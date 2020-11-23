 Skip to content
(UPI)   Old and busted: book returned to the library 40 years overdue. New hotness: 8mm film returned to the library 40 years overdue   (upi.com) divider line
Rattrap007 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
unobtainium13.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
40 years to return "A Trip To The Moon?"

Fark user imageView Full Size


I can see that.  It's not so easy to part with and does have a pretty compelling moneyshot.
 
Dead for Tax Reasons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
impossible - 8mm came out in 1999
 
farker99
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8mm from the library. My dad had some 8mm movies, none of which were 'checked out' from the 'library'
 
Creepy Lurker Guy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
8mm or Super-8?
 
freakingmoron [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'd love to have that film. I'd even buy a protector just to show it so I could enjoy listening to it feed and watch the flicker.
 
Buckaroo Beeblebrox
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Creepy Lurker Guy: 8mm or Super-8?


Judging by the image in TFA, standard 8mm.
 
Mr.Uncle.Bill [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
dreadcentral.comView Full Size
 
docilej
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
punkwrestler
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
If the library no longer has use for it they should see what it's worth, try to get more money for it so they can expand their inventory add service hours or....
holding onto it seems like a waste.
 
