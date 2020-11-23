 Skip to content
(CNN)   People over 45 at a greater risk of STIs. Subaru elated   (cnn.com) divider line
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unaware of the risks of unprotected sex?
Pretty sure this age group was smack dab in the middle of the AIDS epidemic in the 80s/90s. Obviously unaware.
FU, author. Go back to your game console.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That seems odd. You think they would know by that age when you go south of the border, wear a sombrero.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sometimes I play a game I called "Well, this would be an obscure-ass greenlight" and occasionally I win. Props to the Modmin.
 
Pinner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: Sometimes I play a game I called "Well, this would be an obscure-ass greenlight" and occasionally I win. Props to the Modmin.


Modmin has a Subaru.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Unless my hand's been cheating on me, I have near 0 risk of getting an STI.
 
hej
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Weird, I would have thought having sex would put you at greater risk for STIs.
 
Grumpy Cat [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hey, everybody. We're gonna get laid!
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Referring to over 45 as "Older people"


I feel sad now...I'm an old fat loser and nobody wants to think of me having sex!


My wife included.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: Unless my hand's been cheating on me, I have near 0 risk of getting an STI.


Well, better wash your hands and toys or you'll get a yeast infection. And since this is a thread about Subaru, I'm confident we're talking about yeast infections instead of something else.
 
M-G
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
And if you have get the infection from having sex *in* your Subaru... 

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
envirovore [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

IRestoreFurniture: Referring to over 45 as "Older people"


I feel sad now...I'm an old fat loser and nobody wants to think of me having sex!


My wife included.


Being 42, I've been having that problem with your wife as well.
 
morg
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
People who are 45 grew up in the onset of the AIDs epidemic. I find it hard to believe they're any less aware of sexually transmitted diseases than other groups.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
This is probably because we don't know how to do the butt stuff correctly.
 
kazrak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"She's too old to get pregnant, and surely STDs are for young people."

Which is why the biggest hotbeds of sexually-transmitted diseases in metro Phoenix are the retirement communities.
 
