(USA Today)   You mean the story of Thanksgiving might actually be different than what we learned in school? No way   (usatoday.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Everybody knows the story of radicalized Christians going ashore to rape and pillage, then feasting on Indians because they were out of food already.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You means myths might not be true?
 
40 degree day
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we change the name but keep the holiday the same?
 
Random Anonymous Blackmail [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Santa f*cking the Easter Bunny made a turkey.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have only 4 words for you, Subby: "Please pass the gravy."
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The story of everything you learned in school is wrong.

The Boston Tea Party was not a tax protest. George Washington did not chop down a cherry tree.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stantz
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Addams Family Thanksgiving
Youtube tJE3KDxTbWI
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So the real story is the pilgrims fed 100 uninvited guests?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You laugh, but as we've recently had a treatise about how the legend is entirely true & shouldn't be questioned by anyone but depraved liberal anti-American scum, there are people in this country who believe that legend verbatim and have connected their patriotism & nationalism to it.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanksgiving was founded when the hapless Lions led by Wayne Fontes were defeated by the Chicago Bears.  Each year we come together to celebrate that day with pork chops, polish sausage, and pierogies.
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: The story of everything you learned in school is wrong.

The Boston Tea Party was not a tax protest. George Washington did not chop down a cherry tree.


George Washington's dentist was known among the slaves as "der weisse Engel."
 
fastfxr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At this time, I honestly don't GAF. It's a time for my household to spend time together, cook together, watch PT&A together, and (hopefully) relax.
Sucking some higher meaning out of it for race-baiting isn't really needed right now.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
CSB - I have friends from college that live in Switzerland. ~15 years ago they weren't able to make it home to the US for Thanksgiving so decided to host a Thanksgiving dinner there. They tried to explain Thanksgiving to their Swiss friends. When they tried to find info on the interwebs for their friends they kept finding, as they put it, "everything we learned about Thanksgiving in school was bullshiat".

/American History, as taught in high school, is really American Mythology
 
OldJames
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pilgrims were forced to go through a complex series of hallways in order to earn the right to eat. When asked what the walls were made of, they were told maize. And that is the story of how mazes were invented at the first Thanksgiving.
 
iron_city_ap
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Blah, blah, blah, white people are assholes, and maybe we will get a new national Holiday because of Trump putting the country dangerously close to Civil War.
 
Xanlexian [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Why can't we just have a harvest feast without loading it up with whitewashed founder myth nonsense that makes racists feel good about how generous they were before genociding the fark out of the natives.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
And once again, the daytime matchups are terrible.  We get the 3-7 Cowboys vs the 3-7 Redacted, and both of those awful teams can still win the division.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
The sad history of native Americans illustrates the damage that can be done when you don't control your borders.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Is this the thread we pretend we were only ever told the thanksgiving myth, even in high school? Were you people all home-schooled or something.
 
bfh0417
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
So tired of the Native American thing. Fine, they were here first. Then the white man came. They wanted the land, so they took it. Now, the Native Americans are free to try to take it back anytime they would like.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Can we change the name but keep the holiday the same?


No.

Change the name but make the food theme rotating. Melting pot country, after all. Chinese one year, Southern cooking another, Indian (as in India) the next, Mexican food another.

Farking please. Please save Thanksgiving in this way.
 
GRCooper [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: And once again, the daytime matchups are terrible.  We get the 3-7 Cowboys vs the 3-7 Redacted, and both of those awful teams can still win the division.


Forget it, Jake, it's NFC East town ...
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
I don't know why we don't tell the true story. The colonists were stupid and unprepared for their first winter, the Indians helped them out, and they were slaughtered for their trouble.

It's about the most American story there is.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fallingcow: 40 degree day: Can we change the name but keep the holiday the same?

No.

Change the name but make the food theme rotating. Melting pot country, after all. Chinese one year, Southern cooking another, Indian (as in India) the next, Mexican food another.

Farking please. Please save Thanksgiving in this way.


That does not sufficiently arouse my woke gland.
 
The Dog Ate My Homework [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Well, some of the posts here have already answered the question of whether Americans are ready to learn the truth about Thanksgiving. Oh well.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

MythDragon: [snopes.com image 850x480]


That was mighty neighborly of them. Hope they got some compensation. Maybe some blankets or something.
 
neongoats [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

bfh0417: So tired of the Native American thing. Fine, they were here first. Then the white man came. They wanted the land, so they took it. Now, the Native Americans are free to try to take it back anytime they would like.


