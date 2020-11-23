 Skip to content
(Washington Post)   After a maskless birthday lunch left 15 Texas relatives battling covid, they suddenly want to tell everybody else how to behave   (washingtonpost.com) divider line
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until two weeks after Thanksgiving. Hospitals will be overflowing, people left in hallways to die, etc. But they just had to get together for Thanksgiving. No one tells us what to do! Mah freedom! Tyranny!
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Family.  Family.  Family.  Just say that word over and over until you're magically immune from the Rona.

Parts of my family are like this. They only get together with family. And coworkers at work. And the faithful at church. I mean, please tell me who the fark it is you're not getting together wth that you used to see all the time?
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
"ICU at Christmas, Grandma!!"
 
jerryskid
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Given that all texans are morons, why would anyone listen to them?
 
Trocadero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
/pulls pin
So now they're going to only serve whole hog BBQ, like civilized people?
/runs away
 
lectos
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
We have only been saying that overflowing hospitals are the issue since March.  But hey, get that turkey.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
This is a very good week to be getting their message out. A lot (not enough) of holiday get-togethers will be getting cancelled.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Don't tread Covid on me.
 
snapperhead
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
FOAD.

/Am I using it right?
 
Thisbymaster
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I just can't understand this stupidity. My Aunt died on Sunday after over a month long battle with COVID. It attacked system after system with the hospital desperately fighting back for each one, until her whole body just collapsed.  She didn't have a choice, she was in an adult retirement community and they refused to implement anti-COVID measure until it ripped through the home.
 
sinko swimo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Why dont we just give this shiat to everyone, see who lives and roll with that.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why dont we just give this shiat to everyone, see who lives and roll with that.


I thought that was the plan already.
 
The Flexecutioner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Mea culpa isn't enough.
 
6nome [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why dont we just give this shiat to everyone in Texas, see who lives and roll with that.


.
 
solokumba [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
I don't take advice from idiots.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Walker: Wait until two weeks after Thanksgiving. Hospitals will be overflowing, people left in hallways to die, etc. But they just had to get together for Thanksgiving. No one tells us what to do! Mah freedom! Tyranny!


Rapture!?  Or thinning of the herd.
 
Nhojwolfe
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.


Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats
 
pointfdr
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
And we cant figure out why it effects black people more!
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


I used to be opposed to corporate tax cuts, but someone who I'm pretty sure is a Democrat was mean on the internet.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static0.colliderimages.comView Full Size
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

edmo: Family.  Family.  Family.  Just say that word over and over until you're magically immune from the Rona.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

snapperhead: FOAD.

/Am I using it right?


14- F.O.D- Green Day (Dookie)
Youtube VC3GbiltOjw
 
Hey Nurse! [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I hear and see this all the time. Mom is in the ICU on a bipap because she can't breathe. 40 years of smoking finally caught up to her. Dad's already dead- I never ask, but it's always cigarettes or booze related. She is spending her last few hours telling her children not to repeat her mistakes.  Decisions are being made, directives being finalized- and always somebody gets up in the middle of it to go outside and smoke. I always assume in 30 years from now, that person will be the one laying in the hospital bed telling their children not to repeat their mistakes. Everybody always thinks it's going to be somebody else and they seem genuinely shocked when it hits them.
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


There's a BIG difference between "not agreeing with my views" and actively spreading a freaking disease. But you probably knew that, because you're real smart.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lennavan
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


Republican voters, politicians and the (R) POTUS are all screaming bloody murder, tyranny and "MAH FREEDOM" about wearing masks and you're upset at the people saying "f*ck it, I'm tired of trying to help them when they are so actively resisting.  Let's just let them be?"

I'm not an idiot but this is my problem with f*cking idiots.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


So you're against people facing the consequences of the decisions and pro being bailed out by people who try to do the right thing. Sounds Fark Independenttm
 
Thenixon
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


QnD - Happy Holidays, y'all!

/"Hey, I didn't eat the covid..."
 
jso2897
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


Hoping doesn't make people die. Ignorance and negligence actually do.
 
Khellendros
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


It's not about "hoping they die", it's fatigue from saying exactly the same shiat to them for 9 months while they continue to be disease vectors to show off their freedoms.  At some point you run out of patience and just say "fine, go".  We've watched this film every day since March.  Super spreader events galore, but a large section of the country doesn't care.

The democratic ideal is about helping people regardless of whether they believe the same as you or not.  But you can only open the door.  They're literally killing themselves to spite us, because we actually give a shiat about protecting them.  I completely understand when people reach the point of "fine, go".  We'll watch them infect their entire families, and cry as their parents and grandparents die by the New Year.

And for literally the 300th time since this started, we'll say "ok everyone, see what happened?  Don't do this".  And another group will do the same farking thing on December 25th.  Because they're stupid, and it's frustrating.
 
Duck_of_Doom [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

edmo: Family.  Family.  Family.  Just say that word over and over until you're magically immune from the Rona.



These are also the same people who hate getting together with family, all the fuss of holidays, hating on their MIL or uncle. Any other year it'd be "fark the holidays, amirite".
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dothemath: Why dont we just give this shiat to everyone, see who lives and roll with that.


User name does not check out
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


No, we hope YOU suffer from the consequences of YOUR decisions, not anybody else who didn't make that decision.

You know, like choosing to spread a disease that very few have any immunity to.

If ONLY drivers died in car crashes, I'd be all for letting people decide when they're too drunk to drive. If they were wrong, they'd pay the price. The problem is that OTHER people also pay the price when you have 19 drinks and try to drive home.
 
xcheopis
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Snarfangel: [Fark user image 600x423]


"If you can't be a good example, then you'll just have to be a horrible warning."
-Catherine Aird
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nhojwolfe: koder: Hell no. Let every red state enjoy their hubris this season. This is what they voted for.

/In a red state, voted blue. Over these people.

Someone doesn't agree w my views so I hope they die. I'm not republican but this is my problem with alot of democrats


Republicans are actively killing people.
Hoping is like praying and doesn't actually hurt anybody.
 
Intrepid00
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Mister Buttons: dothemath: Why dont we just give this shiat to everyone, see who lives and roll with that.

I thought that was the plan already.


This is how Trump saved social security right?
 
