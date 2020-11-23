 Skip to content
(WBTW Myrtle Beach)   South Carolina man dies after returning to flaming trailer for pants   (wbtw.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's choice between being pantless and alive, or wearing pants and dying in a fire, always go for pantless.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well if his pants on fire, he might be a liar!
 
Nocrash [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It ain't funny because dammit people believe they can run into a fire and hold their breath long enough to rescue valuables, or a pet. Sadly I have lost a friend that way. Beathing through a handkerchief only works in movies.
 
genner
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
But his weed and $20 in beer money were in the pocket.

I would really want some beer and pot the day after my trailer burnt down.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Here I am always looking for justification to be pantsless in public and this guy throws away a perfect excuse.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Dude, hot pants are no longer in style.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Henry Hill?  You sure he wasn't trying to get his cocaine or his silencers?
 
AverysDad
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Nocrash: It ain't funny because dammit people believe they can run into a fire and hold their breath long enough to rescue valuables, or a pet. Sadly I have lost a friend that way. Beathing through a handkerchief only works in movies.


Ive always wondered how many people actually die every year as a result of movies portraying buildings on fire with little to no smoke. That and fire arrows are my triggers.
 
starlost
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
flaming trailer pants is our country and heavy metal band name.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Saw pretty much the same thing happen when I was a kid.  An apartment was on fire with flames shooting out of the windows.  The fire trucks pull up, and guy walks out onto the balcony in his underwear.  The firemen tell him to stay there, and you hear him yell something about pants.  He disappears back inside and never came out.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=eGQEA​i​ZJMco

SOLOMON GRUNDY WANT PANTS, TOO!!!
 
X-Geek [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
His last words as he ran back in were "Have you seen me in those pants?"
 
Harry Freakstorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
If he went back for his shoes, the ironic tag would be in play.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

AverysDad: Nocrash: It ain't funny because dammit people believe they can run into a fire and hold their breath long enough to rescue valuables, or a pet. Sadly I have lost a friend that way. Beathing through a handkerchief only works in movies.

Ive always wondered how many people actually die every year as a result of movies portraying buildings on fire with little to no smoke. That and fire arrows are my triggers.


encounter many fire arrows in life, do you? this is something Farkers would warn you against. living the Medieval life style. it's cool, it's fun, but in the long run it's fire arrows and damaged knees. just not worth it.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

AverysDad: Nocrash: It ain't funny because dammit people believe they can run into a fire and hold their breath long enough to rescue valuables, or a pet. Sadly I have lost a friend that way. Beathing through a handkerchief only works in movies.

Ive always wondered how many people actually die every year as a result of movies portraying buildings on fire with little to no smoke. That and fire arrows are my triggers.


Don't forget sprinklers that spray everything just because an alarm goes off.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Liar, liar, pants on fire

/got nothin
 
WoodyHayes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I usually sleep naked as does the woman so there exists a chance that my wiener will have to be blurred out on local TV should there ever be a fire. If you ever see a story about an incredibly good looking studmuffin with only a few pixels obscuring something, I sure hope it is the winter so I have an excuse.
 
