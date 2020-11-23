 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Over 30% of parents think America's Most Ridiculous Holiday™ is totally worth the risk of spreading infections nationwide   (cnn.com) divider line
67
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

690 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 9:39 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Over 30% of parents should permanently lose custody of their children
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why is this article not about Christmas, which we all know is the most overrated holiday.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We owe it to the Native people to kill off a few of our herd in sacrifice.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh. We did this thread enough yesterday. Disease vectors are gonna do what they want to do. And the risk of killing or impairing their loved ones is just fine with them
 
wwwade [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
These parents are no better than the ones that get drunk and then pick up their children from school.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You've gotta admit though, there's no better holiday than this to invite people over to your house under the pretense of breaking bread with them and good intentions and then giving them a viral outbreak.

It's just tradition
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Year's Eve is the most ridiculous holiday. Thanksgiving is the best damn holiday there is.
 
davynelson
‘’ 1 hour ago  
me I don't see the point of a big family holiday a month before a big family holiday
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: We owe it to the Native people to kill off a few of our herd in sacrifice.


Thanks for the smallpox blankets?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wwwade: These parents are no better than the ones that get drunk and then pick up their children from school.


Don't equate me to THOSE people!

/no kids.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: New Year's Eve is the most ridiculous holiday. Thanksgiving is the best damn holiday there is.


you sound fat.

davynelson: me I don't see the point of a big family holiday a month before a big family holiday


you sound pragmatic successful and my wife says you're sexy.

wwwade: These parents are no better than the ones that get drunk and then pick up their children from school.


you ... say this like its a bad thing?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It is a pointless holiday.  A combination of religion and old-fashioned harvest festivals.  Days of thanksgiving were declared in Europe prior to the 1700s so that people could thank their god for specific battlefield victories or specific accomplishments (like how people thank their god for successful surgery and not the team of doctors and nurses).  The only reason why American Thanksgiving is on its specific day is because there was an old holiday on that specific day that people stopped celebrating, a holiday to mark the withdrawal of British soldiers from the United States at the end of the American War for Independence.  Lincoln pushed for a new national holiday that was a generalized holiday on that date.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Over 30% of parents should permanently lose custody of their children


Who will then be housed together in college dorms.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most ridiculous holiday is clearly Love Day.
 
brainlordmesomorph [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JerseyTim: New Year's Eve is the most ridiculous holiday. Thanksgiving is the best damn holiday there is.


Thanksgiving is my second favorite holiday, New Years Eve is my first. all the others are a overrated wastes of time.

/I throw a really good new year's party
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BitwiseShift: NewportBarGuy: We owe it to the Native people to kill off a few of our herd in sacrifice.

Thanks for the smallpox blankets?


I gifted Cletus a thin blue line flag. Let's see if he notices the Covid.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Go ahead and die i dont care anymore
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It is a pointless holiday.  A combination of religion and old-fashioned harvest festivals.  Days of thanksgiving were declared in Europe prior to the 1700s so that people could thank their god for specific battlefield victories or specific accomplishments (like how people thank their god for successful surgery and not the team of doctors and nurses).  The only reason why American Thanksgiving is on its specific day is because there was an old holiday on that specific day that people stopped celebrating, a holiday to mark the withdrawal of British soldiers from the United States at the end of the American War for Independence.  Lincoln pushed for a new national holiday that was a generalized holiday on that date.



hmmm... that sounds suspiciously like how Jesus was born on the Festival of the Winter Solstice! and then he died right at the same time as the Roman Fertility / Coming of spring festivals.... almost like the church did that on purpose! blimey... almost like traditions are written over old ones for continuity / legitimacy purposes or something.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Over 30% of parents should permanently lose custody of their children


As a current foster parent - Please, Lord, no.  We are out of room, all the others are out of room.  The limit on kids in my house is supposed to be six.  I technically have five because my oldest is 19, but I was recently asked if I'd take a sibling group of six.  Unless the kids are stepping on needles or being beaten, keep them out of the system.  Can you imagine somebody asking me with a straight face to care for twelve children?  At one time?  I hate telling them no, but holy fark, that's crazy talk.

Rant over.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ridiculous? Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what we have, not a day of crass commercialism like Christmas or blind optimism like New Year's Day.

Easter and Halloween are religious nuttery dressed up to to steal pagan holidays, even Labor Day is a hollow shell professing respect for the working class that get ground down by capitalism.

No, Thanksgiving is the day to reflect on what we have, and for millions of people this year, what they have will be the plague.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wwwade: These parents are no better than the ones that get drunk and then pick up their children from school.


The joke's on you. I homeschool.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

wwwade: These parents are no better than the ones that get drunk and then pick up their children from school.


What, was I just supposed to leave them there? Think, people, think.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's the best holiday.  All I have to do is eat and watch football.  Christmas is the stupid holiday.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/so farking stupid
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: New Year's Eve is the most ridiculous holiday. Thanksgiving is the best damn holiday there is.


That's a good point, but to me, the way Halloween is hyped by some adults is dumb.
 
Gaylord Q. Tinkledink [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
They've obviously never had Thanksgiving dinner with my family.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
*holiday built around pies and football exists*

Well, this is ridiculous.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
It's my favorite national holiday. An entire holiday that can be secular or religious, formed out of ancient Pagan harvest traditions inherited from English culture that is a time to be focused on gratefulness, mindfulness, family and the Detroit Lions losing to whatever team they play that day. Perfect.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: It is a pointless holiday.


