 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   India has a ways to go to push the US off the top of the Rona scoreboard, but that doesn't mean they won't try by putting whole families in hospitals   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

505 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 6:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Just give them back the Sankara Stone.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.


India is doing fine.  They have a different solution to the problem.  Sure lots of people will die.  A whole lot.  But all India has to do is replace them.  Replacements are incredibly easy to make.  You just fark.  And people like to fark.  It is a valid solution to the problem.  And for eons, it has worked for many cultures.  You fark, or you go extinct.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lockdowns must be tough when extended families all share a tiny apartment, cannot even go out for exercise and are likely to be exposed to the virus anyway due to substandard plumbing in apartment buildings. Hopefully they don't have an anti-vaccine backlash once the inoculation is ready to distribute over there.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Most of India has a bare bones medical system; where it's available at all. They don't have much in the way of medical insurance, and costs are up front. No pay, no work. Also hospitals by and large, don't provide much in the way of other services, like meals, so families are expected to provide such things. Indians tend not to social distance. The cities aren't set up to make that simple or easy with the crowded conditions, and personal space isn't part of the culture. It's not terribly surprising that whole families are getting sick all at once.
 
spesimen
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lolmao500: Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.


according to worldometers they still managed like 1/8 the per capita death rate and 1/5 the infection rate compared to usa, so it cant be all bad. maybe those numbers are somewhat incomplete but maybe that also would put into perspective just how awful the usa response has been. heck, india has more people in their population that don't have toilets than the entire usa pop and we still couldn't even come close to their level of success.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.

India is doing fine.  They have a different solution to the problem.  Sure lots of people will die.  A whole lot.  But all India has to do is replace them.  Replacements are incredibly easy to make.  You just fark.  And people like to fark.  It is a valid solution to the problem.  And for eons, it has worked for many cultures.  You fark, or you go extinct.


Life is cheap in India. So yeah.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.

India is doing fine.  They have a different solution to the problem.  Sure lots of people will die.  A whole lot.  But all India has to do is replace them.  Replacements are incredibly easy to make.  You just fark.  And people like to fark.  It is a valid solution to the problem.  And for eons, it has worked for many cultures.  You fark, or you go extinct.


So, same with the US, right?
 
bfh0417
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Wow, Farkers jumping off the India band wagon left and right.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
In the 1918 Pandemic they lost about 4-5% of the population. 14-17 million dead. There are higher estimates. The US was .5% of the population, about 5-600K dead. With what the farkers posted above it does look grim for India.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bfh0417: AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.

India is doing fine.  They have a different solution to the problem.  Sure lots of people will die.  A whole lot.  But all India has to do is replace them.  Replacements are incredibly easy to make.  You just fark.  And people like to fark.  It is a valid solution to the problem.  And for eons, it has worked for many cultures.  You fark, or you go extinct.

So, same with the US, right?


US citizens are not breeding at or above replacement rate.  Our solution to the problem is to outsource our reproduction.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
A friend there was telling me that in his area if someone in your house tests positive they paint your door red and nail it shut. Then the neighbors come and burn it down. So whatever you do, don't get tested.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

bfh0417: AmbassadorBooze: lolmao500: Its even worse than in this article.

If you did any analysis of India response, you'll see how they are using rapid tests, with a 50% failure rate. That they are doing almost no tests (for example one state with a population of 70 million does 35 000 tests per day).

india is farked.

India is doing fine.  They have a different solution to the problem.  Sure lots of people will die.  A whole lot.  But all India has to do is replace them.  Replacements are incredibly easy to make.  You just fark.  And people like to fark.  It is a valid solution to the problem.  And for eons, it has worked for many cultures.  You fark, or you go extinct.

So, same with the US, right?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I lived in Chennai and Mumbai. The numbers are much worse than what's being reported, I'm almost positive. There are so many people living homeless in the shadows of skyscrapers that aren't surveyed. Moreover, all the competent doctors and nurses move to the US and EU so their medical care is for shiat.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.