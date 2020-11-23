 Skip to content
(The New York Times)   For this bonus round of the coronavirus pandemic, we've decided to provide all contestants with more than enough ventilators, but not enough people who know how to operate them   (nytimes.com) divider line
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Woo-Hoo! Made it to the bonus round!
 
Alebak
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
DO we have more than enough, though? Or is that just what we're being told?
 
waxbeans
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Well, this is what you get when you treat an education as a luxury!  enjoy the death ladies and gentlemen!
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So what? All we need is a mommy blogger to write a post on ventilators and we'll create thousands of experts instantly.
 
Cache
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Well, this is what you get when you treat an education as a luxury!  enjoy the death ladies and gentlemen!


Conservatives have treated education as a liberal disease for years.  Predictable results follow.
 
Stud Gerbil [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I'm guessing that when a ventilator is in play, the  patient is really on borrowed time.  Is that correct?
 
zgrizz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Good thing they are a device of last resort now. It's pretty much a death sentence to go on one.
 
waxbeans
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Cache: waxbeans: Well, this is what you get when you treat an education as a luxury!  enjoy the death ladies and gentlemen!

Conservatives have treated education as a liberal disease for years.  Predictable results follow.


Yep .
 
waxbeans
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: I'm guessing that when a ventilator is in play, the  patient is really on borrowed time.  Is that correct?


No. And maybe.
I think it's 50/50.
People do get get off and go home, alive.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
wind them up and walk away...
 
SMB2811 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Alebak: DO we have more than enough, though? Or is that just what we're being told?


We might as it seems like we've been able to better gauge when a ventilator is needed and when it isn't. Sometimes some groups learn from experience.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Up next: not enough ventilators and almost all the people who can operate the ones available are sick from Covid-19
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Well, this is what you get when you treat an education as a luxury!  enjoy the death ladies and gentlemen!


No, this is what you get when there is a sudden demand for more workers with a very specific skillset.  A few months ago we had the right amount of people to fill that requirement, and now we need more.  I mean do you expect people to train for something and then not be able to get a job in that field?
 
joker420
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can wear a mask on your face now, or a ventilator later, choose wisely.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Stud Gerbil: I'm guessing that when a ventilator is in play, the  patient is really on borrowed time.  Is that correct?

No. And maybe.
I think it's 50/50.
People do get get off and go home, alive.


I only know one person whom I can verify went on one.  He died soon after. 1/1.  That was in México so maybe it doesn't count.
 
Jz4p
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Alebak: DO we have more than enough, though? Or is that just what we're being told?


Probably.  It turns out that ventilators are basically for those who are already almost doomed.  With more experience and better triage, what was a first line treatment in March is now something used only as a last ditch effort to keep some people alive.

We'll probably run out of hospital space well before we run out of ventilators.  Hm, which might lead to only more severe cases getting in and mainly needing ventilators... supply curves are weird.  I hope that your area is flattening the curve!
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

joker420: You can wear a mask on your face now, or a ventilator later, choose wisely.


We are still trying to convince some people that rubbers are a good idea when banging a $20 hooker.

Just let them go man and pray they don't take anyone else with them.
 
flamesfan
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Manufacturing ventilators is not the problem. It takes years to train doctors and nurses to use ventilator properly. The existing doctors and nurses are burning out or getting sick too.
The plague of stupidity will allow the covid virus to thrive.
Ventilators are not the cure for the covid pandemic.

Staying home and not spreading the virus is the answer.
Masks help prevent the spread if you have to go out.
Wash your bloody hands you heathen.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Which ventilators?  The ones GM made?  Those are prone to vapor lock once you flood the carburetor.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Trump should use this opportunity to grift and sell $50 000 per semester Trump university PHDs in ventilator operation.
 
