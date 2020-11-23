 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Newsweek)   Don't you hate it when you're trying to have a peaceful dinner at a restaurant during a pandemic, and someone berates you for the sheer hypocrisy on display. Life as a plague rat governor ain't easy   (newsweek.com) divider line
36
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

1212 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2020 at 11:30 AM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As berated by other people out to a restaurant during a pandemic.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
He stepped in it big time. Doofus. This is exactly why he is not my fav governor.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
What a freaking dumbass. How did he think he was going to get away with this? Like no one in a public restaurant is going to recognize the Governor?

/ Harrumph
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Apparently, if you read to the end of the article, the meal did not appear to be indoors and there were fewer people than the max number recommended...

...but someone abiding by his own directives does not a MAGAt video make nor a shaming in a current bird-cage liner.

My governor was actually hypocritical, going to an indoor restaurant with a lot of people, and he has apologized for it but it was a stupid mistake because it gave the entire southern half of the state more ammo to use against all of us :(
 
BeotchPudding
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I don't understand the outrage...this is typical Democrat/Liberal behavior; 'do as I say not as I do...'
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mad Canadian
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Elected officials are generally not the brightest people.
 
FarkingReading
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
However, the video doesn't appear to show the governor and his party indoors, and there appears to be less than 10 people.

Typical MAGAt behavior. Making unsubstantiated accusations without regard to facts.
 
groppet
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Glad my governor has been setting a decent example, he did say thanksgiving would be just him and his wife. But our leaders do need to set an even better example, instead of dining in they should be getting curbside or they will probably catch some heat for it hypocritical or not.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't understand the outrage...this is typical Democrat/Liberal behavior; 'do as I say not as I do...'


Look at this beotch pudding his wrong opinions where nobody gives a shiat.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

silvervial: Apparently, if you read to the end of the article, the meal did not appear to be indoors and there were fewer people than the max number recommended...

...but someone abiding by his own directives does not a MAGAt video make nor a shaming in a current bird-cage liner.

My governor was actually hypocritical, going to an indoor restaurant with a lot of people, and he has apologized for it but it was a stupid mistake because it gave the entire southern half of the state more ammo to use against all of us :(


Yeah, this is being blown up for several reasons:
1) It's a democrat governor and the TrumpsterDumbsters are insane plague rats who don't understand false equivalency
2) It's Newseeek, which is a publication that leans largely alt-right
3) He was outdoors, likely with members of his household, they had masks and it was a small party, but facts don't matter to TrumpsterDumbsters.

This wasn't even at the level of bad optics. It's just some idiot in a MAGA hat pulling out their phone to go all "Karen" on the person they see as oppressing them by keeping them from getting a haircut or holding a 500 guess wedding.

This isn't Christie shutting down the state parks, then enjoying the privacy of an entire beach for himself and his family. The GOP knows how to douchebag.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

groppet: Glad my governor has been setting a decent example, he did say thanksgiving would be just him and his wife. But our leaders do need to set an even better example, instead of dining in they should be getting curbside or they will probably catch some heat for it hypocritical or not.


My governor is Ron DeSantis.

That's it. That's the joke.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

edmo: As berated by other people out to a restaurant during a pandemic.


When he was eating at an outside table with his immediately family.

You know, basically as safe as you can be without being at home.
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't understand the outrage...this is typical Democrat/Liberal behavior; 'do as I say not as I do...'


If you are going to implement rules, be a good example for others.
 
godxam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
if you're going by the examples set forth by elected officials, you've got problems.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This really seems overblown fir all the reasons mentioned, but why would anyone expect someone to wear a mask while sitting down at the table eating and drinking?  And you were so mad about this you got CLOSER to the person???  Farking idiot.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Subby says "HYPOCRITE"!!! and "PLAGUE RAT"!!!
So the article is written to imply he wasn't following his own guidelines, then the article says he was following his own guidelines and was eating outside with just his immediate family.
Fake news, on my Fark? It's so likely!
 
almejita
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: silvervial: Apparently, if you read to the end of the article, the meal did not appear to be indoors and there were fewer people than the max number recommended...

...but someone abiding by his own directives does not a MAGAt video make nor a shaming in a current bird-cage liner.

My governor was actually hypocritical, going to an indoor restaurant with a lot of people, and he has apologized for it but it was a stupid mistake because it gave the entire southern half of the state more ammo to use against all of us :(

Yeah, this is being blown up for several reasons:
1) It's a democrat governor and the TrumpsterDumbsters are insane plague rats who don't understand false equivalency
2) It's Newseeek, which is a publication that leans largely alt-right
3) He was outdoors, likely with members of his household, they had masks and it was a small party, but facts don't matter to TrumpsterDumbsters.

This wasn't even at the level of bad optics. It's just some idiot in a MAGA hat pulling out their phone to go all "Karen" on the person they see as oppressing them by keeping them from getting a haircut or holding a 500 guess wedding.

