(USA Today)   Despite the fact the CDC labeled flying as dangerous an activity as sticking your hand in a running combine, more people are passing through airports at any point during the lockdown   (usatoday.com) divider line
Urmuf Hamer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It's really a good thing at a time like this that we don't face an existential threat.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Fark it.  It isn't happening to me so it must not be that bad."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"But famileeeeeeeee...."
 
WhiskeySticks
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Gotta use those miles before they expire at the end of the year. Plus there's 50% off appetizers coupon for the lounge.
 
Buster 49
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Show of hands.  How many folks here know what a combine is?
 
Karma Chameleon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Its time for this thread again? Man the past couple hours have flown by.
 
Lochsteppe [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Buster 49: Show of hands.  How many folks here know what a combine is?


It's a piece of farm machinery that's used for chopping off hands.
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Neighbors just flew multiple states away and back.
To get a puppy.

Because during a pandemic the most important and needed thing....is a 2nd dog.

GDI so much, I was told there would be adults when I got older. Not a bunch of grown whining, impatient toddlers who barely know how to function! Did a majority of them move to NZ or something?!
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Buster 49: Show of hands.  How many folks here know what a combine is?


It's where a bunch of college football players run around in tight pants for the viewing public on ESPN
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
In before that douchebag that was proud to admit that he was flying all over the place for fun. Farking trash.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Since Mah Freedumb!! is proportional to Republican voting, this is not entirely bad. We might as well get some schadenfreude and MAGA culling out of the fiasco they gave us.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Anubislg: Neighbors just flew multiple states away and back.
To get a puppy.

Because during a pandemic the most important and needed thing....is a 2nd dog.

GDI so much, I was told there would be adults when I got older. Not a bunch of grown whining, impatient toddlers who barely know how to function! Did a majority of them move to NZ or something?!


I'm sure their local animal shelter was fresh out of dogs to adopt too, so that's necessary travel
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Buster 49: Show of hands.  How many folks here know what a combine is?


Not only do I know, why I've been to multiple combine smash-up derbies. They're a hoot.

/yes, I am from Ohio, why do you ask?
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
My brother took a vacation in Mexico two weeks ago. Then he came back (by plane). Then he got sick. Then he was positively diagnosed with Covid.

And I'm very proud of myself for not screaming at him and calling him all sorts of names over the Zoom call where he told us.

/He says he's getting better
 
Sam Malone
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Buster 49: Show of hands.  How many folks here know what a combine is?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Laobaojun
‘’ 1 minute ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
(Bill Burr)

"I can see those lanes on the freeway opening up now".

(/Bill Burr)
 
