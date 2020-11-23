 Skip to content
(NPR)   I bless the rains down in Africaaaaa-whoa, not so much   (npr.org) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well the pirates there would have more water to sail on.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They'll be fine.  The libertarian paradise has well established infrastructure and social support networks to survive such an event.

/s
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Somalia's Strongest Tropical Cyclone Ever Recorded Could Drop 2 Years' Rain In 2 Days"

/   "8 inches"
//  I hate sensationalized headlines - it's not news
/// I'll welcome myself to Fark
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
djibouti going to get pounded
 
dothemath
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Ok so how much rain does Somalia get per year?

Half an inch?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It's not just a question of how much rain falls, or even necessarily how quickly, but whether the terrain, ground soil, drainage systems, etc. are able to handle that much water that fast. And it sounds like the answer is no. Even a little bit of water could be enough to trigger flash flooding, knock buildings off their foundations, fill local streams and reservoirs with sewage, and leave lots of lovely standing water for insects.

BenSaw2: "Somalia's Strongest Tropical Cyclone Ever Recorded Could Drop 2 Years' Rain In 2 Days"

/   "8 inches"
//  I hate sensationalized headlines - it's not news
/// I'll welcome myself to Fark


Really? You're going to say 8 inches of rain isn't that much? That's where you're going to plant your flag?
 
fat_free
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SurelyShirley
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
with a chance of thundersnow!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Learn to swim.
 
stuffy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "Somalia's Strongest Tropical Cyclone Ever Recorded Could Drop 2 Years' Rain In 2 Days"

/   "8 inches"
//  I hate sensationalized headlines - it's not news
/// I'll welcome myself to Fark


If the ground isn't able to soak up that much water, it can easily cause major flooding.
 
whidbey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
They could have at least told us how much rain Somalia gets in a year.

It's 4-20 inches.  No, that wasn't a pot joke.
 
mgb57
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: Learn to swim.


I'll see you down in Arizona Bay.
 
mainsail
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: "Somalia's Strongest Tropical Cyclone Ever Recorded Could Drop 2 Years' Rain In 2 Days"

/   "8 inches"
//  I hate sensationalized headlines - it's not news
/// I'll welcome myself to Fark


Wow, are you an idiot. 8" inches of rain in an area that is not set up to handle that amount is a lot. Hell, it'd be a lot in Ireland over the course of two days.
 
Target Builder
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"And those storms are leading to a lot more rain. Northern Somalia usually gets about 4 inches of rain per year; data from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration show Gati could bring 8 inches over the next two days"

Sounds like they could probably do with the rain.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Fabric_Man: It's not just a question of how much rain falls, or even necessarily how quickly, but whether the terrain, ground soil, drainage systems, etc. are able to handle that much water that fast. And it sounds like the answer is no. Even a little bit of water could be enough to trigger flash flooding, knock buildings off their foundations, fill local streams and reservoirs with sewage, and leave lots of lovely standing water for insects.

BenSaw2: "Somalia's Strongest Tropical Cyclone Ever Recorded Could Drop 2 Years' Rain In 2 Days"

/   "8 inches"
//  I hate sensationalized headlines - it's not news
/// I'll welcome myself to Fark

Really? You're going to say 8 inches of rain isn't that much? That's where you're going to plant your flag?


If BenSaw2 is from certain parts of Texas, he could legitimately have seen more than that fall in a single hour during Hurricane Harvey (2017).
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

evilsofa: Fabric_Man: It's not just a question of how much rain falls, or even necessarily how quickly, but whether the terrain, ground soil, drainage systems, etc. are able to handle that much water that fast. And it sounds like the answer is no. Even a little bit of water could be enough to trigger flash flooding, knock buildings off their foundations, fill local streams and reservoirs with sewage, and leave lots of lovely standing water for insects.

BenSaw2: "Somalia's Strongest Tropical Cyclone Ever Recorded Could Drop 2 Years' Rain In 2 Days"

/   "8 inches"
//  I hate sensationalized headlines - it's not news
/// I'll welcome myself to Fark

Really? You're going to say 8 inches of rain isn't that much? That's where you're going to plant your flag?

If BenSaw2 is from certain parts of Texas, he could legitimately have seen more than that fall in a single hour during Hurricane Harvey (2017).


Perhaps.  But this isn't Texas.

Saying "Oh, it's only 8 inches" is like saying "Oh, it's only -30 degrees" comparing tomorrow's New York forecast with Antarctica.
 
