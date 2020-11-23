 Skip to content
(BBC-US)   Can't think about what to buy your loved ones for Christmas? How about a British Airways drinks trolley? A First Class cabin bread basket or slippers, perhaps? Or even a hot towel (available cold)?   (bbc.com) divider line
AnEasyTarget [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Most airlines sell their used plate ware. I always wonder who buys it?  One thing to buy used plates from your neighbor, but commercial plate ware used by 1000s? I'll pass.
 
dothemath
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Im not flying any airline that has to sell the silverware like a crackhead to stay in business.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I wouldn't mind getting a nice mid-century cocktail trolley.  You know, for when you can invite people to your house again.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Most airlines sell their used plate ware. I always wonder who buys it?  One thing to buy used plates from your neighbor, but commercial plate ware used by 1000s? I'll pass.


I'm more interested/concerned why anyone would want to lovingly recreate the experience of airline food, even that of BA First.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

AnEasyTarget: Most airlines sell their used plate ware. I always wonder who buys it?  One thing to buy used plates from your neighbor, but commercial plate ware used by 1000s? I'll pass.


I wouldn't buy it either.....however....

Are you grossed out when you eat at a restaurant?  Because those plates and silverware have been used by thousands of people.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Having some of their champagne flutes would be nice.

/Flown first class on BA a few times.
//Imagine being so happy, that you want the flight to last longer.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Of course, they couldn't include a link to actually maybe buy something.

Here: https://www.whatabuy.co.uk/british-ai​r​ways
(site appears to be seriously overloaded)
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

FarkinNortherner: AnEasyTarget: Most airlines sell their used plate ware. I always wonder who buys it?  One thing to buy used plates from your neighbor, but commercial plate ware used by 1000s? I'll pass.

I'm more interested/concerned why anyone would want to lovingly recreate the experience of airline food, even that of BA First.


Yeah...we all know the jokes about British cuisine, but the food in their first class is pretty good.  However, I know that you can't really cook a proper steak In those galleys.

But I enjoy the beverage service a lot more..especially when they are generous with the JW Blue Label.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Any concorde stuff left?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

JustHereForThePics: Any concorde stuff left?


Probably on places like Ebay.

/Wish I could have flown on the Concorde.
//But I have been to the Concorde Lounge at Heathrow.
///So I have that going for me.
////Which is nice.
 
Perfectly Normal Beast [BareFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Qantas did this earlier in the year, and their drinks carts had the booze in them. It's not a drinking problem if you're only drinking small bottles, right?
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I'll pass I stole everything I could when they had the real deal on plates, silverware, cloth napkins, socks, pillows, blankets etc...

FREE is best when you can get it!!!!
 
MattyBlast [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Wow. According to TFA (and I don't doubt them), this stuff is selling fast. But who is buying it, and for what reason?
 
