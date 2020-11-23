 Skip to content
(Fox 43 Pennsylvania)   Microplastics have been found on Mount Everest, but no signs of a yeti yet   (fox43.com) divider line
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.


I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
yeti.comView Full Size
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.


Hillary climbed Everest? No wonder we can't find the Yeti. She probably murdered it.
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I wonder how many oxygen bottles they left behind?
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.


Tenzing Norgay
 
asciibaron
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
SpectroBoy:
I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

Everest is not nearly as challenging as Annapourna or K2, and that is why there is no lines to the summit of those.  Everest can be summited by rank amateurs, they will not be able to summit K2.  most are able to summit Everest because they are being handheld to the top.  what an accomplishment, right?

hell Denali sports a 50% success rate, it's that hard and there are no Sherpas to carry your shiat.

Nepal will continue to flog the cash cow so don't expect things on Everest to change in your lifetime.
 
gnosis301
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Sweet, we can sell Himalayan micro bead facial cleansers now!
 
TheYeti
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
OK.
 
IRestoreFurniture [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

kbronsito: SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.

Hillary climbed Everest? No wonder we can't find the Yeti. She probably murdered it.


Well she found out it planned to run on the democratic platform in 2016.


(Ducks)
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Who cares?

Do you honestly expect me to believe that a million year old mountain is going to be ruined by a few (or a million) pieces of plastic?
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.


I mean, it is cool. I did the hike to base camp last year, and that was plenty for me. (Sleeping in a tent in below-freezing gale-force winds and having all your water freeze while hacking up a lung for one night was probably enough for one lifetime.) Our outfit paid and insured the guides pretty well and was pretty strict about carry-in/carry-out, so I don't feel too bad about doing it once.)

I could never justify the cost, time or exploitation of actually climbing the mountain, (the icefall kills a lot of people,) but I do understand why people might want to.

(Fun fact: The Hillary expedition actually employed over 400 people. Supplies had to be carried by porters from Kathmandu, because there was no Lukla airport at the time, so they just hired a bunch of people to walk the 15-day round trip over and over. )
 
Thunderboy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas...


Tenzing Norgay was Sir Edmund Hilary's sherpa, and was also a true badass. Enough so to be included in Time's 100 Persons of the (20th) Century, whereas Hilary was not.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Martian_Astronomer: SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.

I mean, it is cool. I did the hike to base camp last year, and that was plenty for me. (Sleeping in a tent in below-freezing gale-force winds and having all your water freeze while hacking up a lung for one night was probably enough for one lifetime.) Our outfit paid and insured the guides pretty well and was pretty strict about carry-in/carry-out, so I don't feel too bad about doing it once.)

I could never justify the cost, time or exploitation of actually climbing the mountain, (the icefall kills a lot of people,) but I do understand why people might want to.

(Fun fact: The Hillary expedition actually employed over 400 people. Supplies had to be carried by porters from Kathmandu, because there was no Lukla airport at the time, so they just hired a bunch of people to walk the 15-day round trip over and over. )


i am planning on doing the hike to basecamp next year if they are still doing it...
 
scalpod
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
*sigh* The joke is, "Ever seen an abominable snowman?"

"Not yeti."
 
undernova
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: Who cares?

Do you honestly expect me to believe that a million year old mountain is going to be ruined by a few (or a million) pieces of plastic?


Not sure if serious
 
MechaPyx [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.


Just think, someday there will be a line of people doing the same thing on Mars climbing Olympus Mons and people remarking how blasé it's become.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: i am planning on doing the hike to basecamp next year if they are still doing it...


I'm Facebook friends with a few of the guides, and they're still taking groups up.

Two small pieces of advice: Be prepared to need more toilet paper than usual, and I'd highly recommend you bring jerky, summer sausage, or protein bars to eat higher on the trail. Past Namche Bazaar it's usually not recommended that you eat meat or vegetables that haven't been boiled, and when you've been hiking for a week straight you might run into issues living on rice, potatoes and eggs.

Also, however bad you think the tea house bathrooms are, they're worse. Sorry.
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

undernova: dothemath: Who cares?

Do you honestly expect me to believe that a million year old mountain is going to be ruined by a few (or a million) pieces of plastic?

Not sure if serious


Ok whats the plastic going to do to the mountain?
 
Northern
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.


Lmao,
I came here for this, leaving satisfied.
Everest is the highest altitude garbage dump in the world, and they are worried about micro plastics?
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.


I hate to break it to you, but Hillary had oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders and base camps.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

undernova: dothemath: Who cares?

Do you honestly expect me to believe that a million year old mountain is going to be ruined by a few (or a million) pieces of plastic?

Not sure if serious


There's a point buried in there.  Uneducated people have to understand why the dispersal of microplastics into the environment have cascading ecological effects.  And we have to be able to explain to them in simple words why it means we have bigger problems going forward.
 
Cyclonic Cooking Action
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

knight_on_the_rail: SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.

I hate to break it to you, but Hillary had oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders and base camps.


But no fixed ladder.
 
knight_on_the_rail
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cyclonic Cooking Action: knight_on_the_rail: SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.

I hate to break it to you, but Hillary had oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders and base camps.

But no fixed ladder.


No cell phones either, if you can believe it.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

Cyclonic Cooking Action: knight_on_the_rail: SpectroBoy: Pinche Mateo: Where did they find it? It's completely covered with frozen garbage, poop and bodies.

I just don't get the whole everest thing at this point.

When Hillary did it he was a GENUINE bad ass. Using wool, leather, etc. he climbed that mother like a boss.

Today's Everest tourist have oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders, base camps awaiting. shiat they have phone service and parties. I mean, I get it, it's "hard". But it ain't like back in the day.

But I hear the dead bodies and poop are lovely when the evening sun catches them just right.

I hate to break it to you, but Hillary had oxygen, synthetics, Sherpas, ladders and base camps.

But no fixed ladder.


The Hillary Step.  I have read something about the big quake may have dislodged the Hillary Step.   Not sure if that's been proven or disproven yet.
 
