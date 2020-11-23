 Skip to content
(The Atlantic)   Our society is full of specialists. Engineers, mechanics, scientists, wedding planners, etc. We listen to them because they know their specialty better than we do. Here's an article about how scared medical specialists are of what's coming next   (theatlantic.com) divider line
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*We* listen to them.  There are droves and droves of dipshiats who haven't picked up a science book since high school (and only when forced), who just *know* way better than those people who have worked and studied all their lives to become world experts in their fields.

Hell, we have a bunch of them here on Fark.  Back in Jan-Mar, I thought it interesting to tag that people saying C19 was no big deal and those making comments that played it down.  Surprisingly, it seemed an almost even divide between typical left-leaning and right-leaning posters.  What changed is that *every* left-leaning poster eventually switched to the, "this shiat is serious" side of things and *none* of the right-leaning posters did so.  They went on to talk about how the numbers are exaggerated or testing is inflating how bad it looks or how hydroxy is working and libs want people to die and so on.

I'm utterly amazed at now these idiots continually think the are "above" everyone else in intellect and street-smarts yet are consistently and blatantly wrong.  The other day, the alert system for Harris county pinged off about COVID, telling everyone to, basically, be careful.  The right-wingers immediately started walking around with their arrogant laughs about how stupid that was and how "we all need to panic" because the government is telling us to.  These same people were literally saying the entire thing was "hype" and "hoax" at the beginning of the year.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
America does not have a health care system.  America has a health care industry, that is preventing us from having a health care system.

The health care industry is set up to make money, not care for sick Americans.

TL;DR - Not good!
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I still don't buy the whole '3rd wave' line. Look at this:

Fark user imageView Full Size

At what point did we bottom out?
FTFA:

What makes this "nightmare" worse, he adds, "is that it was preventable." The coronavirus is not unstoppable, as some have suggested and as New Zealand, Iceland, Australia, and Hong Kong have resoundingly disproved-twice. Instead, the Trump administration never mounted a serious effort to stop it. Whether through gross incompetence or deliberate strategy, the president and his advisers left the virus to run amok, allowed Americans to get sick, and punted the consequences to the health-care system. And they did so repeatedly, even after the ordeal of the spring, after the playbook for controlling the virus became clear, and despite months of warnings about a fall surge.

Watch vloggers in other nations. We are by far and away the worst country in the world with our responses and our health care system. Many feel sorry for us. I know someone who keeps saying that we are in a national security emergency because other nations could choose to invade us. I keep replying 'why would they want to? Right now everyone wants to avoid us." US paranoia over foreign invasions is weird. We worry about the potential of an invasion but we can't even address the invasion that is currently ripping us apart right in front of our eyes.
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

UberDave: *We* listen to them.  There are droves and droves of dipshiats who haven't picked up a science book since high school (and only when forced), who just *know* way better than those people who have worked and studied all their lives to become world experts in their fields.

Hell, we have a bunch of them here on Fark.  Back in Jan-Mar, I thought it interesting to tag that people saying C19 was no big deal and those making comments that played it down.  Surprisingly, it seemed an almost even divide between typical left-leaning and right-leaning posters.  What changed is that *every* left-leaning poster eventually switched to the, "this shiat is serious" side of things and *none* of the right-leaning posters did so.  They went on to talk about how the numbers are exaggerated or testing is inflating how bad it looks or how hydroxy is working and libs want people to die and so on.

I'm utterly amazed at now these idiots continually think the are "above" everyone else in intellect and street-smarts yet are consistently and blatantly wrong.  The other day, the alert system for Harris county pinged off about COVID, telling everyone to, basically, be careful.  The right-wingers immediately started walking around with their arrogant laughs about how stupid that was and how "we all need to panic" because the government is telling us to.  These same people were literally saying the entire thing was "hype" and "hoax" at the beginning of the year.


