(USA Today)   AstraZeneca stage three trials have produced the world's third 90% effective Covid vaccine, fifth if you count China and Russia's roulette vaccines that skipped phase three and went straight to implementaion   (usatoday.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are getting there, folks. The end of the pandemic is in sight. Maybe not right away, but we can still see it.
 
natazha [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The news from Oxford is also good.  Their vaccine isn't as effective* (~70%), but it's much cheaper, it's stable at refrigerator temperatures and uses a technology that other companies are experienced with so production is less of a problem.

*one odd result: a half dose followed by a full dose was better than two full doses. At the very least, it means more people can be treated.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

natazha: The news from Oxford is also good.  Their vaccine isn't as effective* (~70%), but it's much cheaper, it's stable at refrigerator temperatures and uses a technology that other companies are experienced with so production is less of a problem.

*one odd result: a half dose followed by a full dose was better than two full doses. At the very least, it means more people can be treated.


I thought Oxford and AZ were partners?

Either way, if AZ and Pfizer each have candidates 90+% effective, I'm pretty confident we'll* have a normal summer. That's two big companies who know what they're doing and can scale up fast. Add Moderna into the mix as a buffer.

*The survivors, anyhow
 
Callous
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kdawg7736: We are getting there, folks. The end of the pandemic is in sight. Maybe not right away, but we can still see it.


The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and so far there's no sign that it's a train.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Bowen: Either way, if AZ and Pfizer each have candidates 90+% effective, I'm pretty confident we'll* have a normal summer. That's two big companies who know what they're doing and can scale up fast. Add Moderna into the mix as a buffer.


Maybe. Normal fall, sure, but it's going to take time to wind up to full production/distribution. How fast they can do that? I don't know.
 
The_Homeless_Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Bowen: natazha: The news from Oxford is also good.  Their vaccine isn't as effective* (~70%), but it's much cheaper, it's stable at refrigerator temperatures and uses a technology that other companies are experienced with so production is less of a problem.

*one odd result: a half dose followed by a full dose was better than two full doses. At the very least, it means more people can be treated.

I thought Oxford and AZ were partners?

Either way, if AZ and Pfizer each have candidates 90+% effective, I'm pretty confident we'll* have a normal summer. That's two big companies who know what they're doing and can scale up fast. Add Moderna into the mix as a buffer.

*The survivors, anyhow


I too thought they were the same vaccine that Oxford partnered with AZ. I don't know if I completely trust the mRNA vaccine. I would honestly prefer the AZ one. Probably will be forced to get the Pfizer one if that is what arrives first.
 
Doc Daneeka
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: We are getting there, folks. The end of the pandemic is in sight. Maybe not right away, but we can still see it.


Great news on the vaccine front, and good that therapeutics are advancing as well.

Because there are millions of anti-vaxxers who aren't going to take any vaccine, especially in North America and Europe, so this is going to be sticking around for a while even after it is largely under control.  And also immune-compromised people who may not be able to develop immunity from a vaccine.  So treatments are still going to be needed as well.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Callous: kdawg7736: We are getting there, folks. The end of the pandemic is in sight. Maybe not right away, but we can still see it.

The light at the end of the tunnel is getting brighter and so far there's no sign that it's a train.


Don't jinx us now.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

The_Homeless_Guy: Bowen: natazha: The news from Oxford is also good.  Their vaccine isn't as effective* (~70%), but it's much cheaper, it's stable at refrigerator temperatures and uses a technology that other companies are experienced with so production is less of a problem.

*one odd result: a half dose followed by a full dose was better than two full doses. At the very least, it means more people can be treated.

I thought Oxford and AZ were partners?

Either way, if AZ and Pfizer each have candidates 90+% effective, I'm pretty confident we'll* have a normal summer. That's two big companies who know what they're doing and can scale up fast. Add Moderna into the mix as a buffer.

*The survivors, anyhow

I too thought they were the same vaccine that Oxford partnered with AZ. I don't know if I completely trust the mRNA vaccine. I would honestly prefer the AZ one. Probably will be forced to get the Pfizer one if that is what arrives first.


I've since RTFS, it's the same vaccine. 62% effective at 2 full doses. 90% at half a dose followed by a full dose, but a small number of patients. I'm sure they thought 2 full doses would be more effective.

It's going to be quite a while before us normies can get any of the three. I figure they'll work out the kinks on doctors and nurses (is he kidding?)
 
The Bestest
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
this is perhaps even better news than the two mRNA ones since this one only requires normal refrigeration and not the sub-zero temps the others do. That means it can be distributed a LOT more easily. It's also seemingly far cheaper to produce than the others.
 
ChiliBoots
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Bowen: natazha: The news from Oxford is also good.  Their vaccine isn't as effective* (~70%), but it's much cheaper, it's stable at refrigerator temperatures and uses a technology that other companies are experienced with so production is less of a problem.

*one odd result: a half dose followed by a full dose was better than two full doses. At the very least, it means more people can be treated.

I thought Oxford and AZ were partners?

Either way, if AZ and Pfizer each have candidates 90+% effective, I'm pretty confident we'll* have a normal summer. That's two big companies who know what they're doing and can scale up fast. Add Moderna into the mix as a buffer.

*The survivors, anyhow


The way the results are being reported seems to be causing confusion regarding the efficacy of the Oxford/AZ vaccine. There were two dosing regimes tested, one where 2 full doses were given, which was 62% effictive, and one where a 1/2 dose primer and full dose booster were given, that was 90% effective. For some reason, people are averaging the overall trial results... I guess more were in the two full dose arm, so that's weighted more heavily in the aveage.

I'd guess the full dose primer was less effective because this is a vectored vaccine and the heavier dose primer induces greater immunity to the vector so that the booster is less effective. Vector immunity is a bit of known issue with vectored vaccines. Personally, I believe that while the vectored vaccines are much more practical from a logistical point of view, the mRNA vaccines are probably technically better, especially if it turns out we'll need annual boosters where induced immunity to adenovirus vectors from previous doses might reduce effectiveness of vectored boosters.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

The Bestest: this is perhaps even better news than the two mRNA ones since this one only requires normal refrigeration and not the sub-zero temps the others do. That means it can be distributed a LOT more easily. It's also seemingly far cheaper to produce than the others.


The temperature isn't an issue unless the forward locations have to store it. Dry ice can keep temperatures low enough for the Pfizer vaccine. Clinics will just need to receive and use each shipment within 48-72 hours. Shouldn't be a problem at all in the short term. Getting that last 20-30% of the population who will drag their feet vaccinated might cause some issues with storage.
 