Since when is Turkey and Pie Day a pointless holiday.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: New Year's Eve is the most ridiculous holiday. Thanksgiving is the best damn holiday there is.


I wonder if NYC is currently still making plans for NYE celebration in Times Square

everyone wants this pandemic to be over and are acting like it will be "soon"

If people are still going thru with Thanksgivings, then Christmas, Hanukkah and NYE are going to be shiat shows.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: *holiday built around pies and football exists*

Well, this is ridiculous.


Or Canadian.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Intrepid00: NM Volunteer: It is a pointless holiday.

Since when is Turkey and Pie Day a pointless holiday.


I am a bachelor, so any day can be turkey and pie day if I so choose.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why is subby bashing on Flag Day!?!?
 
genner
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: The most ridiculous holiday is clearly Love Day.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving? Isn't that just the day before Black Friday (peace profit be upon retailers)?
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

toraque: Ridiculous? Thanksgiving is a time to be thankful for what we have, not a day of crass commercialism like Christmas or blind optimism like New Year's Day.

Easter and Halloween are religious nuttery dressed up to to steal pagan holidays, even Labor Day is a hollow shell professing respect for the working class that get ground down by capitalism.

No, Thanksgiving is the day to reflect on what we have, and for millions of people this year, what they have will be the plague.


Have you ever been to an american thanksgiving?

"not crass commercialism"? Black Friday? Gluttony? Consuming 5000 calories at one meal? hahah. :)

America is great at making holidays gross and commercial, but Thanksgiving has gotta be top 3.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's the best holiday.  All I have to do is eat and watch football.  Christmas is the stupid holiday.


male like privilege detected.  Where does this magical food come from and what happens to the dishes afterwards?

/i assume this is said in jest.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: It's the best holiday.  All I have to do is eat and watch football.  Christmas is the stupid holiday.

male like privilege detected.  Where does this magical food come from and what happens to the dishes afterwards?

/i assume this is said in jest.


I assume this is said in jest.
 
stinkynuts
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
30% of parents? How many parents does subby have?! 10?

"I thought I told you all to live in fear of the flu!! What gives?!"
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A co-worker just got back from a week at Daytona Beach. I'm not going near him.
He's stupid enough to have not been masked up, and go to crowded events.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Purple_Urkle: Over 30% of parents should permanently lose custody of their children


That's a ridiculous claim....

Risk of Covid is *incredibly* variable. We understand some of that variability, but not others. The risk it posses directly to young children is actually lower than other common infections. The indirect risk to the child's family depends on a huge number of factors.

Things like age, weight, sex, and current health can tell us things like how likely I am to die, require hospitalization, show symptoms, or get infected... But that's not representative of the risk of getting Covid over the holidays.

That includes things like, where I live, where my family lives, what jobs we have, what lifestyles we lead, how everyone will get to the destination, how many people will be there, what the conditions of the get together will be....

The risk for an overweight, 45 year-old smoker, with kids, traveling by plane, to a 50 person Thanksgiving meal with at least one person who is already sick, where the food will be served in a small room with no ventilation..... Is entirely different than the risk for a fit 28 year old who had been in strict quarantine for three weeks, driving in a private car, to a small gathering involving six people who have all also quarantined, who will be outside with a large fire and several space heaters.

Let's all just hope you have no actual authority in this world, because you're pretty awful at it.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sorry a lot of Farkers are cynical miserable edglelords.

I could care less about the back story.  Thanksgiving is enjoyable.   I like turkey, gravy and stuffing....but not enough to give a damn about it to go out of my way for it any other time of the year.  And you see your family (which depends on how much you can stand them - I stand them just fine).  And it's a nice segueway into the whole Xmas holiday thing.

Not thins year though.  Skipping it.  Just hanging with the missus.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: It's the best holiday.  All I have to do is eat and watch football.  Christmas is the stupid holiday.


Agreed.....absolutely the best holiday.  Gluttony, sloth and no farking presents to buy.  I like July 4 for similar reasons + blowing up shiat.
 
pissnmoan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: Rapmaster2000: It's the best holiday.  All I have to do is eat and watch football.  Christmas is the stupid holiday.

male like privilege detected.  Where does this magical food come from and what happens to the dishes afterwards?

/i assume this is said in jest.


Sexist point of view detected.  Try not to project your personal experience onto others who are full participants in planning, shopping, preparing, eating, cleaning up, etc. of holiday excess festivals.  Feel free to declare open season on non-contributory spouses/sig. others though.  I'll join you on that score.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Trade Thanksgiving for another St. Patrick's Day. That way, winter is sandwiched between two holidays of serious drinking.

/And corned beef & cabbage.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Thanksgiving is obviously the best holiday because as an American I rarely get the opportunity to shove excessive amounts of food down my gullet and be a lazy piece of shiat all day.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: I wonder if NYC is currently still making plans for NYE celebration in Times Square


NYC is not South Dakota.
 
Father_Jack
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
as a Jew, i dont celebrate Thanksgiving with a big dinner. I just have turkey sandwiches every lunch for a week.
 
Release the Hounds
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

EBN-OZN: Trade Thanksgiving for another St. Patrick's Day. That way, winter is sandwiched between two holidays of serious drinking.

/And corned beef & cabbage.
[Fark user image 600x899]


if you're not doing some serious drinking on Thanksgiving, then you're doing it wrong.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.