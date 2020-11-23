 Skip to content
 
(We Are Central PA)   County prison guards oppress inmate for creativity after picking his cell lock with a carton of milk and a plastic spoon   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Possible image of the perp.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

edmo: Possible image of the perp.

[Fark user image 320x212]


thefilmrealm.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
cdn.newsapi.com.auView Full Size
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

edmo: Possible image of the perp.

[Fark user image 320x212]


I was thinking more along the lines of....
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
johnlinkmovies.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
We have a great video library of his hands...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, it's creative and all, but just where was he gonna go?
 
Everything is Awful
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"Procuring implements of escape"
 
tyyreaunn
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Sounds like he needs a lawyer.

If only we knew someone who had experience and knowledge with picking locks, as well as legal training and credentials.  A "lock picking lawyer", if you will.
 
AkaranD [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Came for LPL jokes.

Left with the pick BosnianBill helped make.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

tyyreaunn: Sounds like he needs a lawyer.

If only we knew someone who had experience and knowledge with picking locks, as well as legal training and credentials.  A "lock picking lawyer", if you will.


That dude is freakishly good. I'm a licensed locksmith, have been for years, but his picking skills put me to shame.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Yeah, it's creative and all, but just where was he gonna go?


Considering that he did this while guards were watching, I going to go out on a limb a say we are not dealing with a criminal mastermind in this instance.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

edmo: Possible image of the perp.

[Fark user image 320x212]


Fark user imageView Full Size

Of course, he may just have been out of paperclips.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MellowMauiMan
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Sword and Shield: tyyreaunn: Sounds like he needs a lawyer.

If only we knew someone who had experience and knowledge with picking locks, as well as legal training and credentials.  A "lock picking lawyer", if you will.

That dude is freakishly good. I'm a licensed locksmith, have been for years, but his picking skills put me to shame.


He didn't actually pick anything. He blocked the mechanism with a hunk of carton, then popped it open. An old trick that yielded him absolutely nothing as there was no way to flee in fact, being in the jailhouse.
 
groppet
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Sword and Shield: tyyreaunn: Sounds like he needs a lawyer.

If only we knew someone who had experience and knowledge with picking locks, as well as legal training and credentials.  A "lock picking lawyer", if you will.

That dude is freakishly good. I'm a licensed locksmith, have been for years, but his picking skills put me to shame.


I like the ones where he picks locks with tools that are not used for picking locks like a red bull can or a lego mini fig.
 
Do you know the way to Mordor [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
This reminds me of the way that infectious bacteria evolve to counter antibiotics, believe it or not.

Prisoner (medical researcher) finds a technique (new antibiotic) to pick a lock and open a door (kill the bacteria).

Prison guard (resistant bacteria) sees this happening, stops it, and orders new pick resistant locks for the prison cells (spreads antibiotic resistance to the rest of the infectious bacteria).

Prisoner (medical researcher) has to now find a new technique (new antibiotic) to pick a lock and open a door (kill the resistant bacteria).

///slashies!
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

MellowMauiMan: Sword and Shield: tyyreaunn: Sounds like he needs a lawyer.

If only we knew someone who had experience and knowledge with picking locks, as well as legal training and credentials.  A "lock picking lawyer", if you will.

That dude is freakishly good. I'm a licensed locksmith, have been for years, but his picking skills put me to shame.

He didn't actually pick anything. He blocked the mechanism with a hunk of carton, then popped it open. An old trick that yielded him absolutely nothing as there was no way to flee in fact, being in the jailhouse.


He didn't, but LPL sure does.
 
