna slam the brakes on all that progress? Oh, was that also made up nonsense? GOTCHA!

Hope they mail them out. It's the most reliable way! The logistics are settled! XD

what?


Allow me to paraphrase:

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
g4zilla
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
The same NBC News from May 15 of this year...:

Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says.
Experts say he needs a 'miracle' to be right.
President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months, an accelerated timeline that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely absent a miracle.

"We're looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before," Trump said Friday during in a Rose Garden event centered on his administration's efforts to fast-track a vaccine. "Vaccine work is looking VERY promising, before end of year," Trump tweeted on Thursday. "I think we're going to have a vaccine by the end of the year," he told reporters later in the day.

But experts say that the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is still at least 12 to 18 months off, and that anything less would be a medical miracle.

Experts said it. Therefore, Saint Trump it is.
 
zerkalo
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
High risk here. Just have to dodge the bug for what will be a harrowing couple of months.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

stinkynuts: But I thought Trump not conceding was gonna slam the brakes on all that progress? Oh, was that also made up nonsense? GOTCHA!

Hope they mail them out. It's the most reliable way! The logistics are settled! XD


Well no getting vaccine to HCWs is actually the easiest part. Since the main ones they will be targeting are the ones that work in those big buildings with patients. Add to it the rest that are the gigantic medical campuses and even Trump could pull it off. By the way it was q2 for distribution now it is q2 or q3 which is basically how bad Trump screws it up.
 
OrionXVI
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Yeah.

Health professionals first.
Then teachers and day-care workers.
Then the elderly.
Then everybody else.

Health professionals first.

Yes.
Critical groups who are required to be out and about where the loss of people could impact the rollout (e.g., police/fire/EMTs (if not up there with the health care professionals), pharmaceutical manufacturers and lab techs to keep making the treatments, etc.)  Probably next.
Then teachers and day-care workers.
Then the elderly.
Then everybody else.
 
Eightballjacket
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Now the next great fight will be over people who won't get the vaccine.

Glen Beck fans and hippies who don't trust vaccines/big Pharma

Not to mention all the farkers who pledged not to take it due to the FDA being corrupt.

COVID shutdowns sucks, but at least I don't have to listen to my conspiracy theory cousin talk about COVID & vaccine conspiracies.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

g4zilla: The same NBC News from May 15 of this year...:

Fact check: Coronavirus vaccine could come this year, Trump says.
Experts say he needs a 'miracle' to be right.
President Donald Trump has suggested multiple times that a coronavirus vaccine could come within months, an accelerated timeline that prominent health experts and veteran vaccine developers say is unlikely absent a miracle.

"We're looking to get it by the end of the year if we can, maybe before," Trump said Friday during in a Rose Garden event centered on his administration's efforts to fast-track a vaccine. "Vaccine work is looking VERY promising, before end of year," Trump tweeted on Thursday. "I think we're going to have a vaccine by the end of the year," he told reporters later in the day.

But experts say that the development, testing and production of a vaccine for the public is still at least 12 to 18 months off, and that anything less would be a medical miracle.

Experts said it. Therefore, Saint Trump it is.


So back in May experts said that it might be May 2021 before the public would be able to get a vaccine. And, lo and behold, we're looking April/May/June for when a vaccine will be available in sufficient quantities for the general public.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Now the next great fight will be over people who won't get the vaccine.

Glen Beck fans and hippies who don't trust vaccines/big Pharma

Not to mention all the farkers who pledged not to take it due to the FDA being corrupt.

COVID shutdowns sucks, but at least I don't have to listen to my conspiracy theory cousin talk about COVID & vaccine conspiracies.


I don't think anyone pledged not to take it. I myself have said many times that whatever they approve in Europe will be more than good enough for me.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I knew they were waiting out the clock for the next stimulus check.
 
not enough beer
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

OrionXVI: FrancoFile: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Yeah.

Health professionals first.
Then teachers and day-care workers.
Then the elderly.
Then everybody else.

Health professionals first.Yes.
Critical groups who are required to be out and about where the loss of people could impact the rollout (e.g., police/fire/EMTs (if not up there with the health care professionals), pharmaceutical manufacturers and lab techs to keep making the treatments, etc.)  Probably next.
Then teachers and day-care workers.
Then the elderly.
Then everybody else.


I saw a chart the other day but can't find it was something to the effect of

Phase 1a
HCW/ first responder/ military
Phase 1b
High risk individuals
Phase 2
Critical infrastructure workers (plumbers; power company; truck drivers; pilots etc)
Essential workers
Phase 3
Teachers
Young adults
Kids (once the vaccine is approved for them)
Phase 4
Everyone else.
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

lectos: For $3000 a shot?  yes, I am cynical


I thought that part of Operation Warp Speed was that it would be free for all Americans. But maybe I am remembering incorrectly. Can anyone confirm? Don't have time to do the research right now.
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


I always volunteer to administer shots to staff. There's always at least one young nurse that will fall for the old 'I need to put this in your butt' trick.
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.


But here is the thing.  The Rt for COVID-19 when using basic protocols (masks and social distancing ) is between .9 and 1.5, depending on the level of compliance.  Even assuming worst case, as long as we keep the Rt around 1.5, you will start to see a herd immunity effect at around 33% immunized or recovering.  Given that there have been 12 million already infected, and maybe that number again as asymptomatic cases now immune (this is a rough estimate-there have probably been more asymptomatic cases, but probably not all of them retained enough antibodies for immunity), we will probably need somewhere around 50 to 100 million double doses before we start seeing a meaningful decline in numbers.

pFizer thinks it can make 50 million dozes by the end of the year (enough for 25 million people).  If Moderna can do the same, I think it is realistic to start seeing significant declines in infection rates by late winter, early spring.

Of course, then you will get a bounceback, as people start declaring the pandemic over and start discarding their masks, but by then, vaccine production\distribution should be in full swing.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
its going to be called the Trump vaccine so it will roll out slower.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: TheManofPA: Nadie_AZ: Walker: Yeah, no.
Available at the end of December to first responders/health care workers.
Available to the rest of us by April/May/June according to Fauci.

Exactly. Subby is trolling.

Stubby is correct...from a certain point of view

A certain point of view?


brianhousand.comView Full Size
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Gubbo:
I don't think anyone pledged not to take it. I myself have said many times that whatever they approve in Europe will be more than good enough for me.

I know people personally who have stated they will not take it, under any circumstances, simply and only because it came from the Trump administration.

/I am related to these people.
//not by blood, though
///Thank FSM and slashies
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

pointfdr: its going to be called the Trump vaccine so it will roll out slower.


Adding gold flakes to all those syringes takes time.
 
GalFriday [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

freddyV: COVID-19 vaccines could be available to RICH AND "IMPORTANT" Americans as soon as the end of December

FIFY


Whew!  Then I am covered.
 
