(CNBC)   AstraZeneca is basically building the Chrysler of Covid vaccines   (cnbc.com) divider line
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
...it's filled with soft Corinthian leather and delivered by Ricardo Montalban?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All the sensors will blow out at 50,000 miles?
 
kevlar51 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, 70% would normally be viewed as pretty damn good, as far as vaccines go. Flu vaccines typically come in at 60%. It's just overshadowed by the 90-95 percenters.
 
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One showed an effectiveness of 90% when trial participants received a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart.
The other dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

That's... interesting.
 
tuxq
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
For a little perspective, the annual flu vaccine has a 40-70% efficacy. So.. being on the best-case-scenario side of the flu vaccine isn't awful.
 
OldJames
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Appealing only to a few people?
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: ...it's filled with soft Corinthian leather and delivered by Ricardo Montalban?


Marcus Aurelius: All the sensors will blow out at 50,000 miles?


No, no. It will be "The Best You Can Get".
 
MycroftHolmes [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It really must suck to poor millions\billions into research, to accomplish a task most were saying was impossible (6 months ago, saying that you would make a 70% effective vaccine before December would have been met with standing ovations), only to get a 'Well, at least you tried' ribbon.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's a PT cruiser?
 
taintbaggins
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
flip-side

Covid requires at least 70% of the population to be immune before spreading is effectively contained. So this vaccine (if the only one administered) would need to be used on EVERYONE to stop the spread.

70% is good for a disease that can kill 0.04% of those infected. Not so good when over one percent of those infected die.

I don't want this vaccine - and I am a huge advocate of vaccination. (two doses of the polio vaccine was 90% effective, three doses was over 99%)
 
poconojoe [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
as somebody who has owned his fair share of Chrysler products over the years... nice job subby
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Lee Iacocca will avoid snorting it, unlike his competitor, Mr. DeLorean?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One showed an effectiveness of 90% when trial participants received a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart.
The other dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

That's... interesting.


This sounds like the way to go, plus.... more people can be treated.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
I didn't realize vaccines could leak oil. The more you know I guess.
 
phrawgh [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

taintbaggins: [Fark user image 425x253]


Fark user imageView Full Size


An American Trabant!


/ shiny metal boxes, etc.
 
Billy69
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
The key property of the Oxford vaccine is that it just needs normal refrigeration rather than super-freezing, so will be much better in Africa and other less developed nations.
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
A nice Reliant Vaccine.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Why skimp if you don't have to.

"Bartender, a double shot of the 95 for the lot of us".
 
fo_sho!
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
They make awesome minivans...
 
mtrac
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
robodog [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
90% effective is great because they can create 3B doses in 2021. If it takes 1.5 doses to reach that 90% then they can vaccinate 2B people at 90% efficacy. When combined with the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines that we are at enough capacity to vaccinate about half the world's population at 90+% efficacy by the end of 2021 which will be amazing.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Bench seating in the front to more easily get road head?
 
bdub77 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

phrawgh: taintbaggins: [Fark user image 425x253]

[Fark user image 800x477]

An American Trabant!


/ shiny metal boxes, etc.


Is it weird that I kind of like the metal box look now? Somehow it became vintage/retro in my lizard brain and I want one.
 
firefly212 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
70% percent isn't bad, as vaccines go... honestly those 95% numbers probably aren't gonna hold, but you should still get vaccinated (I will too!) even if you see numbers in that 70-80% range.

Additionally, transportability and lack of ultra-cold strorage are going to be issues for the other vaccines, so in some places, the tradeoff may be a slightly lower efficacy rate, but the ability to actually deliver the vaccine... in parts of the world where they don't have electricity, 94 degree below zero freezers aren't going to be a thing... hell, they're not exactly common in the rest of the world either.

The key is remembering vaccines are just one *layer* of your defense strategy... they're super good, but you still need to wear a mask (over your nose and mouth!), stay at home as much as possible, avoid gatherings with people from multiple homes, wash your farking hands! We can get through this, but only if we're patient, persistent, and clean until there's sufficient immunity out there, and good vaccination rates overall.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Yeah, I'll wait and get one of the other vaccines. I've owned too many Plymouths.
 
I'm no expert but...
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Billy69: The key property of the Oxford vaccine is that it just needs normal refrigeration rather than super-freezing, so will be much better in Africa and other less developed nations.


Super useful for developed nations too as the existing vaccination infrastructure in hospitals and gp surgeries is suitable for transportation and storage. No requirement to make, distribute and install additional storage. Massive win.
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

kevlar51: Honestly, 70% would normally be viewed as pretty damn good, as far as vaccines go. Flu vaccines typically come in at 60%. It's just overshadowed by the 90-95 percenters.


The last gen Shingles vaccine was 55% effective. What was considered acceptable. The Shingrix vaccine is 97% effective. That is considered a god damned miracle. No wonder every carrier under the sun wants to pay for it. It's stupid effective and far cheaper than paying for a shingles outbreak.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One showed an effectiveness of 90% when trial participants received a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart.
The other dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

That's... interesting.


So it's 90% effective with the correct dosage.  Averting the two numbers is just stupid.

Misleading headline is misleading.
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

FirstNationalBastard: ...it's filled with soft Corinthian leather and delivered by Ricardo Montalban?


Rich Corinthian leather.  Which there was no such thing as.
 
dothemath
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So how are we gonna pass this stuff out?

By race or....?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's the COVID vaccine for people with no degree and low credit scores?
 
GoodHomer
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kevlar51: Honestly, 70% would normally be viewed as pretty damn good, as far as vaccines go. Flu vaccines typically come in at 60%. It's just overshadowed by the 90-95 percenters.


Headline is misleading.

A one-stage use of it is 70% effective. But when you do the first-second stages it's 90%, so pretty good.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Tr0mBoNe: One showed an effectiveness of 90% when trial participants received a half dose, followed by a full dose at least one month apart.
The other dosing regimen showed 62% efficacy when given as two full doses at least one month apart.

That's... interesting.


Interesting bordering on WTF?

I think we need to hold off on this particular vaccine until more data comes in and if this hold, a solid explanation of why the 1/2->1 dosing is so much more effective than 1->1 dosing.

Doubly so when none of the other candidates has shown a pattern like this so far.
 
FirstNationalBastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

SwiftFox: FirstNationalBastard: ...it's filled with soft Corinthian leather and delivered by Ricardo Montalban?

Rich Corinthian leather.  Which there was no such thing as.


Nope.

He never speaks the words "Rich Corinthian leather".

https://www.libertyleathergoods.com/c​o​rinthian-leather/
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jayphat [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

tuxq: For a little perspective, the annual flu vaccine has a 40-70% efficacy. So.. being on the best-case-scenario side of the flu vaccine isn't awful.


It can vary even more than that. That's the average. In 2016(IIRC) the effective rate was 22% because they predicted the wrong prevailing strain.
 
