(TMJ4 Milwaukee)   Pregnant 14 year old girl gets shot while riding in a car with friends. She survived and the baby is in intensive care. Meanwhile, there are a lot of bad decisions to unpack here   (tmj4.com) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SVC_conservative [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]


Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.
 
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm really hoping that the birthing the baby thing is obvious and merely unstated but this being 2020 I don't feel I can make that assumption.
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know why we'd bother?

Why should anyone care about these people except their families?

That's the problem nowadays. Who the fu*k cares if poop is coming out?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a feeling in the air, that you can't get anywhere, 'cept Milwaukee.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
[Narrator 2067: "And that baby grew up to become third President of the Metropolitan United States."]
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
kiis1065.com.auView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Teens are going to have sex. That's going to happen. What we need to do is provide reliable, cheap/free contraception on demand to anyone that requests it.
 
Callous
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

The Pope of Manwich Village: [Narrator 2067: "And that baby grew up to become third President of the Metropolitan United States."]


President Dwayne Elizondo Mountain Dew Herbert Camacho
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.


Fark user imageView Full Size


And she's all grown up now
 
IlGreven [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
And when the baby dies, the state will charge her with manslaughter.

Oh, wait, this is Wisconsin, not Alabama.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
is the shiatmitter judging the 14 year old for being pregnant?  i'm sure you know everything about this person.  maybe she was raped, maybe the condom broke and she is pro-life.  maybe she will give the child up for adoption.

but sure, be the judgemental fark you are.

my sister was raped at age 12.  my parents refused an abortion.  my sister was a national honors student and graduated high school 3rd in her class.

fark you.
 
Flagg99
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There was literally one bad decision, and that's by the asshole who chose to use a gun. Period. Nothing else in that headline is relevant.
 
undernova
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

asciibaron: is the shiatmitter judging the 14 year old for being pregnant?  i'm sure you know everything about this person.  maybe she was raped, maybe the condom broke and she is pro-life.  maybe she will give the child up for adoption.

but sure, be the judgemental fark you are.

my sister was raped at age 12.  my parents refused an abortion.  my sister was a national honors student and graduated high school 3rd in her class.

fark you.


Jesus, there's almost as much to unpack here as there was in the article...
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Flagg99: There was literally one bad decision, and that's by the asshole who chose to use a gun. Period. Nothing else in that headline is relevant.


Well that was covered....speaking of bad decisions, I guess there's nothing left to do except rail subby's mom (again)
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now


That's a doll, right?

Honestly, I sometimes can't tell any more. The manufactured dolls look pretty real now and for some reason humans are getting really good at looking synthetic.
 
undernova
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

madgonad: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now

That's a doll, right?

Honestly, I sometimes can't tell any more. The manufactured dolls look pretty real now and for some reason humans are getting really good at looking synthetic.


It's the plastic bangs.
 
stuffy
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Police looking for suspects. Does the Baby Daddy have alibi?
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

undernova: madgonad: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now

That's a doll, right?

Honestly, I sometimes can't tell any more. The manufactured dolls look pretty real now and for some reason humans are getting really good at looking synthetic.

It's the plastic bangs.


Yeah, I just googled. That is a picture of the living and breathing Rebecca. Well, at least she is legal now, so whatever she does to herself she has nobody else to blame.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now


Can't see how sharp her knees are though.  Guess I'll pass.

/studman69
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

IlGreven: And when the baby dies, the state will charge her with manslaughter.

Oh, wait, this is Wisconsin, not Alabama.


Eh, outside of a few metro areas WI is basically AL.

