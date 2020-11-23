 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   In the 1980s, a new IP was slightly renamed for British audiences - the word 'ninja' has more sinister undertones there (like "assassin" in the US), so the group became Teenage Mutant Hero Turtles. Does Canada follow UK naming conventions, or ours?   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
Byno [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This is just like that time Harry Potter was changed from "philosopher" to "sorcerer" for US audiences; it's a well-known fact that Britons consider learned people to be quite suspect, whereas in America philosophers are revered for their intelligence and embraced for challenging the magical thinking of dotards; Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stonewould have made the average Kansan wonder how a little boy had gotten a PhD in geology, which, though admirable, sounds like a sixty second human interest story and certainly not a novel.
 
bingethinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
We have our own quirks, Subby. The Buick Lacrosse was renamed in Canada because apparently in Quebec French "lacrosse" is a euphemism for masturbation. Although I'm told by French people that it's not a commonly-used term.
 
Yoleus [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'd love to know how "all-dressed" means "with a bunch of different spice powders on it".
 
Stavr0
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Whatever, as long as it's written in both official languages.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Brynden Rivers
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I was not aware that ninja = assassin was only a British thing. (nerd alert) In the North American translation of Final Fantasy VI (both versions) Shadow the ninja is only ever referred to as an assassin (equipment names notwithstanding), so I was trained from a young age to know that ninjas can also be bad guys (or neutral at best).
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DecemberNitro
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr Dreidel [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Social Justice Warlock
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fun fact: Every photograph in existence contains a ninja.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
And in Philadelphia, they are the Teenage Mutant Hoagie Turtles.
 
bigbadideasinaction
‘’ less than a minute ago  