No one gives a fark what you're sick of you sniveling reprobate.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I know, let's take the combined negative psychic energy from 300,000 years of human conflict, exploitation and suffering - everything from world wars, civil wars, genocide, slavery, fixed chili cookoffs, rap beefs, to every single perceived individual slight ever - and synthesize it and infuse it into molded cranberry form and make everyone eat it every Thanksgiving.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Is this the thread we pretend we were only ever told the thanksgiving myth, even in high school? Were you people all home-schooled or something.


I went to a public high school that only ever taught this myth and didn't teach evolution. I'm glad that you received a better education than some of us.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark you, shut up, nobody cares, pass the gravy.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 500x683]


It wasn't even like that.
The Pilrgrims got their asses thrown out of Europe because they were farking assholes. They liked to do things like smash stained glass windows and burn down churches because it didn't fit in with their farked up ideas about God.
The Pilgrims suck.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Subtonic: Is this the thread we pretend we were only ever told the thanksgiving myth, even in high school? Were you people all home-schooled or something.

I went to a public high school that only ever taught this myth and didn't teach evolution. I'm glad that you received a better education than some of us.


I graduated in 1971 and apparently I received a better education than current College grads today
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Graduated high school in 71
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Pavia_Resistance: Subtonic: Is this the thread we pretend we were only ever told the thanksgiving myth, even in high school? Were you people all home-schooled or something.

I went to a public high school that only ever taught this myth and didn't teach evolution. I'm glad that you received a better education than some of us.


Where was that, Alabama in the 60s?
 
stuffy
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
How dare you mess with our white people narrative.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

cretinbob: macadamnut: [Fark user image 500x683]

It wasn't even like that.
The Pilrgrims got their asses thrown out of Europe because they were farking assholes. They liked to do things like smash stained glass windows and burn down churches because it didn't fit in with their farked up ideas about God.
The Pilgrims suck.


Sure that wasn't the Puritains?  The ones that took over England, beheaded the King, canceled Christmas, and killed at least 1/3rd of the population of Ireland (not sure actual fraction and it is certainly disputed, but Cromwell certainly killed every Irishman, woman, and child he could find.  If he had 20th tech it would have been a holocaust).

I thought that the Pilgrims left voluntarily, mostly because of religious freedom.  Being the type of extremists who would  get on a tiny boat and sail for months to an unknown land, you could imagine what they thought of religious freedom: they despised it (they certainly had it in the Netherlands).  If their neighbors or especially their family wouldn't follow the "correct" vision of theology, then they didn't want to live there.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
But did the Pilgrims really stop in New England because they ran out of beer?
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Pavia_Resistance: Subtonic: Is this the thread we pretend we were only ever told the thanksgiving myth, even in high school? Were you people all home-schooled or something.

I went to a public high school that only ever taught this myth and didn't teach evolution. I'm glad that you received a better education than some of us.

Where was that, Alabama in the 60s?


Pennsyltucky in the 80s. So, kind of the same.
 
catmandu [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Can we change the name but keep the holiday the same?


Well, we could always go back to the name the British actually gave the end of summer feast before someone came up with Thanksgiving: Harvest Home (sometimes called Ingathering). It was an ancient tradition to celebrate a feast and give thanks for a good harvest. It was also the only celebration the Puritans allowed since all others had Papist or pagan origins. They did eliminate references to the corn god and the making and burning of corn dolls ("corn" being the generic term for grain long before they were introduced to maize) but kept the feats and prayers of thanks.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

ImpendingCynic: the Indians helped them out


That elides a bit of the story. According to the article, the Wampanoags were surrounded by other hostile Indians. The calculation was that they needed a pet population of European arms dealers sufficiently cowed by the threat of annihilation-and dependent on the Wampanoags for survival-not to cause trouble.

History is not a good place to go looking for heroes.
 
Anenu [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I assume it was some variation of this.

Pilgrims show up, realize that farming is harder than they thought. Seeing that the Native Americans have food they grab their guns and shoot them in the name of Jesus and steal the food. They have a big party and one drunk ass wears a hat he stole from a dead body.
 
