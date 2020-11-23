 Skip to content
(Fox News)   Unable to rewind, Nevada governor presses pause   (foxnews.com) divider line
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
COVID laughs at your euphemisms.  But glad they're doing something, regardless of what arbitrary name you want to give to it.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
According to Sisolak, Nevadans and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, whether indoors or outdoors, when not in the presence of someone who is part of their household.


so you have to wear a mask when you are home alone?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Dead for Tax Reasons: According to Sisolak, Nevadans and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, whether indoors or outdoors, when not in the presence of someone who is part of their household.


so you have to wear a mask when you are home alone?


You're not part of your household?

\ Weird.
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"All available models indicate that Nevada is in a "red zone"

So immediate loading and unloading of passengers only?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
%%
We can't return we can only look behind
From where we came
And go round and round and round
In the circle game
%%
 
undernova
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

dothemath: "All available models indicate that Nevada is in a "red zone"

So immediate loading and unloading of passengers only?


That's the white zone.

/you wanted me to get an abortion
 
asciibaron
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
the house wins.
 
knbwhite [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I didn't notice it in the article, but the governor recently tested positive himself.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I like the part requiring reservations for all dining in restaurants including fast food.

Next time I have a first date at McDonald's she had better not complain about it being low class considering what I had to do just to get a table at this place.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

snoopy2zero: I like the part requiring reservations for all dining in restaurants including fast food.

Next time I have a first date at McDonald's she had better not complain about it being low class considering what I had to do just to get a table at this place.


If you really want to impress her by going somewhere expensive, take her to the McDs at the airport.
 
Bukharin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

undernova: dothemath: "All available models indicate that Nevada is in a "red zone"

So immediate loading and unloading of passengers only?

That's the white zone.

/you wanted me to get an abortion


Airplane! 1980 White zone - Red zone 🔴 UNCUT
Youtube mvYOTz5n6GI
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Dead for Tax Reasons: According to Sisolak, Nevadans and visitors are required to wear a mask at all times, whether indoors or outdoors, when not in the presence of someone who is part of their household.


so you have to wear a mask when you are home alone?

You're not part of your household?

\ Weird.


you are in the presence of yourself?

/weird
 