This isn't Christie shutting down the state parks, then enjoying the privacy of an entire beach for himself and his family. The GOP knows how to douchebag.


I thought Newsweek was the Moonies or some shiat.
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

almejita: I thought Newsweek was the Moonies or some shiat.


i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Begoggle
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

LadySusan: He stepped in it big time. Doofus. This is exactly why he is not my fav governor.


Explain how, without lying.
 
Gulper Eel [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
New Jersey has come full circle yet again. They're back to having a jagoff from Goldman Sachs as governor, and Chris Christie is sounding sensible.

But give it a few years and everything will do a 180.
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: BeotchPudding: I don't understand the outrage...this is typical Democrat/Liberal behavior; 'do as I say not as I do...'

Look at this beotch pudding his wrong opinions where nobody gives a shiat.


Ask J.B Pritzger if he is wrong because he has been doing the same sort of shi*t all summer to Illinois
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Mad Canadian: Elected officials are generally not the brightest people.


Except when they are ex-GS bankers, you'd think they'd at least have some brains
 
yakmans_dad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I'd have shouted at him too.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

yakmans_dad: I'd have shouted at him too.


I would have punched you in the face.
 
almejita
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: almejita: I thought Newsweek was the Moonies or some shiat.

[i.imgur.com image 728x412]


I never really thought of Cults being political, I thought they were all about having sex with everything and marrying an iguana, or an emu, not sure which.  Which ever it is gets to brand your penis and/or vagina, I'm pretty sure I saw that on the news.
 
whidbey
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They get really mad when they do this, too.

Let them eat without conscience.  The INTOLERANT LEFT.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Can't wait for next year so I can vote for someone other than him...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Can't wait for next year so I can vote for someone other than him...


Why?
 
asciibaron
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

BeotchPudding: I don't understand the outrage...this is typical Democrat/Liberal behavior; 'do as I say not as I do...'


did you read the entire "article" from Newsweek?
 
LesserEvil [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

almejita: LesserEvil: almejita: I thought Newsweek was the Moonies or some shiat.

[i.imgur.com image 728x412]

I never really thought of Cults being political, I thought they were all about having sex with everything and marrying an iguana, or an emu, not sure which.  Which ever it is gets to brand your penis and/or vagina, I'm pretty sure I saw that on the news.


akcpetinsurance.comView Full Size


The moonies also own the Washington Times.

Cults are ALWAYS deeply political, when they reach that size. Their intention is to push their agenda on others, always. Their ideal state is one of a theocracy, headed by one of their cult leaders.
 
cousin-merle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

FarkingReading: However, the video doesn't appear to show the governor and his party indoors, and there appears to be less than 10 people.

Typical MAGAt behavior. Making unsubstantiated accusations without regard to facts.


Then posting it to Fark dot com with a misleading headline.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LesserEvil: almejita: LesserEvil: almejita: I thought Newsweek was the Moonies or some shiat.

[i.imgur.com image 728x412]

I never really thought of Cults being political, I thought they were all about having sex with everything and marrying an iguana, or an emu, not sure which.  Which ever it is gets to brand your penis and/or vagina, I'm pretty sure I saw that on the news.

[akcpetinsurance.com image 850x478]

The moonies also own the Washington Times.

Cults are ALWAYS deeply political, when they reach that size. Their intention is to push their agenda on others, always. Their ideal state is one of a theocracy, headed by one of their cult leaders.


I know what you say is important because you made me look at a giant picture of a dog.
 
Marcos P [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Begoggle: Marcos P: Can't wait for next year so I can vote for someone other than him...

Why?


He's out of touch with the common man, ignores the people hurting here while making backroom deals with religious leaders while letting them gut public schools, keeps raising taxes with no positive changes but let's certain people take taxes to run their lavish lifestyles, hes at war with Steve Sweeney, who loves NJ, and less important of all but annoys the hell out of me, banned flavored e-cigs.

If you lived here I wouldn't have to explain it.
 
almejita
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Begoggle: LesserEvil: almejita: LesserEvil: almejita: I thought Newsweek was the Moonies or some shiat.

[i.imgur.com image 728x412]

I never really thought of Cults being political, I thought they were all about having sex with everything and marrying an iguana, or an emu, not sure which.  Which ever it is gets to brand your penis and/or vagina, I'm pretty sure I saw that on the news.

[akcpetinsurance.com image 850x478]

The moonies also own the Washington Times.

Cults are ALWAYS deeply political, when they reach that size. Their intention is to push their agenda on others, always. Their ideal state is one of a theocracy, headed by one of their cult leaders.

I know what you say is important because you made me look at a giant picture of a dog.


And the giant dog is looking at you sideways...this means something.  Quick, take my money and give me something to have sex with, let's get this cult started.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

X

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.