/Wisconsinite
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

asciibaron: is the shiatmitter judging the 14 year old for being pregnant?  i'm sure you know everything about this person.  maybe she was raped, maybe the condom broke and she is pro-life.  maybe she will give the child up for adoption.

but sure, be the judgemental fark you are.

my sister was raped at age 12.  my parents refused an abortion.  my sister was a national honors student and graduated high school 3rd in her class.

fark you.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

undernova: asciibaron: is the shiatmitter judging the 14 year old for being pregnant?  i'm sure you know everything about this person.  maybe she was raped, maybe the condom broke and she is pro-life.  maybe she will give the child up for adoption.

but sure, be the judgemental fark you are.

my sister was raped at age 12.  my parents refused an abortion.  my sister was a national honors student and graduated high school 3rd in her class.

fark you.

Jesus, there's almost as much to unpack here as there was in the article...


I have them tagged as "bullshiatter."  Perhaps I'm wrong and they've lived a life chock full of amazingly-relevant-to-whatever-argumen​t-is-current stories.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

TheFoz: IlGreven: And when the baby dies, the state will charge her with manslaughter.

Oh, wait, this is Wisconsin, not Alabama.

Eh, outside of a few metro areas WI is basically AL.

/Wisconsinite


South Milwaukee girls were renowned for their talent and willingness to give the beej.

/went to college in Chicago
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: undernova: asciibaron: is the shiatmitter judging the 14 year old for being pregnant?  i'm sure you know everything about this person.  maybe she was raped, maybe the condom broke and she is pro-life.  maybe she will give the child up for adoption.

but sure, be the judgemental fark you are.

my sister was raped at age 12.  my parents refused an abortion.  my sister was a national honors student and graduated high school 3rd in her class.

fark you.

Jesus, there's almost as much to unpack here as there was in the article...

I have them tagged as "bullshiatter."  Perhaps I'm wrong and they've lived a life chock full of amazingly-relevant-to-whatever-argumen​t-is-current stories.


They should have your username!
 
Irresponsible Homeowner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
FTA: "The victim in the shooting was a 14-year-old pregnant girl who was riding in a vehicle with friends when she was shot. She was rushed to the hospital and is expected to survive. The infant remains in critical condition."

I feel like the article is missing something here.  Did the injury put her into labor and she gave birth?  Or are they using "infant" to mean unborn child?

Also, the age of the passenger is irrelevant to the story, given the utter lack of detail regarding anything else.  Aside from the place and time, it's the only piece of information provided; not the type of car, number of occupants, description of suspect, type of weapon used, etc. etc.  It makes me think that was put into the article just to gin up outrage over the idea of a pregnant teen.  And if so, 10/10 I guess because it sure worked.

Just shiatty article-writing.
 
undernova
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: undernova: asciibaron: is the shiatmitter judging the 14 year old for being pregnant?  i'm sure you know everything about this person.  maybe she was raped, maybe the condom broke and she is pro-life.  maybe she will give the child up for adoption.

but sure, be the judgemental fark you are.

my sister was raped at age 12.  my parents refused an abortion.  my sister was a national honors student and graduated high school 3rd in her class.

fark you.

Jesus, there's almost as much to unpack here as there was in the article...

I have them tagged as "bullshiatter."  Perhaps I'm wrong and they've lived a life chock full of amazingly-relevant-to-whatever-argumen​t-is-current stories.


Every thread needs one!
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now

Can't see how sharp her knees are though.  Guess I'll pass.

/studman69


Fark user imageView Full Size


Good news! It looks like her knees are not too sharp.
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TheFoz: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now

Can't see how sharp her knees are though.  Guess I'll pass.

/studman69

[Fark user image image 700x463]

Good news! It looks like her knees are not too sharp.


Well damn you.

/I'll be in my bunk
 
Cary Granite
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: TheFoz: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now

Can't see how sharp her knees are though.  Guess I'll pass.

/studman69

[Fark user image image 700x463]

Good news! It looks like her knees are not too sharp.


Someone knows how to use an angle grinder!
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: SVC_conservative: NikolaiFarkoff: [Fark user image 658x370]

Shut your mouth, don't hate on Rebecca Black- Friday is the best damn song ever.

[Fark user image 500x582]

And she's all grown up now


Too old
 