That's the thing with cults, they require the ability of introspection to be muted. These farkheads would have to be able to admit that they were wrong, which in their eyes is a sign of weakness and worse than being wrong in the first place. This is why you're seeing these idiots in ICUs being adamant that they don't have Covid while doctors are getting ready to intubate them. They are actually incapable of dealing with reality so they make up one for themselves, even if it kills them.

I'm done with them, they are anchors on society and need to be treated as such.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I still don't buy the whole '3rd wave' line. Look at this:


yeah, most states are in the first wave, some that were hit early are getting a second now.  no one is anywhere close to a third
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I've left my house twice this year.

That's TWO times in eleven months.

These people are making sure I never leave it again, apparently, as well as endangering my "essential" husband (medical manufacturing) because he works/shops.

Fu*king plague rats. I loathe them.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
when the northeast was getting ravaged in march/april, doctors and nurses and equipment could be sent from places that weren't effected to help.  now that everywhere is bad, there is no cavalry to charge in and save everyone

what you have is all you're going to have
 
tdyak [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
\snarkasm on

Man, it's a good thing this isn't real or we would be in some serious doo doo.

\snarkasm off
 
Gooch [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
1) Stay home whenever possible
2) Mask up whenever you have to leave home
3) Prepare to invest in some cheap ass farmland in 2021
 
DarnoKonrad [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I only trust doctors certified by Rand Paul's association of clown optometrists and mule dentistry.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Perhaps no hospital in the United States was better prepared for a pandemic than the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Hello?  Red State? No Governor's Lockdown?

No you weren't.
 
MelGoesOnTour [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
It's time to start walling off some of these States but it'll never happen. And even if it does happen it's the innocents who will suffer, not the plague rats.
 
deanis
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

silvervial: I've left my house twice this year.

That's TWO times in eleven months.

These people are making sure I never leave it again, apparently, as well as endangering my "essential" husband (medical manufacturing) because he works/shops.

Fu*king plague rats. I loathe them.


EXTREME HERMITING
 
40 degree day
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good and scary reading material for anyone who needs a reminder of why it is more important than ever to be careful.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Expertise? I got over a 1000 of hours of experience of reading social media post about the pandemic. I should get a degree from Twitter or something.
 
logieal [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: I still don't buy the whole '3rd wave' line. Look at this:

[Fark user image 850x385]
At what point did we bottom out?


Well, when you're also getting tidal flooding and storm surge, waves tend to not go back down to zero between crests.

They just build and build until everything is innundated.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
No, we SHOULD listen to them...particularly when there is a consensus like here.  Doesn't mean we do.
See: climate change, vaccination, and military threads
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
If you're so smart, why aren't you precedent of the untied states?
 
Guildmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

whidbey: Perhaps no hospital in the United States was better prepared for a pandemic than the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Hello?  Red State? No Governor's Lockdown?

No you weren't.


That's not what their words mean. They were possibly the best prepared *as a hospital*, IE , the preparations that the hospital could take, of any hospital in the US. They built a specialized wing and set up directly for this. The state failing to do its part has no bearing on any of that.

As an analogy for you - If I'm in a crowd of people that is wearing suits with four of them in raincoats, and I'm wearing a full head-to-toe sealed diving suit (drysuit, not wetsuit), I am the "best prepared" in that crowd for rain. If some asshole puts me under a standing pipe for hours until my air runs out and everyone else gets drizzled on, that doesn't change that *I* was the the "most prepared".

See how that works? The failures (or malicious acts) of outside individuals isn't what is being compared in this sentence, only the preparation of the hospitals themselves.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Americans listen to specialists?

Weird....I quit my last job (Amazon) because the entire leadership chain did the exact opposite.
 
fiddlehead
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Delegitimizing, mocking, and ignoring experts in favor of loud-mouthed idiots is one of the reasons this country is in such a farking mess.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: It's time to start walling off some of these States but it'll never happen. And even if it does happen it's the innocents who will suffer, not the plague rats.


