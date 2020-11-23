 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Avoiding large gatherings not only reduces your risk of COVID-19, but also lead poisoning, kinetic shock, and blood loss   (nypost.com)
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I see Subby has attended one of my family holidays.

/ cops were called once
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 20-year-old woman was dead after being shot in the buttocks?  Is that some new slang for "the lobby"?
 
anfrind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
THANKS, TRUMP!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nice family you got there... NOT
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A 20-year-old woman who was shot in the buttocks

dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have a friend who was in a similar predicament.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is absolutely not the fault of gun manufacturers, Sellers, and owners it's just an absolute coincidence.
Guns don't kill people people kill people.
🙄
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Was it someone shooting plague rats?
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shooter was probably one of those hipsters.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Never heard of a fatal GSW to the ass.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Amateur.
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
"The party then moved to the Bedford Stuyvesant address - but not before a 17-year-old identified as a reputed gang member was shot."

"It's unknown what the motive was and what the reason was why he was shot and/or who shot him," Kemper said. "But after the party was dispersed, it was relocated to this location right down the street, which is in Bedford-Stuyvesant."

"Nothing rips apart the anatomy of the community and belief in trust and safety than gun violence," Adams said. "This block is traumatized, traumatized, and the community is going to be traumatized in the 75th Precinct"

Traumatized, but not too traumatized to just move the party down the street after the first kid was shot...

/Tots and pears
 
