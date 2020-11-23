 Skip to content
(Military.com)   Space Marines plan to horn in on that sweet, sweet Space Force cash   (military.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's just a grift to the left.
🎶
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
FOR THE EMPEROR!
 
bearded clamorer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wouldn't the Space Marines be part of the Space Navy?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have they ever been mistaken for a man?
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
sat1va
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Have they ever been mistaken for a man?


Have you?
 
Wave Of Anal Fury
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, we're going to be protected from the bastards from Mars.
 
Oysterman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
images.immediate.co.ukView Full Size


I'm all for Patrick Warburton getting more screen time
 
Cthulhukefka
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: FOR THE EMPEROR!


Blood for the blood god!  Lower lumbar support and plush cushions for the skull throne!
 
Armchair_Invective [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would you like to know more?
Yes.
--> Fark you.
 
batlock666
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bearded clamorer: Wouldn't the Space Marines be part of the Space Navy?


No. Every Space Marine chapter is an organisation in itself, separate from the Navis Imperialis.
 
DrunkenIrishOD [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a trick, NASA just needs someone to police call the ISS
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
video-images.vice.comView Full Size

Bunch of space marines are attacking us.  Fire the lasers!
No!  Put on a space suit and go out and shoot at them.
But the lasers are right here!
You don't do the budget, Terry!
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Have they ever been mistaken for a man?


Have *you*?


-----


But seriously, we're not going to go right to the Astartes.  Gotta go through the USCM stage first.

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


If you like the Aliens-verse, this is a great book:

Fark user imageView Full Size


https://www.amazon.com/Aliens-Colonia​l​-Marines-Technical-Manual/dp/178116131​3
 
kittyhas1000legs
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Space marines with horns?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Geotpf [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
steamuserimages-a.akamaihd.netView Full Size
Hmmm...that's one doomed Space Marine.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


if someone needs to be promoted to Master General 1st class or whatever just promote them.  don't make up a nonsense division so they have something to "command" so they can be promoted. It's just an even bigger waste of money and other resources.
 
vikingx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Combustion: Have they ever been mistaken for a man?


Have you?
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media1.tenor.com image 480x202]


The Imperial Fists ... * snicker *

/ Iron Warriors are where it's at
// actually haven't played in almost 10 years now
/// third slashie for scared number
 
groppet
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: [video-images.vice.com image 850x478]
Bunch of space marines are attacking us.  Fire the lasers!
No!  Put on a space suit and go out and shoot at them.
But the lasers are right here!
You don't do the budget, Terry!


Damn you!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They're going to have build some kind of compartment where Marines can't break anything and we all know that's impossible. Given 5 minutes left alone a Marine could break a ball bearing.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
ObscureNameHere: I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: [media1.tenor.com image 480x202]

The Imperial Fists ... * snicker *

Be thankful it wasn't the Ultrasmurfs.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
stuffy
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

And don't forget your special dollars.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
DEATH TO THE FALSE EMPEROR!

/Am I doing it rite?
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Marines in space?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ashelth
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Parthenogenetic: Combustion: Have they ever been mistaken for a man?

Have *you*?


-----
But seriously, we're not going to go right to the Astartes.  Gotta go through the USCM stage first.

[Fark user image image 225x225]

[Fark user image image 850x425]

If you like the Aliens-verse, this is a great book:

[Fark user image image 459x600]

https://www.amazon.com/Aliens-Colonial​-Marines-Technical-Manual/dp/178116131​3


*phone rings

"Hey Ash, it's x, your grant officer."

"What's going wrong now?"

"Nothing, actually there's a new priority project.  DoD/darpa stuff."

"What is the project scope?"

"It's for Space Force... You know that UK company with space marines?"

"Uhuh"

"They want space marines."

"..."

"Renewable indefinitely."

"And timescale on deliverables?"

"Best effort only."

"Okay, let's be honest here.  If I get the grant it better be renewed until I retire because there's no way I can publish or get another grant submitted without it being laughed out of the study section."
 