Wait...I thought they were the "plague rats" because they were spreading the disease?
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
"A human being should be able to change a diaper, plan an invasion, butcher a hog, conn a ship, design a building, write a sonnet, balance accounts, build a wall, set a bone, comfort the dying, take orders, give orders, cooperate, act alone, solve equations, analyze a new problem, pitch manure, program a computer, cook a tasty meal, fight efficiently, die gallantly. Specialization is for insects."

- Robert A. Heinlein (the Competent Man archetype)

/ disagree, but a fun quote
 
merlinsbeard
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This piece is nothing more than panic porn. We have had cold and flu season for hundreds of years now and this one is only different in that the government was able to whip this nation into a panic. The fact that they are violating the constitution in the name of this really pisses me off. Give me liberty or give me death.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
B0redd
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I bet Mexico is thinking that wall is a good idea about now.
 
gbv23
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

merlinsbeard: This piece is nothing more than panic porn. We have had cold and flu season for hundreds of years now and this one is only different in that the government was able to whip this nation into a panic. The fact that they are violating the constitution in the name of this really pisses me off. Give me liberty or give me death.


With that attitude you'll get death soon enough. 😣
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Guildmaster: whidbey: Perhaps no hospital in the United States was better prepared for a pandemic than the University of Nebraska Medical Center in Omaha.

Hello?  Red State? No Governor's Lockdown?

No you weren't.

That's not what their words mean. They were possibly the best prepared *as a hospital*, IE , the preparations that the hospital could take, of any hospital in the US. They built a specialized wing and set up directly for this. The state failing to do its part has no bearing on any of that.

As an analogy for you - If I'm in a crowd of people that is wearing suits with four of them in raincoats, and I'm wearing a full head-to-toe sealed diving suit (drysuit, not wetsuit), I am the "best prepared" in that crowd for rain. If some asshole puts me under a standing pipe for hours until my air runs out and everyone else gets drizzled on, that doesn't change that *I* was the the "most prepared".

See how that works? The failures (or malicious acts) of outside individuals isn't what is being compared in this sentence, only the preparation of the hospitals themselves.


Yeah but my point was without the proper leadership, that preparation means shiat, and they DID get put under a standing pipe for hours per your analogy.
 
bikkurikun [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

merlinsbeard: This piece is nothing more than panic porn. We have had cold and flu season for hundreds of years now and this one is only different in that the government was able to whip this nation into a panic. The fact that they are violating the constitution in the name of this really pisses me off. Give me liberty or give me death.


I can no longer tell if posts like this are sarcastic (I hope) or serious.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

UberDave: Hell, we have a bunch of them here on Fark.  Back in Jan-Mar, I thought it interesting to tag that people saying C19 was no big deal and those making comments that played it down.  Surprisingly, it seemed an almost even divide between typical left-leaning and right-leaning posters.  What changed is that *every* left-leaning poster eventually switched to the, "this shiat is serious" side of things and *none* of the right-leaning posters did so.


I admit, I was one of those left-leaning posters.  Early on I was thinking along the lines of "this could be bad, but other potential pandemics have fizzled out too, this is still not even at flu levels, so let's not panic", plus following the early CDC/WHO downplaying of mask use among the public and airborne transmission risk.

But.  Evidence keeps coming in, and you have to adjust your beliefs to the evidence.  That's how science works.
 
whidbey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

bikkurikun: merlinsbeard: This piece is nothing more than panic porn. We have had cold and flu season for hundreds of years now and this one is only different in that the government was able to whip this nation into a panic. The fact that they are violating the constitution in the name of this really pisses me off. Give me liberty or give me death.

I can no longer tell if posts like this are sarcastic (I hope) or serious.


Not a single pop culture reference.   He's no SAM.
 
Rambino [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Welcome to our world, said all the lawyers, psychologists, teachers, and others whose jobs people seem to think anyone can do.
 
